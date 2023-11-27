Comment of the Week: A challenge to comment better

Every once in a while a comment comes in that surprises me. This one was short and sweet and seemed a perfect way to begin the season of lights.
Gregg Dal Ponte works for the Oregon Trucking Association (an advocacy and lobbying group for truckers and freight businesses). I’m always happy to see him post on BikePortland not only because it shows that we are succeeding somewhat at not being a groupthink bubble, but also because I like reading what he says.
Gregg spent the long weekend in a “take-on-all-comers” situation in the comments section of our post about missing Naito bollards. He was holding his own just fine, but then something must have happened on Sunday, because after reflecting for a few hours, his thoughts became more introspective.
Then he posted this gem:
A final thought …. I told myself I wouldn’t do it again and in this very thread my sarcasm is on display. So, my apologies to everyone on this forum. The truth is I struggle with some of the thoughts expressed here. Going forward I am going to try very hard to draw my inspiration from something said by a friend of mine:
“A place to start: Cut the trash talk. Stifle the snide remarks. Don’t sugarcoat Oregon’s shortcomings but aggressively attack the state’s problems, not its policymakers. Develop workable solutions, regardless of whose idea they are, by finding common ground.” (Dick Hughes)
That’s a tall order. If I slip up feel free to call me on it.
Gregg quotes from a Thanksgiving piece Dick Hughes wrote in the weekly newsletter, Capital Chatter. Most of us could benefit from taking that advice to heart — dropping the gotchas, and working on being able to disagree with someone without vilifying them.
Thank you for commenting, Gregg, and for sharing these good thoughts.
“Cut the trash talk. Stifle snide remarks. Don’t sugarcoat Oregon shortcomings, Attack-address State problems, not policymakers. Develop workable solutions no matter whose idea by finding common ground.”
Solutions: Authors Ernest Callenbach “Ecotopia” Chris Carlsson “After the Deluge” and Architect Richard Register “Ecocities” design inspired an essay titled “The Walking Communities of 2040”
The essay trash talk is limited to accountability of powerful business interests; the most powerful among whom are travel/transport related. Petroleum is near last on the list because the others don’t care how we power cars as much as that we have no choice but to drive and transport essential commodities the longest distances.
Ecotopia banned private car ownership. After The Deluge (sea level rise), motorized transport was near curtailed. The Walking Communities essay focus is reducing VMT as a condition of an electric supply system and land-use design.
Cut the trash talk most definitely a worthy cause.
As far as I can tell, Oregon and/or California, Washington is/are the leader of reducing fossil fuel dependence in the USA. we need Gregg Dal Ponte to tell us what he (and OTA) is doing to promote electric / battery / hydrogen trucks. What is being done about improving safety of large trucks to avoid crashes, especially with people on bicycles or walking. What is he and OTA asking ODOT to do to improve safety. Does he think high freeway speed limits help or hurt safety and why? We indeed are all in this together. Some of us have larger roles to play, some of us ride bikes and don’t want to die like Sarah Pliner, on an ODOT orphan highway in an urban setting.
The power we use in Oregon comes predominantly from natural gas and coal which makes us a climate arsonist state. Oregon is a hydro-energy production leader but a large fraction is exported to other states.
If we produce 100% of our power from hydro (we don’t), and export all of it, then import an equivalent amount of coal energy from Montana, does that make us a climate arsonist state? By my calculation, no, we’d be a non-emitter.
Electrical potential is even more fungible than dollars; it’s not even logical to consider allocating it the way you have; it can only be considered in the aggregate.
All that said, in my scenario, even if Oregon is a non-emitter state, and even if you have solar panels on your house, it would still be good to reduce your consumption because it would take less coal to power the whole grid (which encompasses Oregon, California, and Montana) if that grid has fewer sinks of potential.
But your statement is not based on science or logic.
I agree completely and this is why spending Oregon energy consumption dollars propping up coal and natural gas plants while claiming a false veneer of greeness is pure garbage logic.
Are we doing that? Again (sticking with my fictional scenario) if we sell our power to CA, and buy it from MT, we’re essentially acting as a conduit for CA to buy MT power.
We could “reduce” our climate impact just by using our hydropower in-state, and letting CA buy directly from MT. The net CO2 emitted would be exactly the same, but somehow we’d be more virtuous. I think.
When I turn on my lights, it is literally impossible to say where the potential I’m using came from. The financial arrangements between CA and OR and MT have no bearing on that.
At the end of the day, Greg’s organization writes the checks that actually decide ODOT policy. It’s all good while it’s all good, but the next time a pedestrian or cyclist gets obliterated on the St. Johns bridge, or N Columbia, or the hundreds of people who die on State roads each year, the reality is that Gregg’s work and his organization are at least partly responsible because they dictate ODOT policy.
