Housing regulatory relief, bike parking, and a blow to transparency?

I am so proud of Portlanders. Tuesday night’s Planning Commission work session was a three-hour marathon of public testimony—I know, I know, that might be a special ring of hell for many of you—but at some point during the first hour I just kicked back and said to myself, “Portland benefits immensely from such an engaged and informed public.”
How did we get that way? Well, we have a culture of volunteerism in this town—all the government advisory committees, the neighborhood associations, the advocacy groups, the PSU/PBOT Transportation class … I know that some BikePortland readers have strong feelings about various groups, but you can’t deny that they contribute to Portland having an engaged community.
Tuesday’s testimony was about the draft package of Housing Regulatory Relief (HRR) amendments to city building code being proposed by the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS). The proposal targets numerous regulations for amendment (the document is 187 pages long) in an attempt to close the gap between the number of new housing units Portland is projected to need in the coming decades, and the rate at which they are actually being produced. Some changes call for a five-year suspension of the regulation, others permanently strike the regulation from code. The commission will consider the amendments and vote in November to forward a recommendation to the Portland City Council about adopting them.
But this is not an easy decision or political lift. Many of those regulations come with committed supporters and are the product of years of study and outreach. An engaged community is not only a resilient community, it also creates resilient city code. A lot of the public testimony was technical and was from informed people who have worked on their issue for decades.
Several critics of the rollbacks found them to be short on the data and analysis needed to show they would effectively boost housing production, and HRR proponents did not make a strong case why the code modifications would promote affordable rather than market-rate housing increases.
Let’s dive into the issue and what went down Tuesday night.
Portland’s housing problem
Jill Chen, the Portland Housing Bureau’s (PHB), Housing Investments & Portfolio Preservation Manager, presented a slide which showed that the city will need 120,000 new units over the next 20+ years, which averages to 5,200 new units a year. Chen continued,
PHB, or the city, needs to produce about half of that as affordable. As a benchmark, so far, even with the housing bonds—the Portland housing bonds, and the Metro bonds—PHB, on average, has produced under 1,000 housing units. So there is a huge amount that is still needed.
She pointed out that costs to build have increase 50% since 2016, but that incomes have only increased 29%, and rent rates 24%, during that same period. Rent rates are significant because they “pay for your debt.”
Chen ended by talking about the levers the city has to influence housing production. Although PHB is focused on building affordable housing, regulatory changes are an important tool because they “impact every income bucket” of housing needs. She called for more flexibility in ground floor activation and bike parking. In particular, she said that units for the elderly or disabled do not have the bike parking needs for which current code mandates they build.
Sandra Wood, from the Portland Bureau of Sustainability (PBS), spoke next, and reminded the commissioners of why the HRR effort was undertaken. “We are trying to influence what we can at this time to close the development feasibility gap.” In other words, lessening the regulatory costs of building to make it “pencil out” as being attractive to more developers.
The public response
The Planning Commission received a whopping 200 written testimonies, two thirds of which were about the proposed rollbacks to bird-protective glazing on windows and also eco-roof requirements. The Audubon Society and other environmental groups did an impressive job turning out their supporters. Those commenters were well-informed and persuasive, and several had technical knowledge that called into question the framing of eco-friendly building as being in tension with housing affordability.
Regulations covering Bike Parking and Neighborhood Contact also received sizeable public response. I’ll summarize those comments further below.
Developer comment
Developers did an admirable job of presenting why they need regulatory relief. One woman in particular, Stephanie Kondor, Senior Vice-President of development at Related Northwest, was allowed to speak at length. Her company has been active in developing affordable housing, with 1,200 units completed or in construction/design.
I’ve experienced the impacts of code and policies that are diminishing the delivery of housing, and in my opinion the recommendations before you are largely fair, balanced steps that are necessary to get housing production back on line.
I appreciate everyone’s testimony here and their perspectives. I do however feel that our housing and homelessness crisis has been an ongoing and desperate problem, so we need to prioritize housing our people.
Housing in the Portland area has all but stopped. I’m getting calls weekly from market-rate developers who are selling their permitted projects because they can’t make their deals work under current conditions and policy.”
Those current conditions include rising interest rates and cost escalations that are beyond Portland’s control.
