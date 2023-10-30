Monday Roundup: Real protection, Blumenauer speculation, bike parking app, and more

Welcome to the week.
Here are the best stories we’ve come across in the past seven days — from sources you can trust.
Steal this idea! Boulder is doing something many of us in Portland have been dreaming about for years: Moving past flex-posts and tiny curbs for much more substantial protection. (City of Boulder)
Helmet reminder: Much of the narrative and conversation about helmet use when cycling in America is not based on fact or rational decision-making — it’s based on bias and emotion and it saps our focus from real problems. (Streets MN)
Tour de East Portland? I regret missing the Tour de Bronx while in NYC, but am still inspired by it. Imagine if Portland had a free, mass bike ride on major streets that allowed people to get out and meet each other and their city in a safe and fun way? (NY1)
Bike parking app: Love this idea from City of Atlanta where people can easily find if their destination has bike racks or not — and then giving folks the ability to request them necessary. (Urbanize)
Climate research from Oregon: If I sat on the Oregon Legislative committee for the Interstate Bridge Replacement and I-5 widening project, or the Oregon Transportation Commission, I would be sure to enter into the record this new research from Oregon State University scientists outlining the grave threat of climate change-induced catastrophes if we don’t seriously shift our paradigms ASAP. (Oregon Capital Chronicle)
About damn time: If I was a Californian I would be incensed that DMV and other government bodies waited until someone was almost killed by a driverless taxi before suspending their license. These companies should never be allowed to beta test on human subjects. (NPR)
Blumenauer retiring? According to various news reports, longtime Portland Congressman and founder of the Congressional Bike Caucus Earl Blumenauer is having serious conversations about his future. (Willamette Week)
Salmonberry > Stimson: A major Oregon timber company lost a court battle against the Salmonberry Trail. They tried to argue their rights were taken away by the trail easement going through their land, but the court said the rail-trail rights are embedded in the railroad easement. (Capital Press)
Pulling a Mapps: New York City safe streets advocates are flummoxed by a decision from Mayor Eric Adams’ office to re-open the public process on a bike boulevard project in Brooklyn. (NY Daily News)
How dangerously sized vehicles can make streets safer: Colorado lawmakers are seriously considering the concept of charging a higher registration fee for vehicles that weight over 3,500 pounds and using the money to invest in infrastructure to make streets safer. (Denver Post)
Video of the Week: Oh Montreal, how I love thee!! My favorite city in the world is the star of this video that should inspire Portlanders with its amazing urban space transformations.
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Jonathan, I think some of the links are not set up correctly. Denver post links to NY Daily news, Capital Press links to Denver 7, City of Boulder links to Streetsblog.
gosh darn it. Sorry Phil. All fixed now.
Presuming there’s a missing word in this phrase: “How dangerously sized vehicles can make streets safer” — surely you meant to write something like “how TAXING or RESTRICTING or (if we could dream up a real solution) ELIMINATING dangerously sized vehicles can make streets safer” …
Haha no. I was trying to make a joke. As in, they make streets safer by paying a fee that builds safer streets. Get it?
HELMETS do make a difference. I agree there is much that can and should be done in terms of improving driver behavior and vehicle and road design to make streets safer. But the lead-in to the helmet article (“Helmet reminder: Much of the narrative and conversation about helmet use when cycling in America is not based on fact or rational decision-making — it’s based on bias and emotion and it saps our focus from real problems) does the very thing it cautions against. It sends us to a piece that is NOT based on fact. The author of the StreetsMN piece admits, “Now I’m no expert” — and he doesn’t bother to consult experts, either. There is ample evidence that bicycle helmets reduce the severity of injuries. See this, or this, or this (and that’s just what I found from a quick internet search) for loads of data on the value of helmets. That doesn’t mean we should ONLY care about helmets in terms of safety; we know our streets and motor vehicles are getting more dangerous by design, and that demands action. But we should NOT dismiss those who advocate helmet use as devoid of “fact or rational decision-making.” Helmets save lives and reduce the severity of injury.
Thanks Lois. To be clear, I’m not dismissing anyone’s advocacy for helmet. I am sharing what I feel is a fact: That there’s a lot of emotion and bias from people when it comes to pro-helmet advocacy. This is one of those topics, where a lot of things can be true on both sides, and people just have to find where they fit on that spectrum.
There were 80,000 cyclists admitted to the ER last year in the US with head injuries…
Thats not emotions or bias, that is the fact.
You can argue all day long and wear one or not but facts ARE facts.
‘You are quite a bit safer wearing one.
The idea that acknowledging anything at all that people can do to make themselves safer is victim blaming or excusing bad drivers is pure hogwash.
Helmets may only help in a minority of crashes, but when they do help, they can prevent literally life-altering injuries.
Is it a fact? (you might have included a citation)
If it is, it’s still a fact without context. How many of them were wearing helmets?
