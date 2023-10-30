Monday Roundup: Real protection, Blumenauer speculation, bike parking app, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the best stories we’ve come across in the past seven days — from sources you can trust.

Steal this idea! Boulder is doing something many of us in Portland have been dreaming about for years: Moving past flex-posts and tiny curbs for much more substantial protection. (City of Boulder)

Helmet reminder: Much of the narrative and conversation about helmet use when cycling in America is not based on fact or rational decision-making — it’s based on bias and emotion and it saps our focus from real problems. (Streets MN)

Tour de East Portland? I regret missing the Tour de Bronx while in NYC, but am still inspired by it. Imagine if Portland had a free, mass bike ride on major streets that allowed people to get out and meet each other and their city in a safe and fun way? (NY1)

Bike parking app: Love this idea from City of Atlanta where people can easily find if their destination has bike racks or not — and then giving folks the ability to request them necessary. (Urbanize)

Climate research from Oregon: If I sat on the Oregon Legislative committee for the Interstate Bridge Replacement and I-5 widening project, or the Oregon Transportation Commission, I would be sure to enter into the record this new research from Oregon State University scientists outlining the grave threat of climate change-induced catastrophes if we don’t seriously shift our paradigms ASAP. (Oregon Capital Chronicle)

About damn time: If I was a Californian I would be incensed that DMV and other government bodies waited until someone was almost killed by a driverless taxi before suspending their license. These companies should never be allowed to beta test on human subjects. (NPR)

Blumenauer retiring? According to various news reports, longtime Portland Congressman and founder of the Congressional Bike Caucus Earl Blumenauer is having serious conversations about his future. (Willamette Week)

Salmonberry > Stimson: A major Oregon timber company lost a court battle against the Salmonberry Trail. They tried to argue their rights were taken away by the trail easement going through their land, but the court said the rail-trail rights are embedded in the railroad easement. (Capital Press)

Pulling a Mapps: New York City safe streets advocates are flummoxed by a decision from Mayor Eric Adams’ office to re-open the public process on a bike boulevard project in Brooklyn. (NY Daily News)

How dangerously sized vehicles can make streets safer: Colorado lawmakers are seriously considering the concept of charging a higher registration fee for vehicles that weight over 3,500 pounds and using the money to invest in infrastructure to make streets safer. (Denver Post)

Video of the Week: Oh Montreal, how I love thee!! My favorite city in the world is the star of this video that should inspire Portlanders with its amazing urban space transformations.

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.