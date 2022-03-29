Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood board votes against PBOT pilot traffic safety project

Posted by on March 29th, 2022 at 10:24 am

Screengrab of Beaumont-Wilshire Neighborhood Association meeting Monday night.

At a meeting of the Beaumont-Wilshire Neighborhood Association Monday night, board members voted against a City of Portland traffic safety pilot proposal.

“We don’t want to be blocked from going straight to go to New Seasons [Market], to go visit friends, to go to work, to turn left.”
— neighborhood resident

On the table was a plan vetted by the Portland Bureau of Transportation that would collect traffic data at 10 locations around the notoriously dangerous and busy intersection of NE Fremont and Alameda. After collecting data, PBOT would share results with the neighborhood and then install a diverter on Fremont that would prevent auto users from crossing or making left turns onto the street from Alameda. The diverter would be installed this summer with temporary materials while PBOT continued to collect data to analyze its impacts.

Despite unanimous acknowledgment that something needs to be done, the project was voted down 7 to 4.

Last night’s special meeting was called specifically to discuss this proposal after the neighborhood has rallied to improve safety on Fremont following a crash in December where a woman was hit and killed by a driver trying to cross at NE 44th.

There were about 70 people logged into the virtual meeting and according to BWNA veterans, it was the largest turnout and most heated dialogue on an issue they could ever recall. This decision has attracted so much attention for two main reasons: 1) It involves something (a diverter) that might make it less convenient to use a car and 2) PBOT gave BWNA board members the impression that their vote would be the deciding factor. Board member Tim Gillespie said at the outset: “We have been given the indication from PBOT that they really want our approval before they move ahead.”

Previous BWNA meetings have been attended by top PBOT traffic safety staff and board members at last night’s meeting said they’ve had conversations with Portland’s chief traffic engineer Wendy Cawley. Board members have been given tremendous access to city staff, but many framed their opposition by saying they want more data and more plan options to consider before giving PBOT their approval to move forward.

Before discussion of the proposal, board members shared a presentation that described PBOT’s intent and made the case for why they focused potential changes at Fremont and Alameda. In a nutshell; the intersection has a history of crashes, a large number of people drive too fast on Fremont, and Alameda is a north-south neighborhood greenway route that currently has nearly twice the amount of car traffic on it than it should have in order to stay below PBOT’s volume threshold for a “low-stress, family-friendly” street.

Slide from BWNA presentation.

One of most consequential slides in the presentation shared results of written feedback the board had received from 41 people (above). The slide showed that of those 41 people, 68% opposed the pilot project proposal and just 32% supported it. Many meeting attendees who opposed the pilot felt this unscientific and tiny sample of responses from a neighborhood with about 6,000 people in a city of 650,000 people should be enough to end the debate.

One board member wrote in the chat that, “If almost 70% of the comments were against the pilot then the board should represent the community. No???”

“If almost 70% of the comments were against the pilot then the board should represent the community. No???”
— meeting attendee via Zoom chat

During testimony and chat messages shared during the virtual meeting, the only thing everyone agreed on was that Fremont and Alameda are currently unsafe and something needs to be done to make it better.

However, like we’ve seen when this exact issue has come up in many other neighborhoods, people tend to get very concerned when there’s a possibility their use of a car might become less convenient. There is also a significant level of distrust and reflexive opposition to projects like this whenever some people perceive PBOT is doing something to support cycling over driving. Others felt PBOT simply called it a “pilot” to sneak in something they never intend to remove once installed.

It was notable to me as an observer that several people based their opposition on the fact that they perceived the PBOT proposal as being only intended to improve the neighborhood greenway on Alameda. “The diverter pilot doesn’t address intersection safety at all, it’s designed to support the Greenway,” one person shared in the chat. People were so opposed to the idea of a diverter that they couldn’t fathm steps to improve the greenway would also result in safer conditions on Fremont. Much of the opposition also centered around a confounding misperception that a full diverter and a bunch bright plastic candlestick wands would do nothing to decrease speeding on Fremont or make crossing of the street safer.

“Just to be clear,” read one chat message. “The proposal is intended to control vehicle traffic away from Alameda with candlesticks. Not improving the pedestrian safety.”

Many other people framed their opposition by saying they wanted to see more data before moving forward. This is despite the proposal clearly stating that PBOT would collect more data and ask the neighborhood to weigh in on that data before the diverter installation.

