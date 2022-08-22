Man flashes gun during Sunday Parkways road rage incident

The calm on Portland’s marquee open streets event was shattered Sunday when the driver of a large pickup truck yelled at volunteers and participants, drove onto the route while screaming obscenities, and at one point during the heated exchanges, slammed a handgun onto his dashboard.
It happened around 11:30 am during the east Portland edition of Sunday Parkways, the second and final version of the event this year. According to four witnesses and videos shot by two different people, a man in an extended cab Chevrolet pickup was extremely agitated and sped around intersections on the route that were “filled with cyclists.”
We obtained two separate videos shot by sources who wish to remain anonymous and have stitched them together.
The video shows the driver stopped on SE Market Street at 130th where he’s talking to a volunteer who’s standing in front of “Road Closed” barricades. A bystander was also yelling at the man and it’s clear something had already happened because they were exchanging obscenities. The man yelled that he just wanted to go home. The volunteer (who was very calm) went to remove a barricade so the man could access his home (standard procedure is to escort folks at 5 mph who need to get to homes on the route).
As the volunteer walked to the barricade, the man grabbed a handgun and slammed it onto his dashboard. The gun is very clearly seen in the video.
The driver then guns his engine, drives up over over a curb and goes north on 130th one block to SE Mill where he turns left (west).
The video then captures another very heated exchange with a different volunteer at the corner of SE Mill and 131st (near Lincoln City Park and the David Douglas High School football field).
The driver can be heard shouting, “All you bicyclists take over everything. I just want to go home! You’re wasting my time and fuel. I pay rent. I pay taxes! I’m so tired of this shit. You guys are a bunch of fucks. Bunch of granola-eatin’ fucks!” and so on (watch video for full dialogue).
The exchanges were very intense, despite the exceedingly calm demeanor of the volunteer. At one point the man said, “I will fucking snap!” Keep in mind this driver was behaving like this with a gun on his dashboard, a massive and powerful vehicle at his disposal, and was driving on a street where dozens of people — and many small children — were biking and walking with the expectation of complete safety and a carfree environment.
The volunteer at SE 131st and Mill offered to escort the man by foot at 5 mph to his home, but she seemed to not trust him to drive safely. After saying he was going to call his attorney, the driver sped off onto the route past the volunteer who shouted “No!!”.
Two people with large cargo bikes happened to be on the scene (one of them provided the video for us) and they followed the truck and its driver while yelling warnings to Sunday Parkways participants. The driver continued to yell and scream, but thankfully he drove through and out of the route without any major incident.
The bystanders and volunteers deserve a ton of credit for keeping their cool. This situation could have been extremely bad and their calm, level-headed demeanor likely kept the man completely losing it.
One witness we heard from said, “It was scary and just disappointing. Grateful to the volunteer and others who stood by to support her.”
Another person we heard from who lives in the area said, “I think in that community you are dealing with a lot of people who are auto-centric who drive everywhere, so for the streets to be closed that far out [east], they were pissed.”
This is only one of several irate drivers we got reports about after the event.
PBOT Interim Communications Director Hannah Schafer confirmed that a volunteer reported this event. “I think, stepping back a little bit, we have cars that try to cross the route all the time,” she said during an interview today. “This was an unfortunate incident but it’s important to celebrate that the vast majority of east Portland drivers did respect the route, we had great attendance, and it was a really positive event.”
Schafer said PBOT has checked in with the volunteer several times to make sure they aren’t suffering any trauma.
The Portland Police Bureau says an officer responded to the scene but the driver was already gone. An investigation is open — case #22-225184 — so if anyone has more to share please email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference that case number.
Intersections on Sunday Parkways are almost all staffed by volunteers. This marks a change from the heavy police presence the event had between 2008 and 2015. In August of 2015 PBOT removed PPB presence from the event to cut costs (PPB said it was due to staffing shortages at the Traffic Division).
This incident comes during a tense summer where anecdotal reports of dangerous interactions with raging motor vehicle users have ticked way up.
On Friday, a Portland man posted to Twitter about how angry he was at having to wait 15 seconds behind a bicycle rider. “I can’t even say what I was thinking about doing,” he wrote. “I don’t feel sorry for Portland cyclists that get killed. These fuckers gotta’ learn the hard way I guess.”