Here’s the crux of the issue: To conclusively prove how effective helmets are, you would need to hit people in the head with and without helmets, and measure the difference in head trauma. And CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) takes years to show symptoms and can only be proven during an autopsy. So there may never be full data to show what you think you’re showing by throwing a meaningless “eighty thousand” at the question.
Food for thought: It takes a stronger person to admit they don’t know something than to insist they do.
No. You wouldn’t need to do that. There is no (serious) debate on the efficacy of motorcycle helmets in saving lives. There is no (serious) debate on the efficacy of seat belts on saving lives. And in both of those, we didn’t have to subject humans to A/B testing with or without the protective gear. That’s not how almost any science works. Everything that gets measured requires some level of indirection, and this is entirely reasonable and possible to measure.
How far down some rabbit hole do you have to be to argue about the effectiveness of wearing a helmet while you get hit in the head?
Let me know when the NFL does away with helmets…
This is such a ridiculous argument.
How about you bang your head on cement and then put a helmet on and do it again?
Which one hurts?
Maybe we should just outlaw bicycles. That would end the tiresome debate about wearing safety gear vs. not wearing safety gear.
Hey, it messes up my hair!
What if… like almost every other issue people argue endlessly about on the internet… There are multiple facts that true simultaneously?
What if, it is possible to fall and hit your head while biking and a helmet is a good thing to prevent that — While at the same time, a lot of the conversation around the helmet debate is not based in facts but rather in bias and emotion.?
No it isn’t in any scientific circle….
There is a rational discussion to be held about helmets in the world – Both their benefits and the fixation of non-riders on them to the exclusion of all other topics of cycling safety.
This article wasn’t it. He lost me at the first sentence then it got worse with his little graph.
Is it really any surprise that a country like Finland with a massively lower rate of traffic collisions *period* should have a lower cycling death rate?
If you correct for that I’d wager you’d see something interesting – that as a percentage of the bike/car collisions that do happen there are *more* face/brain injuries in the cohort that doesn’t wear helmets.
Why do I say that? Because helmets are shown to reduce the risk of facial and brain injury in a crash.
The point is clear that reducing collisions saves lives regardless of your helmet status.
The people who fixate on helmets (pro or con) lose the big picture – safer roads save more lives than helmets ever will.
Mandatory helmet laws reduce cycling and make all of us less safe.
If you’re really worried about head injury, you should wear a helmet in the bathroom too – there are far more head injuries yearly in the john than on a bike.
That graph deserves to be in prison for offences against data visualization. He should have used column charts, the lines only make sense for a time series.
Wearing a helmet inside a motor vehicle will also reduce your risk of head injury, so I assume you do that too? And vehemently encourage others to do likewise?
That’s a straw man, Matt. Helmets can and do help prevent serious injuries. If you can wear one, you should.
Well then, Fred, I guess you will honestly tell us you wear a helmet every time you drive or ride in a car?
After “falls”, car crashes are the leading cause of TBIs in the US:
https://tpmblegal.com/most-common-causes-of-traumatic-brain-injuries/
So wear one in your shower, on your stairs, and in your car.
Yeah that article was annoying. The graph says almost literally nothing, it’s just showing that people die a lot in the US on bikes and also wear helmets. You can learn nothing about the efficacy of helmets from that information, you might as well argue helmets are dangerous (which, oddly, they did a little bit of at the end).
The only point they made (also backed up by nothing at all) was that helmets are not “designed” to protect your head in a collision, which is complete nonsense. It doesn’t make any difference if your head hits concrete or a car, to your head. The helmet will offer the same amount of protection.
And I’ll note, I have been in one collision with a car, and you know what happened after I hit the car? My head hit the ground. My head, as far as I can recall, never actually hit the car. And I think it’s easy to see that in most car collisions, the next thing that happens is the rider hits the ground.
That driverless taxi story out of California was pretty insane. For starters, it wasn’t like the driverless vehicle hunted down a pedestrian like a terminator… “The incident involved a woman who was first hit by a human driver and then thrown onto the road in front of a Cruise vehicle.”
Which brings me directly to my second point: how safe (or how much safer) do driverless cars need to me to allow them to roam the streets? Just a little better than humans (reminder: who constantly speed, and drink, and get distracted by insta)? 50% better in fatalities caused per mile? 90%?
You can probably see where I’m leaning. Once these are demonstrated to be just a bit better (I’ll go with 40%!), I’m pretty down with it. Especially for a purpose like a taxi which is even more likely to be preventing a drunk human from havoc.
It made me wonder whether the computer “saw” the pedestrian before they were struck by the other vehicle; and whether a human driver in its place would have seen them. Because “that pedestrian is in a precarious location” is definitely something I register when driving my car, and I slow way the eff down or come to a stop when I witness it.