Bike Parking
Chris Smith (former Planning commissioner and key author of existing bike parking codes), Victor Duong (board member of The Street Trust), Nic Cota (chair of BikeLoud PDX) and Paul Buchanan (board member of The Street Trust) spoke in defense of bike parking.
These advocates acknowledged that bike parking regulations could be adjusted, while also emphasizing that affordable housing and affordable transportation go hand in hand. Housing availability and affordability was in crisis, but they viewed cycling as part of the solution and secure parking as being a requirement for getting people to use bicycles for transportation.
Paul Buchanan was a new voice for me, and he described himself as having “the rare distinction of being a bike parking professional. Every day I work with Portland code, as well as code in cities from Los Angeles to Bellingham to Astoria on the design and implementation of bike rooms.”
He went on to assert that there are a number of code aspects that can be adjusted to “maintain functionality [and] reduce friction in the review process.” He mentioned removing the alcove requirement entirely, eliminating the 50% in-unit cap for buildings of 20-units or less, as well as the 15 ft rule. Those changes would “eliminate over 75% of conflicts.”
Chris Smith pointed out that progressive housing and cycling organizations are on the same page and he referenced the joint letter from Bike Loud and Portland Neighbors Welcome. He joined those groups in recommending that the commission move ahead with the bike parking provisions in the HRR, but then to
follow up with a more nuanced process. We believe there are two benefits to that. One is to find additional space-savings … but also to make sure that the parking being produced is usable. The policy you are dispensing with was literally six years in the making with PBOT …
I want to particularly focus on the in-unit parking standard. In removing the alcove standard, you are reverting to a standard which was in place from 2009 to 2019 and which we know did not produce a lot of usable bike parking. I really want to see a followup group go back and see if we can keep looking for ways to make that in-unit standard work … before the current code we ended up with units with hooks over the bed where you could never actually put a bicycle.
Neighborhood contact and transparency
If you were playing a game of “which one of these does not fit with the others,” the correct choice would be the Neighborhood Contact changes.
Keep in mind that the purpose of the BDS survey which informed this regulatory relief effort was to identify “the top five requirements the City of Portland should consider suspending or modifying to support increased housing production.” “Neighborhood contact” ranked 16th of the 25 code requirements surveyed. It was not near the top of anyone’s list.
This issue gets even deeper into the insider baseball of code change, but it matters for transportation. Neighborhood associations are often the loudest voices advocating for bike lanes and sidewalks in the parts of town which are not fully built out. Having timely access to information about proposed developments is crucial for them to join the process early enough to be effective advocates. The Neighborhood Contact requirements ensure that developers inform adjacent neighbors and neighborhood associations of their plans early in the review process.
But the HRR code modifications exempt residential development from notification requirements for five years, “Development that includes a residential use is exempt from the neighborhood contact requirements until January 1, 2029.” This five-year notification holiday is being proposed without any evidence that it would result in more housing.
As a reporter, however, I was most concerned by the strikethrough of this code, about putting information online. This amendment would be permanent:
The Bureau of Development Services must make the information required by Subparagraph A.3.a available in an accessible online format and as an open data set. The bureau will also provide a way for community members to subscribe to get proactive notification of new information.
I rely on online development information, including architectural and infrastructure plans, for my reporting. Maybe I don’t fully understand the ramifications of this, but it looks like it might make my job more difficult. (It would be helpful to have an independent land use lawyer look at some of the amendments to explain their impact.)
Both code changes strike me as being blows to transparency.
What’s next?
One can imagine a rush to get approvals during the five-year exemptions HRR proposes to many regulatory requirements. This could be a bonanza of regulatory relief. But as one man testified Tuesday night, if we are going to have a building boom, isn’t that when you most want your regulations to be in play?
It is not obvious if the Planning Commission will recommend the Housing Regulatory Relief plan to the City Council unaltered, but the excellent public testimony in opposition to the HRR amendments will hopefully encourage the Commission to think carefully.
— Watch the full commission meeting on YouTube.
There’s not going to be a building boom. At this point (barring massive changes in interest rates), the goal is to incentivize any meaningful construction in the city so we don’t end up in a massive housing deficit. Besides all of these proposals, the city should be looking at waiving inclusionary zoning for at least 5 years.
Portland has been losing thousands of people every year. Are we also losing housing? I’m trying to figure out how we can get to a housing shortage when it looks like our City is in a state of decline for the foreseeable future.
