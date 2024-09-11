Closer look at Depave’s Skate Park Plaza on SE 7th (video)

As we’ve reported several times over the years, local nonprofit Depave is working on a big and exciting project on SE 7th Avenue between Stark and Sandy. They want to turn this vast expanse of pavement and lanes where people can drive, to a carfree oasis and “Green Plaza.” Their current activation is a skate park, and while it’s really awesome, BikePortland has heard quite a bit of grumbling from folks who think the bikeway through the skateboarding features could be much better.

Depave is aware of the issues and they’ve tweaked things a few times in response to feedback. Keep in mind this is a permitted plaza that will be in place through September 22nd.

I rolled over Sunday to take a closer look. Watch the video above (or view directly on Instagram) and check out some of the comments on our Instagram post to get a sense of how people feel about this project.