Gregg is obviously paid to not see the benefits of alternative transportation, so it’s not like he’s gonna see the light. It’s kind of embarrassing for him and his organization that he communicates in that way IMO.
-William Jennings Bryan
Or:
-Upton Sinclair
(or so the internet tells me, right next to the invention of the internet being attributed to Abraham Lincoln)
That said, as a recovering political hobbyist/ex-internet warrior, the original comment’s sentiments are worthy of repetition, so I’ll give Gregg credit there and to Lisa for highlighting it.
This is the guy that in the same comment section pushed the old disproven narrative that roads are paid for exclusively by motorists and therefore they should have priority over cyclists. This is who you are propping up. Good job Bike Portland
Roads are paid for largely by motorists and other road users, but it doesn’t follow that drivers should have priority over cyclists (who are often themselves drivers).
We should separate the factual assertion (largely true) from the political conclusions we draw from it.
Roads are not paid for largely by motorists. You have stated this often but have never been able to prove it. This is tiresome. If you wish your statement to be taken as a factual assertion then you must prove it to be a fact.
The cost of building road infrastructure appears to have very little link to the costs levied on motorists. The subsequent cost of maintaining infrastructure is more directly linked to motorist costs, but there is nowhere near enough money from this to properly maintain the built infrastructure.
There are also external costs burdened by everyone. A child who grows up next to one of Greggs precious trucking routes who develops asthma will pay in actual costs and poorer health outcomes for the road.
I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that Gregg and the executives at the trucking companies who employ him don’t live anywhere near a trucking route and probably live in nice cul-de-sac far from the negative externalities they lobby for.
Yeah, this was very true in the 1960s through 80s, but much less so now as most vehicles burn fuel much more efficiently and cleanly than before, and the lead from gasoline has all been removed. A bigger concern these days are the unregulated gas motors on all those suburban lawnmowers and leaf blowers, the high-altitude pollution from northern China, and the fact that Portland metro is largely in a basin with hills on all 4 sides (compared to Atlanta for example which is largely on an exposed ridge). That’s not to say that highway pollution is negligible, it’s just not as bad or as important as it used to be. I’ve also seen numerous studies that highway air pollution is worst about a half-mile or so from the highway, and not right next to it, though obviously the rumble is worst next to it. And of course the worst air of them all is the air inside your abode and your car.
I agree. To refute me, all it would take is a single budget document showing the legislature transferring money to ODOT. As far as I know, no such document exists, but it’s hard to prove a negative.
Yeah I disagree strongly with Gregg’s comments on that thread about funding, but I am glad that he shares his perspective — as long as he does so authentically and with an eye toward being persuasive and listening to other viewpoints respectfully. I really want this to be a place where people with very different views can educate each other, and in many ways I value perspectives that run counter to the assumed positions of “the BikePortland crowd” even greater than others because they are less common around here. This being said, I agree it was jarring to see something from him as Comment of the Week, but I trust Lisa and her judgment.
Well aren’t they? (Paid mostly by motorists). I’d love to read an unbiased report on what taxes fund road construction and maintenance.
It depends on how you define “pays” and where you cut off for costs incurred.
For the interstate system, the feds paid 90%. Most major road projects will require some amount of federal funding that isn’t the state gas tax or registration
https://highways.dot.gov/public-roads/summer-1996/federal-aid-highway-act-1956-creating-interstate-system
I consider sidewalks a part of the road network, and those are paid for and maintained (ish) by property owners or the developers who made the original dwelling.
Additionally, it’s hard to say motorists are paying for roads when most of the money goes directly to addressing the damage that said motorist do. If you pay $1000 in taxes but do damage that creates $1500 of repairs, can you really say you’re paying for the road?
Asking who is “paying” is kind of silly in the first place. We’ve just chosen to have this “fee for use” model. In reality, all those gas taxes can just as easily go in to the general fund rather than a special highway fund and have the DOT funded that way. Most taxes go to all sorts of things. I pay for schools even though I don’t use them. I pay for parks that I’ll never go to. We live in a society and part of that is paying for things you don’t use that other people need/want.
We can move the buckets around and fund bike infra through a different bucket, maybe take some of the general funds ODOT if it makes cagers feel better, but all its doing is obfuscation.
Not in Oregon, according to our constitution.
Interesting. There are 9 comments now as I write, and none of them are even remotely attempting to address the suggestion put forth that maybe trash talking, snide and sarcastic comments are not the best way to further dialogue or to work out real differences.Instead, most seem to attack the author and dismiss what the author says because of his career choice. That is not the best way to sound like anything other than a petulant child. I can only hope the regular posters can do a deep think on why they post and why they more often than not judge ideas not on their merit, but on a percieved bias they see in the poster.
