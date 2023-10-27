Weekend Event Guide: Spooky rides galore, racing, and more

Costumes! Bikes! Racing! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend.

Halloween is Tuesday so it means we are already solidly in spooky season. And there are several rides to get into the spirit.

Check out our ride and event picks below.

Friday, October 27th

Milwaukie Halloween Ride – 6:00 pm at Helpful Badger in Sellwood (SE)

Join advocates from BikeLoud PDX for this gathering in appreciation of protected bike lanes. They’ll have free coffee and donuts, as well as free pedicab rides. You can even test out the bike lane sweeper! More info here.

Saturday, October 28th

Cyclocross Crusade – All Day at Easy Climb Trails in Cascade Locks (Gorge)

It’s a doubleheader Halloween weekend at stop number three of the 30th annual Cyclocross Crusade series. It’ll be a huge party — on the race course and in the pits. Make it a weekend and you won’t forget it. More info here.

Portland Bike Swap – 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at Lloyd Center (NE)

Second annual bike swap. Come and used bikes, parts, and all types of treasures galore. More info here.

Dia De Los Muertos Bike Ride & Altar Tour – 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Milagro’s Zocalo (SE)

Roll through the Central Eastside and peep different altars set up at participating businesses. Costumes encouraged and bike decorating will happen at 1:00. More info here.

Sunday, October 29th

Cyclocross Crusade – All Day at Easy Climb Trails in Cascade Locks (Gorge)

It’s a doubleheader Halloween weekend at stop number four of the 30th annual Cyclocross Crusade series. It’ll be a huge party — on the race course and in the pits. Make it a weekend and you won’t forget it. More info here.

Leaf It All Behind Ride – 9:45 am at Banks-Vernonia Trailhead in Banks (Washington County)

Join the wonderful Ride Westside group and see amazing fall foliage of rural Washington County. More info here.

East Portland Cemeteries Tour – 11:30 am at Parkrose/Sumner Transit Center (NE)

Shawn from Urban Adventure League will lead this spooky adventure while regaling you with historical context of the many hidden cemeteries in east Portland. More info here.

Kidical Mass PDX – 1:00 pm at Wilshire Park (NE)

Route will favor low-stress neighborhood greenways where folks have decorated houses for Halloween. Get the kiddos in costumes, grab the friends, and roll out! More info here.

Monday, October 30th

See and Be Seen – 5:00 pm at Boise Eliot School (N)

Tis the season for hi-viz and the City of Portland wants to have some fun with bright fashions. Join a short ride followed by a reflective fashion show! More info here.

