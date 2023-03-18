Electric bike stolen at gunpoint in South Waterfront

by
Path in South Waterfront. (Photo: Jonathan Maus)

A person was robbed of their e-bike at gunpoint late Friday morning near the intersection of South Sheridan Street and S. Moody Avenue. The suspect was described as a white male driving a grey BMW SUV.

Screenshot from the Portland Police Bureau twitter log.

The incident occurred around 11:30 AM under the numerous overpasses of the I-5/405 interchange, near Portland’s South Waterfront Park and the Knight Cancer Research Building of the Oregon Health & Science University. There have not been any arrests.

Overpasses at the I-5/405 interchange.

The robbery happened at the end of the same week that the Portland Bureau of Transportation released bicycle count statistics showing that cycling has dropped precipitously since 2019, and that the Portland Clean Energy Fund released a draft plan for a $20 million income-qualified e-bike rebate program.

It represents an escalation from the usual property theft of a secured bike and comes two years after the Portland Police Bureau dismantled its Bike Theft Task Force, citing a “critical staffing shortage.”

The Knight Cancer Institute warned their community about the incident via email yesterday afternoon as stipulated by the Clery Act which requires universities to report crimes in the vicinity of their campuses.

Clery Act Warning: Incident on South Waterfront

On March 17 at approximately 11:30 a.m., a person was robbed at gunpoint for their electric bike under the overpass near the intersection of S. Sheridan and S. Moody. No arrests were made, and the subject was described as a white male driving a grey BMW SUV. 
 
Please be cautious, take advantage of Public Safety escorts as you need and take a moment to review safety reminders below.


If anyone has more details about what happened, please let us know.

6 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Charley
Charley
5 hours ago

Crap. I guess I won’t go that way anymore. Fingers crossed the police find the bike.

0
Reply
Vincent D.
Vincent D.
5 hours ago

Isn’t that right where the little MUP that comes from the waterfront and harbor drive connects to Moody just before the Tillicum? I just posted a comment a couple days ago about how I don’t feel safe riding my electric bike on my big loops as I used to do. That was on one of the loops I used to do, crossing the Steele bridge then going down that way to either do a little loop over Tillicum or big loop over the Sellwood bridge… So maybe it’s not all in my head afterall.

1
Reply
dw
dw
5 hours ago

That really sucks. I hope the bike gets returned or the thief at least gets caught.

Before the rash of comments scapegoating the homeless or Hardesty, we need to keep perspective on this – cars get stolen at gunpoint too. That being said, people need to feel safe being out and about if we are going to have any meaningful shift away from cars. Lack of public safety is a viscous cycle that only serves to atomize and divide our society even further. Nobody should end up in a situation where they feel like robbing someone at gunpoint is a logical thing to do, a nobody should fear being robbed at gunpoint while moving around the city.

1
Reply
Watts
Watts
4 hours ago
Reply to  dw

“Nobody should end up in a situation where they feel like robbing someone at gunpoint is a logical thing to do”

I’m sure the poor guy was just hungry.

3
Reply
Fred
Fred
1 hour ago
Reply to  Watts

Lack of public safety on the waterfront is always a viscous issue.

0
Reply
dw
dw
1 hour ago
Reply to  Watts

Probably wasn’t hungry, but what happened in their childhood that led them down that path? People aren’t born criminals.

0
Reply

