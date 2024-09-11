Closer look at Depave’s Skate Park Plaza on SE 7th (video)

As we’ve reported several times over the years, local nonprofit Depave is working on a big and exciting project on SE 7th Avenue between Stark and Sandy. They want to turn this vast expanse of pavement and lanes where people can drive, to a carfree oasis and “Green Plaza.” Their current activation is a skate park, and while it’s really awesome, BikePortland has heard quite a bit of grumbling from folks who think the bikeway through the skateboarding features could be much better.
Depave is aware of the issues and they’ve tweaked things a few times in response to feedback. Keep in mind this is a permitted plaza that will be in place through September 22nd.
I rolled over Sunday to take a closer look. Watch the video above (or view directly on Instagram) and check out some of the comments on our Instagram post to get a sense of how people feel about this project.
Thanks for reading.
Progress is messy, this is so much better than the wide open car area previously.
Yes. Skaters might seem chaotic but their situational awareness is amazing. They also self moderate right-of-way amongst themselves, it’s pretty cool to watch.
I’d happily trade any amount of MV operators 1:1 for more skaters.
Every time I turn left onto SE 7th Ave (heading north), I try to avoid the traffic speeding down SE Sandy, but I encounter a barricade at the end of the green cross-bike path. Instead of fighting against PBOT’s routing for cyclists on our street, I wish the plaza implementation integrated with the implied pathway along the white line delineating the interim bulb out, avoiding forcing people walking and cycling alike onto the traditional crosswalk pathway. The good news is that it is a temporary permitted usage and can be adjusted and the city needs more public spaces for community use everywhere.
I love the idea but the execution fails at providing obvious way finding for cyclists and de-confliction between cyclists/skaters. I’ve most frequently been Southbound and found navigating the intersection to be challenging to navigate. Generally I have had to dodge loitering/spectating skaters in what I perceive to be a bike lane that best aligns with the intersection.
I think a bunch of solid or striped/crosshatched green paint would have helped. I’m pretty sure a barricade of benches would make a much more obvious place for skaters to hang out. Obviously this would be an integrated engineered solution that considered all factors.