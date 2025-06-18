Bicycle rider struck and killed by MAX train after crossing barriers

Looking north on SE 8th Avenue where it crosses the rail tracks.

A person riding a bicycle died after being involved in a collision with a MAX light rail train today around 1:30 pm. It happened near Southeast Division and 8th Avenue.

It appears that the bicycle rider was using the street, not the bike path. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the rider was headed north on SE 8th when they went around caution barriers that had been lowered due to the passage of a Union Pacific train.

“The cyclist rode his bike into the opposing southbound lanes of travel, where there are no crossing arms, and was subsequently hit by a MAX train traveling in the direction of Milwaukie as he crossed the railroad tracks,” reads the Sheriff’s statement.

There are four rail tracks at this location — two northern tracks for heavy rail and two southern tracks for light rail. According to local news reports, TriMet Media Relations Manager Tia York said at the scene that, “Maybe [the cyclist] was anticipating or looking out for the Union Pacific train and didn’t stop to think that there could be a MAX train here as well.”

This double-threat posed by two separate sets of tracks has been a concern of TriMet ever since the Orange Line opened. When service first began on the line in 2015, TriMet worked with Portland Police on targeted enforcement of cyclists crossing the tracks. Where the bike path crosses the tracks, TriMet installed special swing gates and caution signs that state, “Look Both Ways.”

Another issue at this location is the frequency and duration of train crossings. These crossings often lead to bicycle riders becoming impatient and going around barriers, or in some cases, hopping over freight trains as they pass. The issue is so acute that local policymakers have sought federal grants to study it and find a solution.

With four sets of tracks it’s very possible this bike rider saw one train clear the intersection and believed it was safe to cross — only to be hit by a train they never saw.

This is the first person to die while bicycling and 14th fatal traffic crash overall in Portland so far this year.

There is still more to learn about this crash. Stay tuned for more coverage. If you saw what happened and have anything to share, please get in touch.