Households look really different from historical norms (there’s some good articles on household formation if you want actual numbers), so strict population growth isn’t that useful and is why housing prices in Portland haven’t dropped with the outflow of people. Three years of population loss, mostly during a pandemic, isn’t that much of a trend, either.
Imagine what Portland would look like if it actually did build 60,000 affordable housing units in the next 5 or so years, as well as another 60,000 market-rate units – that’s a lot of older buildings and houses torn out and demolished, mostly along higher-density corridors of major arterial stroads. Where would they put them all? The Pearl is already mostly built out. High rises in Woodstock & Sullivan’s Gulch? 6-story units all along NE Glisan in Hazelwood? SE Foster suddenly looking like Paris? Think of the traffic congestion, the pollution, the noise. 120,000 units should yield 250,000 to 300,000 new residents, Portland at nearly a million people.
That makes sense. Anecdotally, I’ve noticed an uptick in divorced families in my neighborhood. What was a household of 4 in one house is now a household of 4 in two houses. That would definitely have a macro-level impact. We also have a lot of boomers “aging in place” in giant, empty houses that could be housing families of 4-6 people.
Divorce rates in the US have been falling for some time.
Josh Lehner at the OEA posted about this yesterday. The metric to watch is less overall population and more rates of household formation.
https://oregoneconomicanalysis.com/
On a national basis household formation has dramatically slowed as WFH reverses and housing affordability hist multi-decade low.
H/T Calculated Risk: https://calculatedrisk.substack.com/p/lawler-early-read-on-existing-home-407
Lehner’s graphs did not show aggregate household formation but focused on particular cohorts (e.g. millenials) and could, therefore, be misleading.
His first chart encompasses all cohorts, unless you’re seeing something I’m not?
I did miss it and it does show a drop in household formation. I also noticed that Lehner cherry-picked 2019 (instead of 2018 or 2017) to show an increase in housefold formation over the past few years.
Pegging it to 2017 or 2018 would show an even greater increase in households relative to housing completions, which is largely the subject of the post – and which gets at the underlying question which I was answering to begin with (how does a housing shortage persist when overall population is declining). You are correct that looking at percent change of household formations from 2019-2022 does peg it at an artificial low point (comparing a 2010-2019 would probably be better).
So, in summary, on the topic of bike parking, Chris Smith was arguing for repeal now, replace later. I find that a disappointing position for someone who is usually so thoughtful.
And for proponents of evidence-based policy making, this proposal should be a complete non-starter. It overrides years of detailed policy work without any evidence whatsoever that it will increase housing production.
I am – surprisingly – in complete agreement with Watts on this issue.
So disappointed in our so-called leaders – from Kotek on down – that they are allowing themselves to be played like a violin by development interests who have ALWAYS sought to maximize their profits at the public’s expense.
If you want affordable housing, pass laws that incentivize the building of affordable housing! Make it profitable for a builder to put up affordable housing! Or strengthen the regimes that build affordable housing outside of the developer-profit framework. Other countries do it (though they are doing it less and less).
As Watts says, there is zero evidence that waiving every regulation in the book will lead to more affordable housing. We need better political leaders.
This is one of those rare occasions where I’m not completely irrational.
Comment of the week Fred. Unfortunately our local Carmen Rubio seems as fond of the development lobby as Kotek. 🙁
Despite Chris’ desire to rescind bike parking regulations his position was somehow described as:
This is some sloppy writing, according to my opinion.
It’s really embarrassing how local far left progressives are choosing to abandon our environmental protections and policies to curb global warming in their all out rush for housing at any cost.
Willamette Riverkeeper has fortunately been raising their alarm on these troubling developments being pushed by Carmen Rubio and Kotek. I’m afraid they’ve been sucked in by the developers who have convinced them to jettison regulations so they can increase their profits.
https://www.wweek.com/news/2023/09/20/elected-on-promises-of-a-greener-city-commissioner-carmen-rubio-defies-environmentalists-on-a-floodplain-plan/
https://www.wweek.com/news/2023/08/11/koteks-housing-advisory-council-proposes-suspending-tree-codes-to-speed-development/
Large portions of city code was written during other periods of newfangled technical innovation involving carrier pigeon, vacuum tubes, FAX, beepers, dial modems, and clunky email databases. Part of the high overhead costs of running government is employing technicians who have to be re-trained to use outmoded 1970s and 80s technology that the code requires the city to still maintain for public access, even if the public is no longer using such technologies.
