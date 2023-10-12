PBOT: New diverter coming to intersection where Jeanie Diaz was hit and killed

Three months after a woman was killed while waiting for the bus on the corner of Southeast Cesar Chavez Blvd and Taylor, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is set to move forward on a change to the intersection.
On July 15th, 43-year-old Jeanie Diaz had just finished her work day as the children’s librarian at a Multnomah County Library branch across the street from the bus stop when a reckless, speeding, intoxicated driver lost control of their car and rolled onto the sidewalk.
This tragic death on a busy corner of a popular neighborhood greenway street sent shockwaves through the community. It also underscored safety issues on one of southeast Portland’s busiest, most dangerous streets. In 2021, 23-year-old Austin Boyd was hit and killed by a driver while walking on Cesar Chavez at SE Clinton just 0.8 miles south of where Diaz was struck.
PBOT has funded plans to reduce driving lanes on Cesar Chavez south of Taylor from SE Powell Blvd to Holgate, and to build a new signal at Gladstone and Chavez (the intersection where 22-year-old Mark Angeles was killed by a driver while bicycling in 2015). That project isn’t slated for construction in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
The section of Cesar Chavez where Jeanie Diaz died won’t receive that type of significant change in the near future. Instead, what PBOT just announced to the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association this morning, is a smaller project. They plan to install a diverter at the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Taylor that will prevent left turns to and from Chavez.
In an email to Sunnyside advocates, a PBOT staffer acknowledged this diverter doesn’t directly address what led to the July 15th crash. “However, in addition to the safety benefits I describe above,” wrote the PBOT staffer, “we have found that adding vertical elements, like a diverter, tend to slow driving speeds. The location of this installation may not have stopped the exact actions of the driver in the crash three months ago, but it may slow down a different driver, or discourage dangerous weaving, and that could prevent another tragedy in the future.
According to a PBOT analysis performed as part of their fatal crash review following Diaz’s death, left turns accounted for 25% of all crashes at this location while only 1.7% of all vehicles entering the intersection were turning left.
The diverter should also improve safety for bicycle riders using the SE Taylor greenway and for people walking across the street to reach the library and other destinations.
As for more significant changes to the intersection like a wider sidewalk and/or a buffer between car drivers and sidewalk users? That could only happen if the existing, four-lane cross-section changed — and barring a strong consensus and political pressure from adjacent residents — that’s unlikely to happen any time soon.
At a meeting of the Richmond Neighborhood Association land use and transportation committee on September 26th, PBOT City Traffic Engineer Wendy Cawley said it’s too late to expand the scope of the planned road diet south of Powell Blvd. “That said, we have talked about when we’re doing the analysis of that project south of Powell, what does it look like on the pieces north of Powell up to Stark if we go to a three-lane cross-section? Or potentially even a two-lane cross-section? And so we’re hopeful that there’s some synergy there where we can do some larger analysis.”
If all goes according to plan, the new diverter should be installed by early next month.
So there’s a planned road diet south of Powell on Cesar, and a planned Rose Lane north of Belmont, but nothing substantial can be done in the ~1 mile stretch where multiple deaths have occurred?
Rose Lane is planned from Stark, not Belmont, but yes, that’s right. PBOT won’t even commit to studying a longer Rose Lane connecting these two road diets. I spent a lot of time working with PBOT and NAs on calling for longer and expedited Chavez Rose Lanes and the entire thing was depressing. On top of the safety issue, the cost of the Rose Lane is a few hundred thousand, and the 75 is the 4th busiest bus line in Portland. How are we not able to get this done? The one bright spot is that the Sunnyside NA is an excellent voice.
Is PBOT planning to put in put the usual plastic posts that can get mowed down on that Cesar Chavez & Taylor diverter? Or solid, sturdy metal bollards that might actually force people driving to look up and slow down a bit?
Definitely plastic based on the rendering in the article. I used to think that was because the city doesn’t want to get sued by a negligent driver’s family when one gets killed running into it but based on the recent City Nerd video about Portland it’s possibly because the engineers know that the next commissioner in charge of the bureau could demand they remove it and plastic is easier to remove than hard infrastructure. Could be both
Really disappointed to see it’s just plastic. I swear PBOT spends more money on consultants to design these stupid renders than it would cost to just put some actual, life-saving concrete and steel.