Thank you! This is one reason why I stopped posting here. FWIW, I’m the son of a long-haul trucker.
But here’s the thing: Gregg’s invocation of Dick’s quote is a really common, passive-aggressive tactic used in Oregon all the time. Here’s how it works:
This tactic is a way of NOT engaging with the issues and especially a way of invalidating all of the points that went against the original claim.
If you actually read the argument Gregg made and then the points the commenters made in response to Gregg’s claim, you would see that the commenters made a really strong case – with actual evidence – that Gregg’s claim did not hold up.
I’m glad Gregg comments here, but he needs to be willing to learn something, just as the so-called “bike people” (his words) should be also. I’m willing to learn from Gregg but his comments seem incredibly narrow and biased, which undercuts whatever else he could teach us about how freight works and what its particular needs are.
I think you are misunderstanding what I am saying at least. My point is “polite disagreement” provides the veneer of niceness but the reality is that Gregg is operating from a position where he can and does actually effect policy and his organization advocates for unsafe and dirty roads that lead to real negative outcomes for real people. At some point, “polite disagreement” just translates to “don’t say mean things about the bad things I do”.
His career choice is pertinent to what he says. I wouldn’t expect a rancher to have a reasonable discussion on whether beef tastes good, would you? Part of the reason I said his comments were embarrassing for him is because you’d think someone who is in his position could coherently talk about the subject of road funding and usage without sounding like “Joe who types in all caps on Nextdoor”.
His comments are on par with what I’d expect from someone who has never thought about transportation until they get mad about something in a news article.
LMAO the idea that Gregg isn’t bias is comical.
The reality is that Gregg engaged in what I’d call “shitposting” and then kind of regretted it and did a “can’t we all get along post”. His comments are rude and sarcastic and any sarcasm directed back at him. His lack of response when shown he was wrong makes it even worse. His posts were unprofessional and really drive home that he doesn’t really have any interest in compromise.
His post was vapid and insincere and it’s disappointing that its comment of the week.
I did not folow the discussion the “comment of the week” came from after it quit talking about the subject which was bollards. I personally am in favor of lockable, removable metal bollards, but that is completely outside the scope of this article.
I do not know what vitriol was exchanged between everyone, nor do I care. I am responding to the part of the discussion highlighted by the comment of the week.
It seems you are still arguing the old discussion and highlighting my point wonderfully by continuing to attack a poster days later rather than respond to the idea being highlighted.
From your comment just now I get that you dislike Gregg and therefore dislike anything written by him and as I pointed out, you are still not addressing the issue that came up.
Seriously, what is there to misunderstand?
So you are commenting on discussion around a comment for which you have zero context?
“Continuing to attack” What? Perhaps you should read the original thread as you don’t seem to know whats going on. You and I are commenting on a post that was posted yesterday afternoon.
I don’t have any feelings towards Gregg whatsoever. I’m commenting on the topic of this post. I have no idea why you are talking about the bollards in this post. I’m addressing the content of this post.
I wasn’t really singling you out. I was addressing the 9 comments that weren’t addressing the quote in the Comment of the Week. You clearly took offense at that and responded to my post trying to….say that you were really responding to this post by talking about a previoius post?
What do you think the topic of this post is?
I read is as focusing on this quote…..
“A place to start: Cut the trash talk. Stifle the snide remarks. Don’t sugarcoat Oregon’s shortcomings but aggressively attack the state’s problems, not its policymakers. Develop workable solutions, regardless of whose idea they are, by finding common ground.” (Dick Hughes)
This is the context I am going off of. Did I miss where you were discussing this?
Not really. Attacking the ideas of the poster, yes. Not attacking the poster. And the reason it’s coming up again is because context matters. The comment of the week may be a nice sentiment in isolation and anonymized. Sure. But highlighting this comment only serves to distract from the actual arguments being made and it’s just respectability politics.
Nah. I liked Gregg’s comment because it struck me as being sincerely introspective, and I consider self-critical introspection to be a hallmark of adulthood.
It has nothing to do with “respectability politics” or a big kumbaya, “let’s just all get along” moment. I’m not that way, I like to argue. FWIW, I disagree with Gregg.
The originating comment thread was frustrating for me to read because commenters were talking past one another–some were talking specifics about PBOT budget, others ODOT, others national stats. Those are narrow ways of looking at the costs of our transportation system. The big picture is that, beyond the minutiae of budgets, the cost of the way we travel–and the resulting use of land it allows–is enormous. Way beyond the specific costs of building or maintaining roads, although that matters too.