The quote above probably refers to the snail-mail postal mailing BDS sends out to neighborhood chairs about upcoming land use and development cases.
Yes, part of that section is removing specific internet methods being a requirement – but the overall thrust is to put the burden of being notified ON THE CITIZEN; if you don’t know to subscribe to something, obviously you won’t receive it! SUCH a burden on developers to pop a postcard in the mail to the NA, or nail a notice on a tree somewhere.
They also want to get rid of a number of public meetings that are required.
They want to cut neighbors out of knowing what’s going on IN their neighborhood, period.
It’s actually BDS who sends out the notices. Public meetings have never been required for any development that follows the code – it’s only when someone wants to do something different that may (or may not) trigger a public meeting, depending on the type of review – and as a result most projects have never had public meetings ever.
When I have attended public land use meetings, I’m always amazed how utterly blissfully unaware neighbors are about the rights of development their neighbors on the other side of their back fence legally have – taller buildings that block sunlight, no on-site parking required, ugly bland building facade designs – all perfectly legal from a code written 30 years previously.
Actually much of that is wrong. Public meetings ARE required for several types of projects, even if the project isn’t asking for any deviations from the code. For instance, projects in Design Overlay areas over a certain size must hold a public meeting.
Also, those notices ARE sent by the project, not by BDS. BDS does send other types of notices, such as land use review notifications.
https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/code/420-design_0.pdf
https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/code/33.705-neighborhood-contact.pdf
It IS true that most projects, even some pretty significant ones, aren’t required to hold public meetings.
And it’s certainly true most people don’t know what development rights their neighbors have. On the other hand, I’ve been involved in countless projects where owners claimed they had rights they DIDN’T have, and often the City (BDS and City Attorney) agreed with them, only to either later either come to realize they were wrong, or to get told they were wrong by hearings officers or in appeals.
And saying the code was written 30 years ago isn’t really correct, either, as it’s constantly updated. There’s been hundreds of updates in the last 30 years.
I would have no problem replacing paper notices with emailed ones; if that’s what they wanted to do, it’s what they should have put in the proposal.
Emphasis added, btw.
Housing starts are slowing nationally as elevated interest rates convert a mild boom into a bust (and quite possibly a severe bust if interest rates stay elevated for a long time).
.
This deflation of housing production, of course, has absolutely nothing to do with local parking regulations and is a good example of how the Randian free-market that YIMBYs worship is an utter failure when it comes to producing needed housing.
.
FFS, even if you are a liberal who objects to non-market housing for ideological reasons it should be obvious that we need counter-cyclical housing creation during the inevitable busts of our speculative and predatory capitalist housing system (also has fuedal overtones).
.
Housing is a human right and rent is theft!
Within a liberal/capitalist framework, the only way for house prices to go down is for a massive public housing investment. Which IMO the feds should do. Government is the only institution with the power to put downward pressure on the market. “Affordable” housing is subject to the same market forces that make tear-down 1 bed bungalows cost half a mil.
Great work Lisa, I barely understand the overall gravity but its not rocket science, the steam roller is getting much bigger on all of this.
Thank you Vans. It’s a lot to wrap your head around, and everyone is working with partial information and a bunch of uncertainty. Toss in some distrust too.
The two stories haven’t been tied together yet, but in parallel with my reporting, Jonathan has brought to light the lobbying effort of Jim Mark to reduce the frontage improvements PBOT’s Development Review is requiring on his Alder project.
This is exactly why you want NA notification, an assertive neighborhood association would push back against the developer-requested lessening of code requirements and stand up for the public good.
I worked for a nearby very small city that froze SDCs to encourage housing. They did get two complexes built… I lived in one while I worked there and had to move out when my one bedroom rent was raised to $1800… as far as I know, 3 years later, the ground floor retail spaces have yet to be rented.
The developer lives in a lake side mansion in Lake Oswego. He got $$$ out of this deal but at what cost to both the city losing SDC income and the renters paying insane amounts that can be raised at any time ….. We’re financing rich guys getting richer