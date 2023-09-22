Weekend Event Guide: Disaster prep, Naked Ride film, farm tour, and more

Washington County farm roads are medicine for the soul. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I don’t know about you, but I could sure use a weekend and some great bike rides with friends right about now.

Check out our picks below for the best things to do this weekend. Note: Times posted are usually meet-up times. For roll-out times, see link for more info.

Saturday, September 23rd

BikePOC PNW Adventure Ride – 9:00 am at Ed Grenfell Park (McMinnville)

A bit of gravel and a lot of good times are promised on this BIPOC only ride and post-pedal lunch. Pre-registration is required. More info here.

Chill, Long NoPo Ride – 10:00 am at Peninsula Park (N)

Jenna Bikes wants to get outta’ town and show you she’s not just about stylish social rides. If you want to pedal a bit harder and farther with the same welcoming vibes Jenna is so well known for, hop on your bike and join her. More info here.

The Disaster Ride – 10:00 am at Irving Park (NE)

This 9-mile ride, led by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), will help you get informed and inspired about how you can work with your community when disaster strikes. More info here.

Goodbye to Rev Nat’s Cider – 10:00 am at Moda Center Fountain (N)

The amazing elixirs of Rev Nat will soon be a thing of the past. Don’t despair, be there! Join Scott B for a ride to the final closing party at Rev Nat’s. And drink a pint for me if you do! More info here.

Audreality WNBR Screening Party – 8:00 pm at Tinker Tavern (SE)

The video YouTube doesn’t want you to see! Local filmmaker Audrey Rose Goldfarb made a great vid of the Naked Bike Ride, but it was too raunchy for YouTube so she’s have a party to show it all off. More info here.

Sunday, September 24th

Beaverton to Portland with the MAX – 9:00 am at Pip’s Doughnuts in Beaverton (Washington County)

Ride Westside wants to show you the cool way to ride up-and-over the west hills. Do the inclines on the way out, then take the MAX on the way back. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll learn. More info here.

Bike Swap Meet – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Rose City Food Park (NE)

Everything you’d expect at a good, old-fashioned used parts and bikes swap. Plus excellent beer and food! $10 for a table. More info here.

Put Your Bike on the Bus – 11:00 am at Woodstock Farmers Market (SE)

I know you’ve been eyeing that bus front bike rack and wondering if you could do it. Here’s your chance to practice and look like a pro when the bus pulls up. Hosted by The Street Trust. More info here.

Spicy Pumpkin Ridge and Farm Tour – 9:00 am in Hillsboro (Washington County)

Get the first glimpses of fall on a group ride into the countryside on this 46-mile “brisk pace” ride that will be led by a Portland Bicycling Club member. More info here.