Contact Jonathan at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
I was a volunteer there also yesterday and also had to de-escalate a few situations with cars, but most of the time, when approached with a little hustle and wave and a quick apology for the frustration with a very clear and direct alternative, most drivers were willing to take it. Not all drivers, for sure, but most. I did have two cars ignore me, go through the barrier and speed down the bike lane and had to chase them to warn people up ahead.But for example one driver was an Amazon delivery driver who was exasperated and also kept getting different instructions from volunteers and had to drive around several times. The volunteer, an older white woman, was very confrontational and rude about the driver’s options (a young, black woman) and made her feel like she was being subversive and offensive. She kept saying, “You can’t go this way! You keep trying to get through. I’ve seen you in the neighborhood several times!” The driver was so exasperated and wasn’t being heard. It only took two seconds of listening to understand that she was a delivery driver and was trying to drop off packages around the neighborhood. All she needed was clear instructions and an apology and compassion that she was trying to do her job and needed a clear, direct route. I felt that the main issue with most (not all) drivers who were angry and reactive was that they didn’t want the event in their neighborhood and that some of the volunteers were confrontational, confusing in their directions and/or aggressive in their requests for drivers to use alternate routes. The woman in the second driver example wasn’t necessarily confrontational, but she just kept saying,” you’re not hearing me”. It seems to me that she was the one who wasn’t hearing the driver or giving him helpful responses to get him on his way. In my view, the driver was being very direct and stating where he needed to go and she just kept saying he couldn’t go that way. A better approach would have been, “man, I hear you, it sucks that you’ve been on the road for hours and just want to get home and didn’t expect a big event to shut down your neighborhood. Here, if you just go four blocks over this way, we’ll get you back home. Sorry for the disruption.” There were so many similar instances like this where volunteers came at drivers like they were a boon to society and it just made things so much worse. More training for the volunteers would have helped, like some examples of how to be courteous and suggest alternate routes. But to be clear, it’s also true that courtesy doesn’t get you everywhere and a gun-toting hothead might not listen. I’m not saying that better communication and compassion will solve everything and make people everywhere love bikes, but it’s a start and I experienced it diffusing several situations firsthand. Some people have more things to worry about, like keeping the roof over their head or feeding their kids or getting a few hours sleep after working 3 jobs. I love bikes, I ride them everywhere with my daughter and husband and race cyclocross. Our family drives very little and I’ll always promote bike riding as an awesome way of life, but I feel that there’s a time and place and way to promote that and somehow the Sundays Parkways was incredibly tone deaf to the neighborhood’s preference to not have bikes (as great as the music and food and games and offerings were). I do applaud Sunday Parkways for trying to make a positive impact and appreciate the time and energy it took to put on such a big event for 15 years running.
The guy clearly wasn’t in his neighborhood, if he was he could have easily detoured around the event. The Washington plates on his truck are also an indication that he does not live there. Additionally that he did not go to a house along the event but drove along the event for awhile before heading off another direction indicates that there was no reason for him to be driving on the closed street. The handgun makes me think that this guy read about the event, loaded up his gun and drove his big truck there looking for violence. I am glad that no one was hurt but the driver should not be allowed to possess a firearm or drive a motor vehicle.
I get where you’re coming from but it’s missing the point I think. Many of the volunteers were rude and demanding and bossy. Sure, the driver was being an ass, but I really feel that the way many volunteers spoke to the drivers made things worse and is worth addressing. Sure the driver also could have lied, but there were so many better ways to have that conversation and get him to move. I’ll admit I feared for my safety several times during the 3 hours I was helping direct drivers around the intersections, but this isn’t a black and white situation where the drivers are all jerks just for no good reason. Again, I think there’s some tone deafness about how drivers were handled and perceived which is part of the bigger issue at large. Where this video starts with the Washington truck driver isn’t the beginning of the conversation and the volunteer was being difficult, assuming the worst of him. He mentioned multiple times that he tried other ways to get through. I came across many cars who said “I keep getting told to go different places and have gone in circles.” If we don’t approach this driver/cyclist divide with more compassion, it’ll just become more divisive.
The guy was obviously having a really crappy day. You know what makes it worse? Having some twit riding along side you shouting “ angry driver” .
There are tons of people that live in Portland that have Washington plates (or plates from other, non-Oregon, states). Some are trying to evade emissions testing requirements, others don’t know the law requires them to register within 30 days, others have suspended licenses and can’t legally register a vehicle, and others just don’t care).
