Electric bike stolen at gunpoint in South Waterfront

A person was robbed of their e-bike at gunpoint late Friday morning near the intersection of South Sheridan Street and S. Moody Avenue. The suspect was described as a white male driving a grey BMW SUV.
The incident occurred around 11:30 AM under the numerous overpasses of the I-5/405 interchange, near Portland’s South Waterfront Park and the Knight Cancer Research Building of the Oregon Health & Science University. There have not been any arrests.
The robbery happened at the end of the same week that the Portland Bureau of Transportation released bicycle count statistics showing that cycling has dropped precipitously since 2019, and that the Portland Clean Energy Fund released a draft plan for a $20 million income-qualified e-bike rebate program.
It represents an escalation from the usual property theft of a secured bike and comes two years after the Portland Police Bureau dismantled its Bike Theft Task Force, citing a “critical staffing shortage.”
The Knight Cancer Institute warned their community about the incident via email yesterday afternoon as stipulated by the Clery Act which requires universities to report crimes in the vicinity of their campuses.
Clery Act Warning: Incident on South Waterfront
Please be cautious, take advantage of Public Safety escorts as you need and take a moment to review safety reminders below.
If anyone has more details about what happened, please let us know.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for over 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
Crap. I guess I won’t go that way anymore. Fingers crossed the police find the bike.
Isn’t that right where the little MUP that comes from the waterfront and harbor drive connects to Moody just before the Tillicum? I just posted a comment a couple days ago about how I don’t feel safe riding my electric bike on my big loops as I used to do. That was on one of the loops I used to do, crossing the Steele bridge then going down that way to either do a little loop over Tillicum or big loop over the Sellwood bridge… So maybe it’s not all in my head afterall.
That really sucks. I hope the bike gets returned or the thief at least gets caught.
Before the rash of comments scapegoating the homeless or Hardesty, we need to keep perspective on this – cars get stolen at gunpoint too. That being said, people need to feel safe being out and about if we are going to have any meaningful shift away from cars. Lack of public safety is a viscous cycle that only serves to atomize and divide our society even further. Nobody should end up in a situation where they feel like robbing someone at gunpoint is a logical thing to do, a nobody should fear being robbed at gunpoint while moving around the city.
“Nobody should end up in a situation where they feel like robbing someone at gunpoint is a logical thing to do”
I’m sure the poor guy was just hungry.
Lack of public safety on the waterfront is always a viscous issue.
Probably wasn’t hungry, but what happened in their childhood that led them down that path? People aren’t born criminals.