They should change the signal timing at Taylor so pedestrians and bicycle riders don’t have to wait so long to get a safe crossing. Recently, PBOT increased the wait time at the pedestrian signal and made it so pedestrians have to push the button at Cesar Chavez and Hawthorne to get a walk signal. Give me a break.
They did change the signal timing … to make the wait longer for pedestrians and bicyclists. I’m not sure when this happened, but it is definitely a longer wait time now than it used to be, part of the privileging of motor vehicles speeding their way along rather than pedestrians and bicyclists going to/from library, K-8 school, bus stops, or other neighborhood destinations.
Just to recap, in order to get PBOT to do something about this deadly intersection:
August 7: A group of two dozen or so bicyclists disrupted Commissioner Mapps’s no-news news conference to demand action, here and throughout Portland.
August 25:I spent over 1.5 hours on August 25 sitting with PBOT Director Millicent Williams at the bus stop where Diaz was killed, during which time Williams expressed how unsafe she felt. I informed her during the conversation that I, another bicyclists, and a pedestrian were nearly struck in this intersection by a car that ran the light just a few weeks after Diaz’s was killed. (But I also make clear, repeatedly, that this is just one deadly intersection in a city full of unsafe streets that need attention.)
September 23: I email Williams to tell her that I and three other bicyclists were just nearly struck in this intersection by yet another car running the red light. I note that her very bad week (SW Broadway scandal, plus the east 70s pause-unpause debacl) would have been even worse if more injuries or deaths had occurred.
September 27: During testimony at City Council about the need to address unsafe streets across the city, I describe the September 23 incident and note that “At least now the continuing danger of vehicular violence along Cesar Chavez will be entered into the record of today’s meeting, so that next time a driver injures or kills someone where Jeanie Diaz, Jocelyn Latka, Mark Angeles, Austin Boyd, and others have already lost their lives to vehicular violence, perhaps it will be easier to sue the city for not acting on a known and documented danger. At yesterday’s working session, Mayor Wheeler indicated he understands how motivating lawyers and lawsuits can be.”
October 8: The Oregonian publishes an Opinion piece calling out the lack of action by city leaders to address vehicular violence.
And at long last, it seems PBOT is going to do something. Unfortunately, it’s something that may actual make the intersection MORE dangerous.
If you use this crosswalk or bikeway regularly, you know that motor vehicles traveling on Taylor frequently turn right onto Chavez while only looking left — that is, the drivers are looking to the left for the break in Chavez traffic so they can turn right, and when they accelerate to make that turn, they are not looking toward the pedestrians or bicyclists they are about to hit. I see this multiple times every week. By creating a barrier that now forces ALL motor vehicles to turn onto Chavez rather than continuing on Taylor, the new design may increase the likelihood of pedestrians and bicyclists getting hit.
PBOT just decided NOT to put up a camera at this intersection that might deter speeding and running of the red light.
PBOT is keeping the extremely narrow sidewalks intact with no barrier or protection, so that everyone walking on Chavez or sitting at the bus stop can feel as terrified as PBOT Director Williams did by how close they are to fast moving traffic.
PBOT is not even changing the timing of the crosswalk signal, to revert back to the shorter wait time that pedestrians and bicyclists previously had.
PBOT is going with the cheapest, quickest, and most dangerous option, just to say they’ve done something. Not something that makes this intersection OR ANY OTHER PART OF PORTLAND safer. Thanks, PBOT leadership.
I guess once the four plastic sticks have been added, those of us who care about safety can stand at the intersection and record how motor vehicles on Chavez continue to run the light, and how motor vehicles turning onto Chavez (without a light) continue to turn without looking right, likely at a higher rate, and then we can testify at City Hall about it, once again noting that when the next death or injury occurs, there will be something on the record about the City’s failure to make this intersection safer … along with all the other unsafe intersections and streets and stroads on which Portlanders are endangered every day.