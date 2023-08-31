Weekend Event Guide: Stranger Things, Japanese friends, art galleries and more

The rides don’t stop when Pedalpalooza and precipitation start. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s been raining hard across Portland all this morning and it sure feels like we’ve crossed the chasm from summer to fall (regardless of what the calendar says!). But don’t let a little liquid sunshine end your cycling season. There are fun things to do by bike all year round in Portland, you just have to know where to find out about them.

On that note, here’s our selection of the rides and events happening over Labor Day Weekend.

Friday, September 1st

Ride Through The Seasons Kick-off – 5:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Join PBOT on this celebration of the changing seasons and come home with your mind full of inspiration and tips to keep riding year-round and maybe even some fun swag (they always have cool stickers and doodads). More info here.

First Friday Art Walk & Ride – 5:30 pm at Sidestreet Arts (SE)

Get your fill of great local art on this relaxed roll through galleries in the proud “First Friday” tradition. More info here.

Saturday, September 2nd

Pedal Around Portland – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Trek stores throughout Portland

This is a collab ride between Trek stores and nonprofits that aims to raise money to buy bikes for kids in need. There’s no start or end, you just tour Trek stores on a pre-determined route and each store is full of prizes, snacks, and so on. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton & 41st

Grab your weekly groceries and treats while you meet and hang out with a wonderful group of people at this social ride that ends at the downtown market. More info here.

Societe des Rambleneurs – 11:00 am at Normandale Park (NE)

Shawn from Urban Adventure League is at it again and promises a relaxing ramble through unbeaten paths in the Cully neighborhood. Expect the unknown and maybe a bit of unpaved. More info here.

Stranger Things Ride – 3:00 pm at Wilshire Park (NE)

Are you a fan of the eerie, 80s-era hit show? This is the ride for you! Jim is known for leading cool rides and says, “this adventure promises camaraderie, surprises, and a touch of the supernatural.” More info here.

Moorland Appreciation Ride – 7:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Moorland is the person behind Nakedhearts PDX who had a nearly ubiquitous presence throughout Pedalpalooza as the pilot of a heart-adorned mobile sound system trailer. This ride will pay homage to this community leader. More info here.

Sunday, September 3rd

Fresh Hop Ride – 2:00 pm at Level Beer (NE)

If you like your IPA fresh as can be, you won’t want to miss this brewery crawl. More info here.

Learn to Ride Your Bike – 2:00 pm at east side of Robertson Life Sciences Building (S Bond & S Meade in SoWa)

Let certified cycling instructor Viv Jeevan teach you how to ride and do it with confidence. This free, drop-in clinic is meant for adults who are new to cycling. More info here.

Japanese Green Tea & Sweets – 7:00 pm at Mocks Crest Park (N)

University of Tsukuba professor Tad Hara has been visiting Portland for years now. He and his students are adopting many of Portland’s bike cultural practices for use in their own town. But on this ride, they have something to share with you! Come meet Tad and the Rice Cookers for a wonderful day of friendship and cultural exchange. More info here.