Unless you don’t because you’re on your phone, or you’re drunk, or you’re high, or the sun is at the wrong angle, or you’re ruminating on something that happened earlier, or you’re rocking out to that Aerosmith song on the radio (and, admit it, it probably wasn’t one of their old actually good songs) or you were checking out the attractive person on the sidewalk, or you simply just didn’t see them.
Humans are definitely better drivers when it comes to slowing way the eff down or stopping completely when they should.
PS You can be sure that Cruise will update their software so this situation won’t play out again (as will all the other companies), in much the same way you learned from the freak incident I encountered yesterday. You did learn from my experience, right?
Companies will argue that driverless vehicles just need to be as safe as drivers and that the benefits from driverless are more than only safety. However, safety is a moving target, and they will compare their products/ systems to the worst places in the US. With better policy and street design we could make human driven vehicles much safer, as demonstrated in many places. Similarly, strict policy around driverless cars could also set a high standard for safety. These companies will always push back on safety to increase profits like the current automotive companies do very successfully.
This tech will not save us from ourselves. Collectively, we have to choose safety, and that applies to any transportation system. Putting the control of our streets in the hands of a few powerful corporations is a losing proposition.
Except that the Cruise car initially stopped, and then pulled to the side of the road with the pedestrian trapped under the car. Something that only the most sociopathic of human drivers would do. Absolutely unacceptable.
Those curbs in Boulder look awesome. Both visually and functionally. It’s crazy to me that this is “innovative”, as if this took some real brain power to come up with.
Some may complain that they’re not full Jersey barriers. They probably wouldn’t stop a head on collision with a F-6000 mega duty truck, but that’s not the kind of thing that actually happens in real life most of the time. It’s more like a car or truck wandering in, or just being slightly over the line that I’m worried about, and I think these look robust enough to redirect something like that. They’ll also mess up your truck so it has that nice financial incentive.
Like I’ve said before, it’s annoying and disingenuous for PBOT or others to talk about what these cost citing replacing every mile of infrastructure with it. What we need is these tall curbs in strategic places, a few here and there in particularly dangerous places would be great. For starters at least.
Such inane phrases remind me of visiting Europe and how every single community boasts of having the greatest biggest tallest cathedral – at some point we all know it’s hype – and your point about Jersey barriers (and related California barriers) bring to mind how many US cities have had such barriers for decades protecting sections of bike lanes, some cities have even added art and texture to their barriers years ago. But naturally if you have the ego of a small isolated planet like Boulder Colorado you’d never know that…
I guess no cyclist has ever gone down due to black ice, railroad tracks or debris. And after colliding with a motor-vehicle, no cyclist has gone on to strike their head on the ground in the secondary collision.
Good to know that I’m unique in my experiences.
I guess no pedestrian has ever slipped on black ice, tripped on railroad tracks or debris. And after colliding with a motor-vehicle, no pedestrian has gone on to strike their head on the ground in the secondary collision.
Helmets work, but the focus needs to be creating environments that make it safe enough helmets aren’t required.
Why do we need to focus on just one thing? Until the world is covered in Nerf, we’ll still need helmets.
Agreed! Pedestrian helmets for everyone!
Um – that would be PORTLAND. 😉
well yeah, i assume folks would know i mean EXCLUDING portland
I mostly liked the helmet editorial, but the one graph in it is an abject failure–using a line graph where the X axis is a country. It implies there’s a meaningful midpoint between “US” and “Finland”, for example. This should have been a scatter plot. The visual display of quantitative information seems to be a dying art (science, though).
Tour De East Portland? We actually did that one year, I think it was in 2011 or 2012, we had 150 riders, police escort, many elected officials, corking, EPAP sponsored, BTA helped out, the works. I think we started from Ed Benedict Park at SE 104th & Bush, rode on the I-205 path. I can’t remember the whole route, Curly would have a better idea.
About Damn Time! They really ought to ban cars driven by humans for the tens of thousands deaths and millions of serious injuries they cause every year…
Bike Parking App for Atlanta: Atlanta is one of those numerous US cities that has an extraordinary lack of any bike parking throughout most of the city, except near touristy spots and universities. This app demonstrates such oceans of no bike parking as much as it identifies gaps where it’s most badly needed. When I biked to Mary Mac’s Tea Room in July, a very popular Southern Soul Food eatery, I had to lock my bike to a no-parking sign, at the corner of US 78 (Ponce De Leon) & Myrtle Street NE. On the plus side, Atlanta proved to be a lot safer to bike in than I had expected, very hilly, an excellent subway, and quite interesting – certainly worth a visit.
Motor vehicle collisions are a common cause of traumatic brain injury, often leading to disability and death. When do we start requiring drivers to wear helmets?
https://www.cdc.gov/traumaticbraininjury/get_the_facts.html