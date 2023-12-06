122nd Avenue claims another traffic victim

One of Portland’s most prolific killers has struck again. Portland Police say Tuesday night just before 10:00 pm, a person was found dead on Northeast 122nd Avenue just north of Glisan. They believe the victim was walking prior to being hit and killed by someone driving a car.
Last night’s fatality was the 14th in past five years (2019 – 2023) on this street alone. Eight of the victims were on foot. This section of 122nd is about 75-feet wide with seven lanes used by drivers and a 30 mph speed limit.
122nd Avenue has been the focus of many speeches and plans over the past decade; but it remains a ticking time bomb of traffic tragedy and we’re years away from completion of infrastructure changes.
10 years ago this week, then Portland Bureau of Transportation Commissioner Steve Novick elevated the importance of making changes to 122nd Avenue when he lobbied for a “street fee” that would have allocated $20 million for better bus service on the street. That street fee would never come to pass, but it didn’t stop PBOT from working with TriMet to set aside $8 million for updates aimed at improving safety and adding a frequent service bus line.
At a press conference along 122nd Avenue in 2018, Novick’s successor Chloe Eudaly gave him credit as they both cut the ribbon on $4.7 million in crossing and transit-related improvements. But as I reported at that time, those relatively minor changes would not be enough to end the deaths and injuries caused by dangerous driving.
On a more positive note, PBOT has continued their effort to make 122nd a “civic corridor” — instead of the wide, fast, inhumane, deadly place it is now.
In 2022, PBOT won a $4.5 million federal Regional Flexible Fund Allocation grant (via Metro) that will help them add more lighting and build four new crossings on 122nd between NE Wasco and Beech. That project is due for construction in 2025 with completion the following year.
And earlier this year, PBOT won a $20 million grant through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will help them build out $25 million worth of safety projects envisioned in the city’s 122nd Avenue Plan.
That plan is a roadmap to a safer 122nd between NE Sandy and SE Foster. Notably, of all feedback received by PBOT during the outreach for the 122nd Ave Plan, “community members expressed the most concerns about the stretch between NE Glisan Street and SE Powell Boulevard,” near where the person was found dead in the street last night. The Glisan intersection (which is designated a “high crash intersection” by PBOT) was ranked as a “near-term priority” and it was ranked third on a list of nine intersections that should be prioritized for improvement.
Nearly $30 million in safety changes is good news, but we won’t see the results for at least 3-4 years. That means 10-15 more people are likely to be killed while we wait.
It’s a sad truth that we know where traffic dangers lurk and we know how to mitigate them; but the pace of bureaucracy has so far failed to keep up with the speed of many drivers and the incessant traffic violence left in their wake.
Is our only option to sit back and wait for more victims? I hope we are better than that.
There’s also a whole slew of additional victims within a few blocks of 122nd as drivers speed around the corners, on Glisan, Division, and even some minor streets. One of Portland’s leading serial killers even before the sidewalk infill.
The irony of course, is that 122nd meets every textbook definition of a “complete street” – it has wide sidewalks on both sides, parking lanes (often empty), painted bike lanes, two traffic lanes in each direction, and a center turn lane. It also has too many driveways, many major car dealerships, a public library, a fire station, Parkrose High School, numerous strip shopping centers and affordable-by-accident apartment complexes, one of Trimet’s busiest bus routes, a major arterial stroad with heavy traffic in the most auto-dependent parts of town. It’s the dividing line between many neighborhoods when it really needs to be the main street connecting them.
Unfortunately, it’s not particularly unique, in fact very common, both nationally and in East Portland: outer Division, Stark, Halsey, Airport, 82nd, and parts of Foster and ODOT’s Sandy are the same design and also are successful serial killers; PBOT has been able to partially tame Holgate, 102nd, 148th and 162nd, while ODOT’s outer Powell is being rebuilt as a “main street”.
Sadness. It’s crazy out there. No matter who you are and how you’re getting around town, please stay hyper vigilant, especially when driving. I walk, bike and drive, and everyday I see drivers, bikers and pedestrians doing stupid stuff, but drivers doing stupid stuff are the most dangerous, obviously. Just a few nights ago, in heavy rain, I saw moving vehicles without lights on, bikers without lights and reflectors riding out from a stop sign at 38th Ave across Belmont in front of my car without looking (luckily I had just enough time and space to stop before hitting them), and a man walking straight towards my car in my lane in the middle of the I-405 freeway on a darker area near the Vaughn St off-ramp. I spotted him with enough time to stop and turn on hazard lights but he walked past my car straight towards oncoming traffic. He wasn’t hit then but I wonder if he is who was hit five hours later on I-5. I called 911. I drive hyper aware but so many drivers do not. I saw a clueless driver on her phone sail through a red light in front of my car, if I’d pulled out without looking left when my light turned green I would have been t-boned and surely killed. Sadly, money is short and bureaucracy is large and people are imperfect and often stupid and people getting killed by moving vehicles will always occur, so please be vigilant. Always be alert and ready to run and jump away from danger on roads and sidewalks. And people who kill people with cars due to unsafe driving need to be put away for a long, long time.
Tragic but unfortunately unsurprising. As someone living very close to this collision and who often interacts with NE 122nd, this dangerous stroad is long overdue for a significant road diet. I really don’t think it can be made safe until those seven lanes are reduced to two or three. It would certainly make getting to my medical appointments much less stressful.
I live near there too.
And I agree, with all the jay walking going across 122nd to the bottle return location there definitely needs to be a Road Diet there (along with the rest of 122nd).
I feel bad for those of you who have to interact with this stretch regularly. I only bike along it when I have to drop off/pick up fleet cars for my work from the ford shop out there. Use a folding bike to make that work and it is easily the only stretch in town that I feel unsafe at all times (and part of my normal commute involves east burnside in the 60/70’s stretch where it can be dicey at times).
An excellent and powerful first sentence Jonathan. Sad that it’s so accurate.
I realize it’s tacky to reply to oneself , but I can’t help wondering what the response would be from PPB if it actually was a serial killer on the loose rather than motorized traffic.
No. We don’t have to wait. We could try enforcing traffic laws.