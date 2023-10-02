We rode Broadway. And it felt good!

Rolling on NW Broadway. (Photos and video: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Thanks to everyone who heeded our last-minute call on Friday to ride Broadway together!

After two weeks of drama where we faced losing the protected bike lane on Broadway, were then misled by city officials about it, and then rose up to make our voices heard and ultimately thwarted their misguided plans — it was time to come together and ride Broadway. And boy, did we ever!

About 50 or so wonderful folks met up on North Broadway and Wheeler. We did some quick speeches and rabble-rousing, then we rode into downtown to reflect on how important this protected bike lane is. It felt so good to ride as a community and know that we are stronger together after the past two weeks It was especially sweet to ride in front of the Benson hotel and wave and ring our bells at the valets who watched us roll by.

Special thanks to BikeLoud PDX for helping organize and spread the word about the ride. If you missed this, BikeLoud is doing a BikeBROADWAY Day event on Friday, October 13th.

Check out a short video and full photo gallery below…