“We have been given the indication from PBOT that they really want our approval before they move ahead.”
— BWNA board member

“We don’t make decisions based on neighborhood association votes.”
— Hannah Schafer, PBOT

Other people who spoke out against the plan made it clear they were concerned how their personal convenience would be impacted. Here’s revealing testimony from one man who lives near the corner of the intersection:

“This is going to really directly impact me and my family in ways that may not impact other people… I hate to put my convenience above everyone else, and that’s not my intent, but the tradeoff is people living in that area are really going to have to deal with it disproportionately on a day-to-day basis. When I’m coming home from work, I don’t want to drive on a gravel street on 38th, I just want to be able to take a left turn and come home and not have to deal with this. I understand your safety is the issue. But I also want to say this is going to have a real impact on the people who live here.”

Another woman echoed that sentiment when she said, “Many of us who live right down the street don’t want to be blocked from turning left. We don’t want to be blocked from going straight to go to New Seasons, to go visit friends, to go to work, to turn left.”

Another major reason for opposing the diverter plan was something we’ve heard countless times before: Concerns that all the drivers would just clog up other small, residential streets. “We are trying to protect our neighbors. We are worried kids and residents on smaller streets will be injured with this,” one person wrote in the chat. “I am for greenways, commuting by bike or public transportation, fewer car trips, committed walker, etc.,” another person wrote. “This action is just going to take cars from one area and put them on smaller streets, not lessen the number of cars or increasing safety for all.”

A selection of the Zoom meeting chats.

There were several board members who voted no but who seemed committed to finding a different solution. One of them said, “We want safe areas for people to bike and walk and drive. And so [PBOT] is not going to go away. So I feel really like feel comfortable not supporting the pilot as proposed but committing to work as a team with city to come back with something that reflects listening to the community that put some thought into how we can have a win-win solution.”

And while they were a minority at the meeting, several folks expressed clear support.

One woman who lives on the corner said, “I support it because we have to try something. I can’t tell you how many times we rush out of our house because we’ve heard screeching tires, we’ve had cars turned-over on our corner, we’ve had you know bicyclists have been hit.” Bike Loud PDX Board President Kiel Johnson spoke up to say, “Fremont is supposed to have bicycle infrastructure, but it doesn’t. If we’re not going to put the bike infrastructure on [larger, neighborhood collector streets like] Fremont and Prescott we need to do all we can to make sure that these greenways are as safe as they can be.”

Another person who bike commutes through the intersection regularly said she supports the diverter because, “I’ve just had a lot of scary encounters with cars at that intersection.”

And one of the four BWNA board members who supported the project said, “I think environmental concerns trump a lot of other issues. If we don’t start moving in that direction, just more and more buildings and more and more cars, we’re never going to get to a solution.”

For their part, PBOT says the neighborhood board might have the wrong idea about the power of their vote. “We never communicated that their decision was going to be the deciding factor on the diverter… we don’t make decisions based on neighborhood association votes,” said PBOT Interim Communications Director Hannah Schafer in a phone call this morning. “We aren’t even done with the public outreach process. Taking this to a vote was a decision that they made but that we were not a part of.”

Schafer said last night’s BWNA vote, “Is their opinion.”

“We want to be in touch with neighbor associations,” she continued. “But they do not make the final decision on if — or what — we install to create safer streets.”

Schafer says they will take the board meeting into account as they continue to develop and analyze potential solutions in the future. Stay tuned for opportunities to weigh in.

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Analysis paralysis wins again. The same thing that keeps us from dealing with the homeless crisis/drug addiction epidemic that is destroying the livability of our communities.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Personal biases/opinions trump Safety at PBOT every time.
The notion that the City needs 100% buy in on a project just leads to nothing being done. Look at street safety and street campers as a primary example of this in action.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Eric Leifsdad
Guest
Eric Leifsdad

I noted more than one of their board members incorrectly referring to Alameda as a “collector street”, which is incorrect. In the Transportation Systems Plan, it’s designated as a Local Service street for car traffic and nearby 41st is the Neighborhood Collector, but Alameda *is* a Major City Bikeway (the highest bike route designation.) Check the map on portland-tsp.com

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

If there aren’t any signs on the street indicating what the street is, do you really expect someone to know? I haven’t a clue what the main streets are designated by some beaurocrat at PBOT that are around me.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

“We don’t want to be blocked from going…” you wouldn’t being blocked, your car would. Driving culture in a nutshell

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
X
Guest
X

Yeah.
“…I hate to put my convenience above everyone else…but…”

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Thank you for the important clarification. It was certainly not the impression that was given at the meeting last night. PBOT needs to be very clear with groups about how these decisions are made. Issues like these will continue to be a PR disaster for PBOT until they do. It is okay to say we will listen to all opinions but ultimately safety concerns need to be made by our transportation experts.

