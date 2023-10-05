Weekend Event Guide: Slut Pedal, bike town hall, Zoobomb, and more

It’s so beautiful outside right now, and a bike is a great way to enjoy it. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend eve eve.

Check out our ride and event picks below. And thanks for riding your bike!

Friday, October 6th

Zoobomb All Wheels Welcome – 7:00 pm up on The Hill (SW Knights & Fairview)
Take the MAX up to Washington Park (or ride, you stud) and meet some nice people before “bombing” down together in the grand tradition of the world famous Zoobombers. Bring a mini-bike if you dare. More info here.

Saturday, October 7th

Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Gateway Green (NE)
Grab the bikes and the little ones and roll over to Gateway Green for some fun on the pump track, jumps, trails, and more. It’ll be a big festival of off-road goodness. More info here.

Parkrose Pedal – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Parkrose Middle School (NE)
This annual, family-friendly ride brings the Parkrose neighborhood together to spread the joy, empowerment, and community building potential of bicycling. More info here.

E-bikes at El Tigre Festival – 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Cook Park (Tigard – Washington County)
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of Tigard has made bicycles a big part of this year’s El Tigre Fest. Expect great, kid-friendly bike activities and an e-bike demo area where you can try out a cool new ride. More info here.

Winter Gear Clinic – 12:45 pm at Evelyn Schiffler Park (Beaverton – Washington County)
The fine folks of Ride Westside are hosting a clinic to get you up to speed on how to keep riding in the cold and wet. Jackets, pants, lights — they’ll have experts on hand to calm your concerns and boost your confidence. More info here.

Sunday, October 8th

Meet PBC Portland Tour – 9:30 am at Wilshire Park (NE)
Join Portland Bicycling Club leader Ann Morrow for a relaxed ride around Portland. This is Portland’s oldest bike club, and it might be your people. You’ll never know, until you show. More info here.

Bike Town Hall – 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Portland Mercado (SE)
Three Oregon state lawmakers are hosting this rolling town hall: Reps Khanh Pham and Thuy Tran, and Senator Michael Dembrow. Imagine, politicians caring this much about transportation, the environment — and community engagement! Swoon!! More info here.

Slut Pedal – 1:30 pm at Irving Park (NE)
“This ride is centered around BIPOC and Queer SW, but ALL local dancers, s*x work*rs, and performers or coaches are welcome for this fun, community oriented bike ride and party event.” Free Biketown and TriMet passes available on first-come/first-served basis! More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form!

