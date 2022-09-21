The Alameda bike bus has more than doubled in size in just four months

We were impressed by how many kids and parents showed up to the Alameda Elementary School bike bus when we covered it back in April. But now it’s more than twice that size!
This morning Taylor and I rode with Alameda Physical Education Teacher Bike Bus Leader Sam Balto and we’re happy to report that it’s alive and well. Balto estimates about 170 people now take part each week. He’s even heard about some kids who’ve dusted off bikes and practiced their pedaling just so they could join the bike bus. “That to me is the best compliment to this whole thing,” he said. “This thing has really taken off. And it just kind of goes to show the joy that bikes create and the importance of being consistent, doing this every week, and promoting it.”
We met near Wilshire Park on NE 37th. The group was big at the start, but it grew bigger as we absorbed more kids and their parents with each block we passed. Two huge groups came together at NE Alameda and Klickitat and by the time we made the final descent west to the school on NE 27th, the bike bus took over several blocks with curb-to-curb kids.
Riding with the group this week were two high school seniors who I think we’ll be hearing a lot about in the coming years. Danny Cage, fresh off his appointment to the board of the Oregon Environmental Justice Council; and Portland Public Schools Board Student Rep Byronie McMahon both loved what they saw. “This is such an awesome way to get to school. I know there are many other schools that can use something like this,” McMahon said. “I’m going to fight at the state to make this happen.”
“Every school should have this,” Cage added.
And that’s what will happen if Balto’s plan comes together. He’s already working on a bill this coming legislative session that would significantly raise the bike bus profile. “Right now, school districts can only spend student transportation funds on school buses, and we want to give school districts the choice and give them more options to be able to fund things like walking school buses or bike buses,” Balto said.
McMahon said with the legislative session coming up, she’s starting to think about what priorities PPS should focus on. “Let’s make it happen!” she said with enthusiasm. “The joy in the kids is so great to see. Sometimes as a high schooler you kind of lose sight of that. That’s why this is so awesome.”
It’s also awesome for the environment. Balto surveyed parents of bike bus riders at the beginning of summer and asked how they got to school on non-bike bus days (it only happens once per week currently). Over 35% of the parents surveyed said they normally drive their kid to school. “That really goes to show that the bike bus is climate action and that we’re removing car trips from the road. If you were to extrapolate that out and do this every day and fund it properly, you’d see really incredible environmental benefits.”
Balto’s viral TikTok video is inspiring people around the world to start bike buses at their own schools. He says if you want to get started, just find another family to ride with, make a map with meeting times, then share it with everyone you can. “Be inclusive and be consistent,” Balto added. “People are going to come. Bikes sell themselves.”
Fantastic! What is the security for all those bikes at the school?
Love this so much! I rode my bike to school everyday from 3rd-8th grade. (I was fortunate to do this in SoCal’s bike-friendly climate!) So wanted my kids to be able to do this too, but in SW Portland with hills and fewer bike lanes on important arterials, it just wasn’t an option. Cheers to Mr. Balto and his volunteers for making this happen!
This is an overwhelmingly positive story. I do wonder how the socioeconomics play into the success of this bike bus. Safe streets, nice houses to pass by, no trash on the street, no shootings at night, financially stable parents, etc..
Definitely a factor, as I see at our school (Laurelhurst). The parents have more free time to coordinate these things, and the routes are safer.
Every weekday morning in my SW Portland neighborhood, every single house with kids sees a parent fire up the old ICE (internal combustion engine) and drive the kids to school. I often think about how much carbon and pollution all of these well-meaning parents are spewing into the air, twice a day (drop-off and pick-up).
Every school should have a bike bus – supported by the school, police, parents, everyone. Actually many bike buses. It should become the normal way of getting to and from school – think of how many GGEs would be avoided.
I keep hearing and seeing the ‘if this solution doesn’t work for everyone, then its not a solution’ response to these bike bus videos and I just can’t believe how that logic can dismiss so many great ideas for some (albeit not all) folks.
I know there’s a lot of places this doesn’t work as easily. But that being said, I think there’s a huge swath of schools in Oregon (and the rest of the US) that have optimal conditions for this that could really benefit from a bike/walk bus program.
Way to go Sam Balto for taking the leadership to take this to the policy level, too! I’m excited to see this conversation and movement grow:)
This is so awesome. Way to go Coach Balto! I work in an elementary school and I know how important movement and fresh air are for kids. You can really see a difference in the kids who walk or bike to school versus the ones who are cooped up in their parents’ cars. I’m sure this is a really transformative and normalizing experience that signals to these kids that bikes are a fun, convenient, and useful form of transportation. If I can find the motivation, I would love to start a bike bus for my school.