So much neighborhood energy went into that meeting because they all thought they were responsible for making the final call. Would love to see people spend as much time organizing neighborhood block parties as they do opposing any change to their streets.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
X
Guest
X

The rolling Sunday block parties on NE 7th were first-class traffic calming!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Babygorilla
Guest
Babygorilla

Is the cost to signalize this intersection with something like the partial red lights (like on Sandy or Broadway in the NE 20s) that much to make it prohibitive? That seems like the best solution to any problem at an uncontrolled intersections. With the advance of technology in lighting / networking, the physical infrastructure in installing something like that wouldn’t seem like it would exceed the total costs to go through various stages of planning and study to figure out a final plan when and presumably the traffic studies PBOT would do for an signalized intersection would not vary that much from studies for a non-signalized intersection. Is it a function of limited market for certified equipment that may be based on old tech / legacy systems that leads to high installation costs?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
foobike
Guest
foobike

Yes, this was my first thought as well. It would probably make sense to also install a bike box with some form of bike lane so bikes can easily navigate around the car queue (talking Northbound here), get to the front and trigger the signal for crossing.

I also can’t help wondering if some of the volume on Alameda at this intersection could be reduced by maybe doing something about a couple of other intersections:

  • Allowing a left turn at the Northbound 41st & Fremont intersection, as I’d guess a fair bit of the traffic on Alameda is diverting off 41st to get to Fremont or points North of Fremont. Am assuming left turn is not allowed due to the school, so maybe disallowing the turn only at certain times? Or maybe there’s some other reason that the left turn is not allowed there?
  • Even for car users, the 33rd & Fremont intersection is unpleasant and rather dangerous, given the grades involved and the difficulty of making turns onto 33rd from Fremont which causes cars to back up Westbound on Fremont. My guess is a lot of cars cross Fremont and stay straight on Alameda (Northbound) to get to New Seasons (as that one commenter noted) and points North, rather than making a left onto Fremont and dealing with the right hand turn on 33rd. And they may be looking to avoid 33rd and the lights on it altogether (shrug). In any event, they take the path of least resistance to get there, which is Alameda, 37th, and various residential roads.

Just spitballin’ here but it seems streets like Fremont, 41st and 33rd have been more or less ceded to car traffic (I rarely bike on those roads given much better alternatives), so why not do whatever can be done to encourage cars to stick to these streets while making it less easy to use bike greenways (or whatever their designations) like Alameda and 37th.

Oh yeah, of course the biggest safety improvement that would help crossing at this intersection and crossing anywhere along Fremont in general is a no-brainer: let’s get speed cameras on Fremont, please!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

In Mt. Scott, the neighborhood identified a problem and PBOT quickly responded with a remedy, whatever you think of it. In Beaumont, PBOT had an apparently unsolicited plan and was waiting for the okay less than four months later.

My street has had issues for years. PBOT declared defeat and pleads poverty. I wonder what the difference is.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

They installed a stop sign on my street finally (at a greenway). People still speed in front of my house but now they at least slow down a couple blocks later. They also filled in some pot holes it feels like I’m living in Laurelhurst now, sans sidewalks. 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

In summary, wealthy older land owners in Alameda chose to chase the fast and safe road’ unicorn and are willing to sacrifice everyone else’s safety to do it.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Quintin E. Jones
Guest
Quintin E. Jones

The whole classism/ageism thing is not helpful.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Well, Neighborhood Associations have long be criticized for being entities that are only inclusive for affluent, older landowners, so its not an off hand remark, its a critique of the outreach vehicle PBOT has chosen which inherently excludes younger, less affluent, and more diverse populations in Portland.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The bar to joining a NA is very, very low. Bowling leagues, to pick one silly example, with fees to join and a higher time commitment, are far more exclusive. As is bike riding, which requires equipment and a certain level of fitness and ability.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Dude, there’s a picture.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Brandon
Guest
Brandon

Class is a huge factor in most societal issues. As it is here.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Good article, I’m glad you were able to talk with Hannah Schafer and that she was able to clarify that

“we want to be in touch with neighbor associations, but they do not make the final decision on if — or what — we install to create safer streets.”

