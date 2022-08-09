Closer Look: Alternating one-way for drivers on NE Hancock (Video)

I sometimes think the reason some of the haters we often hear from seem to be growing louder these days is because the Portland Bureau of Transportation is actually doing some relatively radical things. Our streets, they are a changin’! Huge concrete planters in the middle of the lanes, carfree plazas everywhere, 15 mph and “shared street” zones, carfree bridges — it’s not as much as we need to do, but it’s a lot. And if you’re afraid of change, wedded to the driving-centric status quo, or just a hater, I can see how it would be unsettling.
A good example of this is what PBOT is doing on Northeast Hancock through the Hollywood District. We touched on these changes back in June, but it’s worth taking a closer look.
These changes on Hancock are part of a larger project where PBOT wants to update and improve the Tillamook Neighborhood Greenway. Since the city has elected to avoid the traffic snarls of Tillamook at 33rd near Grant High School and re-route the greenway one block south to Hancock, they owe it to us to make Hancock feel safe and welcoming to bicycle riders. And so far they’ve done a pretty good job at that.
Check out the photos below of the new alternating one-ways between Cesar Chavez and 41st…
For these two blocks PBOT has re-striped the roadway to create an alternating one-way for car drivers. Bicycle riders can go both ways and the facility for cycling changes from an unprotected buffered bike lane in the contraflow direction, to a shared-lane when/if drivers are present. They’ve reinforced signage and striping with two concrete barrels to prevent drivers from entering the bike lanes. There’s also a lane for car parking on both sides.
I was there for about a half-hour on a recent weekday afternoon and it seemed to work pretty well. While one driver cluelessly entered the block in the wrong (now illegal) direction, overall it was pretty chill. A steady flow of bike riders came through and the markings felt intuitive and predictable. This treatment has become more comment from PBOT in recent years and is being used a lot in northwest (Johnson and Flanders come to mind). Should it be used more?
Check out the photos and video for a closer look. And please chime in with your impressions if you’ve biked or driven here.
Contact Jonathan at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Let’s just waste time and money re-creating all of our bike infrastructure because SUV/truck/(car) trips are too high on existing bike infrastructure.
What does this neglect say about this city’s priorities? And what does the lack of comment from so-called bike advocates about this abandonment of existing infrastructure say about the status of transportation politics in this SUV-centric city.
I this a minor complaint in my part, but why didn’t they remove the car parking on the side with the bike only travel lane? By keeping it, it encourages people to cross the bike lane, and it requires someone to commit a traffic violation to park their car anyways. Either they drive the wrong way in the bike lane, and park facing the wrong direction on the street, or they make a u turn and and park the “correct” direction against the curb.
Replace it with bike only parking or something.
Our roads should clearly communicate the intended use in clear and obvious ways (including speed, mode, and priority). By including car parking on the bike only side of the road PBOT is sending mixed signals to drivers about what’s allowed.
They did this on W Flanders, too- it is not safe and strongly undermines the intended goal of creating a safe route for people biking
I live in the area and I can’t think of a single piece of Bike infrastructure as worthless as this is.. It’s the kind of dumb paint all over the street stuff that the general public thinks is a huge waste of money and just serves to deter spending on things that are important.
This tiny little stretch of does nothing for bike use in the city.
If I lived in a neighborhood with no sidewalks I would be livid.
I live in the area, too, and I was happy to see this change.
The poors should realize that this is not a zero-sum game and that they can easily wait a few more decades for basic human infrastructure in glorious YIMBY-progressive Portland.
After riding this stretch of Hancock, I’d say it’s ok, and less stressful than the existing Tillamook conditions. Obviously it would’ve been much better if they did a similar treatment on Tillamook. The grinding down of the road surface east of 33rd definitely helped.
My gripe is what do you do when you’re headed eastbound and get to 42nd? I went straight and rode through the plaza by Reo’s. But, that puts you on a tiny angled corner at the five-way NE 43rd and Sandy intersection, where it’s hard to be seen/not be in the way of peds/ get into the lane so you can cross/turn onto the eastern part of Hancock. The other alternative is to go north on 42nd, up to Tillamook, and around the block to 43rd, but that is out of the way and makes this whole route pointless. Maybe someday they’ll redesign the sandy & 43rd intersection and make this better?
I’m frustrated because I feel like PBOT continues to build bespoke solutions for every street to maximally preserve car and parking space rather than using a standard playbook for predictable block redesign. It makes riding a bike more stressful because you’re constantly trying to determine where you should be riding. Bike lanes appear, disappear, switch sides, have protection, have no protection, …
totally! They should have just fixed Tillamook!