That person could easily live in that neighborhood and not know any other routes (if you never leave your house in any way other than behind the dashboard of a vehicle, you may not learn other routes).
They could also be new resident who has recently moved there.
You could also be correct, that they just showed up to cause trouble because they have an axe to grind with people who choose to travel in vehicles that don’t run on fossil fuels. But I don’t think your observations definitively prove anything.
First, it’s not any volunteer’s fault – no matter how sensitive or not they were to some guy having a hard day – that the driver pulled a gun and slammed it on his dashboard and told everyone on the route to fuck off. Don’t victim blame here. Yes some volunteers are better at handling conflict than others, but that was not the central problem on the route yesterday and we’re all fortunate someone wasn’t hurt by an aggressive driver. And second I don’t think Sunday Parkways was “tone deaf” for holding this event. The great majority of people in the neighborhood were enjoying themselves and glad to have the (relatively) car free streets for a few hours. For a small but loud minority of residents it obviously really pissed them off that driving was more challenging for that one 5-hour period in the year.
Washington plates?
“I pay taxes”, says truck-driving neighborhood resident with out of state plates.
I’m virtually certain I pay more in taxes than that magabilly.
Hey, man, he pays rent, too.
The “I pay taxes” line has always been classist. The amount you pay in taxes (a proxy for wealth) means nothing about how much you’re entitled to.
He probably doesn’t pay ANY taxes in Oregon. I see Washington plates on that truck. He’s probably from Battle Ground.
One has to ask if he lives along the route why is his vehicle registered in Washington? Oddly though he never appears to go to a home on the route but simply wants to drives through the event in a threatening manner for no clear reason.
lives in Oregon, registers his vehicle in Washington b/c it’s less expensive. Oregon just raised vehicle registration rates, so expect more of this…
Also, no traffic enforcement in Portland(or parking enforcement outside of the central city). Makes it very easy to not register your vehicle at all, if you don’t want to.
So the guy who claims to pay taxes is a tax dodger.
I live in WA. There is no universe in which WA plates are cheaper than OR. Trust me. NO ONE puts WA plates on an OR vehicle to save in fees. It is actually the opposite. People are driving all over Vancouver with OR plates to save on taxes and fees.
Not bike-related but it’s a real bummer to know this man is statistically most likely to use his gun to hurt himself or someone in his household, but his very public behavior last weekend gives the authorities 0 grounds to take that gun away.
Thank you to all the volunteers. It was a very special event besides this event and maybe a couple other upset drivers. It was wonderful getting to bike around East Portland.
Imagine that, a angry young man in a pick up truck spewing cliched insults. You got to love the other guy bemoaning the cyclists was riding in the drivers lane. Classic! I feel sorry for the lady in the passenger seat
Best way to shame/further enrage him is to appeal to the lady in the passenger seat….
This better produce a strongly worded media release from the PPB that cyclists should obey the laws and wear brightly colored clothing and, besides, cyclists should wear helmets.
Seriously, how about a reckless driving charge (for deliberately driving over the curb)? How about charges related to weapons? Isn’t it assault or menacing to point a firearm at people? Nah. Probably an investigation into whether cyclists and volunteers had insurance and proper training.
good luck with that, I doubt PPB even have much of a presence at Sunday Parkways, but I don’t really know b/c I haven’t gone in many years.
I was a mobile volunteer on the route yesterday – went through the intersection at 130th just after this driver left and folks there were pretty shaken up. I was on the course for about 3 hours and honestly spent most of my time escorting drivers through or across the route. 90% were appreciative and chill. But I saw/experienced several tense exchanges and was sworn at by angry drivers three times (“It’s MY fucking street!” was my personal favorite.) South of Burnside and east of 122nd I’d say I never saw the route without at least one car on it, so while the goal is car-free streets, that wasn’t the reality on this event. We had similar experiences on the two Outer NE events we did several years ago and I know at least one longtime Sunday Parkways volunteer who’s sworn off the events saying they’ve become too dangerous for her comfort. Two final notes: The volunteers manning the intersections, including those in the video, did heroic work yesterday in the face of some tense and uncomfortable exchanges, and to the resident at 130th and Salmon who – when her friend was complaining about the 30 guests who were supposed to arrive (by car of course) at 3:30 – turned to me and said “I wish you’d do this every week. I love seeing my street without cars!” You made my day.