That’s been my experience. I was the Transportation Chair for my neighborhood association for a couple of years, and I am currently a non-board member of my NAs transportation committee. No one at PBOT ever led me to believe that the NA or neighborhood had any sort of final vote or approval of anything. But the PBOT project managers listened to and considered public comments.

A good example of this was the Patton/Greenway/Talbot intersection project which I wrote about for my very first article for BP

with a followup here:
https://bikeportland.org/2021/04/15/first-look-new-bike-lanes-traffic-calming-treatments-on-sw-patton-and-greenway-330076

A well-run NA acts as a facilitator between the public and the bureaus. It appears that the BWNA did a lot of the same things we did: collect public responses, explain the project and problems to the public, hold public meetings, report what’s going on in their newsletter. My transportation committee met on site with neighbors, met at their homes, facilitated a zoom meeting with PBOT staff. I spent two hours on the phone with one neighbor agreeing with him that plastic wands are ugly—it’s a lot of volunteer time!

PBOT listened and changed/improved the design based on the comments we collected for them. That included, btw, me reaching out to a long-time cycling activist (who lives outside the neighborhood but rides the bike route) and directing PBOT to his Go-Pro video of the intersection so they could better understand the problems.

If you find it easier to ride up Montgomery to Council Crest, please understand that our neighborhood association spent years getting that intersection right, that it was part of the Southwest in Motion plan (put together with the volunteer time of a lot of people many of whom are or were on NA boards—including cycling activists).

The plan for those intersections was improved by the process of NA, neighbors, bike activists and PBOT planners listening to each other to arrive at a best outcome.

The process for the Alameda project is not complete. Good luck everyone!

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I say this out of complete ignorance . . .
Why does it take a neighborhood association years of work to get an intersection “right”? Aren’t their guides/manuals/whatever that are available for the road engineer to reference, based on years of prior road building experience, that gives a guide for doing whats “right” in a particular location based upon traffic patters, road grade, lights, trees, whatever?
Why are we paying these traffic engineers if they have to let the NAs do the work for them?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Pinot
Guest
Pinot

There certainly are. PBOT/CoP has however decided that the “engagement process” is more important than the engineering.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Why does it take a neighborhood association years of work to get an intersection “right”?

PBOT is often unaware of how intersections/corridors really work. You learn a lot more about these by travelling through them daily for years as opposed to an engineer’s hour-long site visit and a table of statistics.

I think PBOT should engage with community members even earlier in the process, and get buy in from the beginning. Ask the NA to form a subcommittee, for example. That would give PBOT more credibility at the later stages when they could point to the trusted community members who informed the design from the get-go.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
54 minutes ago
cct
Guest
cct

ironically, the issue is often that engineers ARE doing the work, and NOT listening to the NAs or residents. try getting a crosswalk in hillier and curvier parts of town east and west – no matter how much safer it might be to at least have ‘ped Xing’ signs and zebra bars, the engineers will say “not enough sightline (350′ IIRC) for a safe crossing” and nix it. to be fair, it’s hard for them to improvise, because the first time they put in a crossing with 250′ of sightline and someone gets hit, guess who gets sued for not following engineering handbook?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

SolarEclipse,

I’ve yet to see an engineering guide or manual capture the complexity of the Vista/Patton/Georgian/Broadway/Greenway/Talbot/Audrey dual intersections. Oh, and that’s all on a hill!

PBOT’s original plan was wonderful, it is a tricky area and PBOT gave the problem to a talented designer. I ran pretty hard interference for the original PBOT plan.

THEN, a couple of really annoying bike riders who didn’t like the the placement of the bike route weighed in. Boy was I irritated! They weren’t even on the transportation committee! Nevertheless, the transportation committee captured all opinions, made a spreadsheet, and passed everything on to PBOT.

Lo and behold, PBOT listened to those pesky bike riders! PBOT moved the bike route and beefed up the bike facilities at the intersection of Montgomery and Patton.

