Tonight: It’s ‘Bike the Lights’ night at PIR

Riders at the 2016 edition of Bike the Lights at PIR. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Grab your lights, warm coats, and all the kiddos for a fun holiday tradition. Tonight (Tuesday, 11/28) is the annual Bike the Lights night at Portland International Raceway. This is the 14th year the folks who put on the Winter Wonderland light show at PIR have welcomed bike riders for a night of their own.

It’s an opportunity to meet friends and roll on the racetrack north of Kenton under thousands of lights — including the big, illuminated tunnel near the finish line. The event also includes a vendor area that has snacks, treats and warm drinks to make the fun last a bit longer. You can do as many laps as you’d like!

Don’t miss our video from 2021 (below) to get a sense of what it’s like.

If you want company getting out there or aren’t sure of the route, join a group ride. There are at least three rides that will lead to Bike the Lights this year:

Meet at Blumenauer Bridge (south entrance, NE 7th and Flanders) at 6:00 pm, ride at 6:30. Ride leader: Tom Howe (@nagitpo on IG). Ride will be slow and social, suitable for all ages. Shift Calendar listing.

Meet at Irving Park (basketball courts) at 6:00 pm, ride no later than 6:45. Ride leader: NakedHearts:PDX/Moorland Moss (IG). Ride will be slow and social. Shift Calendar listing.

Meet at The Mercado (SE 72nd and Foster) at 6:30 pm. Ride leader Foster Night Ride (IG). This is a faster ride aimed at more experienced riders. Shift Calendar listing.

Winter Wonderland’s Bike the Lights is a fundraiser for Sunshine Division, a nonprofit that has provided free food and clothing to families in need for 100 years. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under (2 and under are free). More info at WinterWonderland.com.

See you out there. Be sure to dress warm!