So the police have video, witnesses, vehicle description, and plate numbers. And they’re doing what exactly? Raging, MAGA poisoned pickup drivers are exactly why I mostly stick to MUPs where I only have to worry about potential violence, theft, broken glass, dogs, and staggering in my path by the drug addicts who have taken them over. If Portland and environs is among the best bicycle cities in the country, I’d hate to experience some of the worst.
MAGA? You are just creating things in your mind.
Fwiw there was a “Fuck Biden” hat on his dashboard.
white man entitlement no surprise
What does race or gender have to do with anything? If you truly want to discuss entitlement, then you must also consider the entitlement of the bike riders taking over the road completely. Surely seems some entitlement there, one would think.
LOL! “Angry Truck Driver” sums up my experience of living and biking in East Portland 2007-2015. So many of the road rage drivers use the 4M streets as a back way through East Portland to avoid the streets they really ought to be on – Division & Glisan – so I can imagine his surprise that his favorite way of avoiding the cops was being blocked by a bunch of liberal granola-eating bicyclists.
If I had to guess, I’d say he was stopping in East Portland to pick up some drugs before going home in the Vancouver Washington area, hence his being so tense and nervous, so much so that he felt compelled to display his gun. Obviously not a particularly rational driver. And equally clearly not from East Portland.
Drugs? But Vancouver has sudafed!
Welcome to Amerika.
Not a good situation, these F’rs have just gotten ruder since DJT taught them how to get even better at it.
It’s important not to read about these anger responses and think “they” don’t want safe infrastructure for people to walk, bike etc. I’ve talked to big pickup types at crash locations for World Day of Remembrance. In that more sobering context they tell me how fast traffic on their street puts kids in danger and how people should have safe ways to go.
sorry, but I’m not going to do the love, peace and happiness thing with the giant pick up crowd; for every one that’s sympathetic there are 99 who are not. Please prove me wrong…
Plus, their idea of the ‘safe way to go’ is no doubt somewhere else than where they drive. No thanks; neither group is more entitled than the other but one is clearly more dangerous.
So scary.
There is a lot of anger on our streets these days. Not just against bicyclists. We all need to be careful out there and those on bikes are vulnerable. I’m riding nearly everyday and I see a lot of traffic violations. Mostly drivers running red lights and running stop signs. People are pissed off about a lot of things, and this anger surfaces in road rage incidents. It doesn’t help that the police are understaffed, and that perpetrators know this. Cyclists beware, there are drivers out there that don’t think bikes should be on the road. FDUP is saying this, things are FDUP.
https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_163.190
Menacing: up to one year in jail or $6,250.
He should also have his gun(s) and his license taken away.
I am glad folks at cell phones and supported the volunteer “corkers” at a city of Portland approved event…once I saw that gun with the big [medium] truck angry driver…it was like watching those unarmed Ukrainian grannies talking to Russian tank solders in welcome …as they escorted them to a calmer place…as they planted sunflower seeds.
Thankfully the angry truck driver is a home owner/ renter from Portland and has just forgotten to register their newly purchased big truck vs. being a visiting shopper. (One less medium big truck in Clark/ Skamnia County.)
I am sure intelligent folks will share this video with this driver’s automotive, commercial (CDL?), homeowners insurance companies…plus their Oregon registered (?) small arms permit (ORS 166.4XX etc.) file may be curious about public brandishing of a firearm on a public street.
I feel like this recorded encounter explains so much about vehicular violence and violence in general. To me it seems the driver is suffering from a type of cognitive bias. He keeps saying that he doesn’t understand why this is happening, “why do you people do this.” Sunday Parkways is a temporary experiment in livable streets. For a short pre-planned period, a small stretch of streets which are normally dominated by the vehicular violence of a few tyrants like this gun-toting pickup driver, are transformed into a safe place for families to enjoy their own neighborhoods and start to rebuild community. It’s ironic and interesting that he can’t understand or tolerate even a temporary space that is not dominated by violence, instead he falls back on the only thing he knows, posturing menacingly with his vehicle and firearm in an attempt to regain control. When his posturing doesn’t immediately result in a reversal to the status quo, he has no options so the standoff starts. Even though evidence is everywhere that this isn’t a conspiracy by granola-eaters, but instead a family-friendly neighborhood event patrolled by grey-haired grandmas and dads on bicycles, he still can only process it all as an incomprehensible threat.