So, if you like the new Crossbike, the two crosswalks, and the narrower mouth at Montgomery, you can thank the NA-facilitated process, because none of that was in the original plan.

Your welcome 😉

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 seconds ago
Charley
Guest
Charley

The process you’re describing sounds like the optimal version of a beneficial neighborhood association.

And it sounds like maybe someone at the BWNA misunderstood the relationship to PBOT’s planning!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for sharing this Lisa.

I am a big fan of PBOT in many ways, but I do think it’s problematic that many people on the BWNA board were led to believe that their vote was sought by PBOT. I think PBOT needs to be more careful w how their staff talk to the public. It’s strange to me and a bit incongruous that they have a strict policy about not letting staff talk to media or do any type of social media, yet staff can have lots of unsupervised conversations w n’hood leaders. Either allow all or neither would be a better policy IMO. As it is, PBOT comms has a strategy and policy for how processes are meant to work, but staff might not appreciate the nuances and last night’s messy meeting is a result of that.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Quintin E. Jones
Guest
Quintin E. Jones

I’m not a neighborhood leader but I’ve found it nearly impossible to get PBOT to reply to me about traffic concerns in my neighborhood.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Zaphod
Guest
Zaphod

This dialog brings up a big picture issue that PBOT hasn’t successfully resolved. And that is around cut-through streets. As an example, speed bumps on one street pushes traffic to another. It’s not a surprise and it’s a problem. A broad adoption of approaches that really solve this problem is warranted. Surely PBOT has tools to model traffic patterns. If people need to get between two parallel streets, what’s the fastest way to do it? Where does Google Maps send you? That analysis should inform design. It’s time to lean into approaches that make it very difficult for people to utilize safe routes and side streets as their A-to-B solution. Physical barriers, signage and speed bumps deployed along the “problem street” and adjacent ones at the same time to solve these problems robustly. Why is it that Portland in general and PBOT in specific hasn’t really effectively been a leader and gotten it right. There’s enough power in the brain trust so…what gives?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

That’s what PBOT did with the Clinton Greenway diverter at 32nd Ave. They installed speed bumps on Woodward on for several blocks to deter cut through traffic. Now if only PBOT would abandon their speed bump design that allows many cars to cruise over them at 30+ and the grooves that encourage center line violations…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
EP
Guest
EP

I don’t live there, but I’ve biked through that intersection for years. Where do I vote?!

Last night I watched a car FLY down our street and blow a stop, followed by a police car. Can I get two diverters? I don’t get these NIMBYs that get to have it all, but don’t want any kind of change, even if it’s good.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The NA board expressed its opinion, nothing more (the vote was on what that opinion should be, not whether the project moves forward, a decision that remains in PBOT’s hands). You can (and should) express your opinion too!

If you figure out how to get your diverters, please let me know. I want one myself.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
Quintin E. Jones
Guest
Quintin E. Jones

I ride through the intersection all the time. What we need is a beg button with flashing light signage so car’s barreling down Fremont actually stop for cyclists and pedestrians. The diverter won’t get cars to stop for a safe crossing.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

A rapid flashing beacon crossing across Fremont at Alameda would be very nice.

Some of the frustration comes from the half measures in place right now. Cars are not legally required to stop for cyclists at these new dashed green “Cross-bikes.” Only some people know this and it creates conflicts with motorists and cyclists. Maybe one driver will notice me, slow to a stop, but the drivers in the other direction might not. The key for my safety if we aren’t going to control the speed of drivers along Fremont, or in general, is the predictability of their speed. The current configuration is unpredictable and based on the whims of drivers you encounter.

So I put my foot down, try to put my head down and sorta look away if I want cars to get the hint and keep going. I’m not going to force the issue of getting cars to stop if I know in the end, if they hit me, they will be in the right.

As a pedestrian I definitely force the issue at both marked and unmarked crosswalks as drivers are required to stop for me. But even then I need to be hyper vigilant and I wouldn’t recommend everyone assert their right to cross as drivers rarely stop if they can get away with it.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
El Oso
Guest
El Oso

I live on NE 37 and attended last night’s meeting. I am disappointed in the decision and will advocate Pbot go forward with the pilot. However I can see some of my neighbors perspectives especially around the added traffic created by tacovore and lack of communication about what additional measures Pbot can take

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
