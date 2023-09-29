Weekend Event Guide: Nerds in Cully, Speedvagen sale, and more

Did you know Cully is home to Portland’s first Euro-style cycle-track? See it Saturday on the PBOT Bike Advisory Committee Ride. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

September is almost gone and the summer-to-fall transition is hitting hard this year. If the weather holds (or even if it doesn’t, that’s what jackets are for!), there’s a ton of cool rides happening this weekend.

Check out our picks below. Note: Times posted are usually meet-up times. For roll-out times, see link for more info.

Friday, September 29th

Nomad Cycles E-Bike Ride – 6:00 pm at Nomad Cycles (NE)

Join this welcoming shop ride where any type of battery-powered bike is encouraged. Organizers say there will be an opportunity to “open up that throttle” if that’s your type of thing. More info here.

Saturday, September 30th

Tualatin Ride – 9:00 am at Tualatin Community Park (Washington County)

Portland Bicycling Club’s Tualatin chapter is leading this ride. Expect a fast pace and about 60 miles where experienced riders can flex their muscles a bit. More info here.

Speedvagen Warehouse Sale – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Speedvagen HQ (NE)

No, this legendary local bike brand isn’t closing up shop. They’re just going through a big restructure. And if you’re in the market for tools, shop furniture, rare finds, and even parts, frames, and complete bikes, do not miss this. More info here.

PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee Ride – 10:00 at NE 72nd and Alberta (NE)

Join Portland’s chief bike planner and its official committee of lovable bike nerds for a 10-mile exploration of the Cully area that will be full of discussion stops and engaging banter. More info here.

Long(ish) Ride with Jenna Bikes – 10:00 am at Peninsula Park (N)

Rescheduled from last week, this is your chance to hang with the one-and-only Jennabikes! You know her from TikTok, but do you know her from doing longer rides. Expect about 20 miles at a 12 mph pace, without any major hills and with major cool people. More info here.

Tigard-Tualatin Bike Rodeo – 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Tigard Police Dept (Washington County)

Do you live on the West Side and want a family-friendly place where the kiddos can “let ‘er buck” on their bikes and learn skills in a structured environment? Organized by City of Tigard Safe Routes to School program. More info here.

Sunday, October 1st

Tigard-Tualatin Bike Rodeo – 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Tualatin Elementary (Washington County)

Tigard-Tualatin Bike Rodeo – 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Tualatin Elementary (Washington County)

Do you live on the West Side and want a family-friendly place where the kiddos can "let 'er buck" on their bikes and learn skills in a structured environment? Organized by City of Tigard Safe Routes to School program. More info here.

WeBike Ride to Liepold Farm – 11:00 am at Cartlandia Food Carts (SE)

The Street Trust will lead this Femme/Transgender/Women ride out to beautiful Boring via the Springwater to rejoice in the full splendor of Oregon fall farm vibes. RSVPs appreciated. More info here.

Small Biz Sunday – 1:00 pm at Deadstock Coffee (NW)

Ride Safe PDX says this queer-led jaunt is for those of us who can never make the early start of Coffee Outside and who want to support great local small businesses! More info here.

