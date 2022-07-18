The greenway prevails: PBOT will install diverter on NE Fremont at Alameda

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will move forward with a pilot of a full median traffic diverter on Northeast Alameda at Fremont.
The move comes after months of back-and-forth with the Beaumont-Wilshire Neighborhood Association after they voted against the idea back in March.
At issue is an effort to improve safety on Fremont, a neighborhood collector that has come under scrutiny by both neighborhood residents and PBOT for excessive driving speeds and crashes. Alameda rose to the top because it’s a major north-south bicycle greenway that has seen an increase in cars and cut-through traffic.
When PBOT proposed a full diverter at the intersection, some BWNA leaders and residents objected to it. They cited myriad reasons for their opposition and ultimately the BWNA board voted 7-4 against it. While some people thought the vote was binding, PBOT never saw it as such and continued to work toward a solution.
In April, the BWNA formed a sub-committee to come up with their own proposal. Leaders of that committee maintained that Alameda was wide enough for the car and bike traffic to co-exist and that, perhaps it shouldn’t be considered a greenway at all. PBOT wasn’t having it.
“Since [NE Alameda] functions as a neighborhood collector, the volume is higher than narrower local streets. This begs the question – Why was Alameda selected and is it the widest street identified as a Greenway?” a BWNA leader emailed to PBOT Neighborhood Greenways Program Coordinator Scott Cohen.
“Despite your consistent suggestions, NE Alameda does not function as a collector, it functions as a cut-through route for people avoiding the collectors,” Cohen replied. He also made it clear he was tired of all the process-related back-and-forth. “Slow Streets [Program] staff has been connecting with the neighborhood about this intersection since April 2021 on a solution and delaying is not an option,” he wrote.
For the past three months, Cohen and PBOT have worked with BWNA to create a different design proposal at Alameda and Fremont. But in the end, PBOT and the BWNA sub-committee felt the original proposal voted on in March achieved more of the goals of the project.
According to the project website that launched today, PBOT plans to install plastic curbs and posts on the centerline of Fremont with cut-outs so bicycle riders can pass through. Car users will be prevented from turning left from Alameda to Fremont or vice versa.
PBOT says the design will reduce crashes, create a safer crossing, and reduce car use on the Alameda bicycle greenway. They will consider this a pilot installation and will monitor street usage at 15 locations for one year to decide if the new diverter should be made permanent. They expect the work to be done on the estimated $10,000 project sometime this summer or early fall.
Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Good job PBOT
Yes, Alameda is a bicycling and walking gem and I am so grateful that the project manager (Scott Cohen) seems to agree with that. I appreciate that he has gathered info, listened to road users but has also vision for what to prioritize on this project.
I get that this is how gov’t bureaucracies work, but still… 1.5 years (and thousands of dollars of salaries) to get $10k of Tuff curbs and posts installed?
Please just make a “diverter fixer” truck that drives around town adding and repairing these at the 100+ other intersections that need them.
I agree, EP. Matters of safety should not be up for a vote.
This is not how all government bureaucracies. Portland has just normalized this weird version of outreach where they give property owners an extreme amount of control over the public right-of-way when it comes to safety projects.
Like the bizzare, non-binding vote. Why is PBOT even engaging with that? PBOT just needs to have its executive team canned (along with most leadership at CoP) and get some folks from outside the Portland bubble to take charge.
I am glad to see this, hopefully it will also lead to additional hardened diverters along alameda as there is way too much cut through traffic at this point. I am not sure that a flex wand diverter will be effective but it appears they plan to put the monitoring in place to understand how many cars are pulled off alameda by this treatment.
Big round of applause for Scott Cohen. I feel embarrassed for the BWNA “leader”, mercifully left anonymous, for penning such a specious and selfish letter.