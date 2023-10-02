We rode Broadway. And it felt good!

2
Rolling on NW Broadway. (Photos and video: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Thanks to everyone who heeded our last-minute call on Friday to ride Broadway together!

After two weeks of drama where we faced losing the protected bike lane on Broadway, were then misled by city officials about it, and then rose up to make our voices heard and ultimately thwarted their misguided plans — it was time to come together and ride Broadway. And boy, did we ever!

About 50 or so wonderful folks met up on North Broadway and Wheeler. We did some quick speeches and rabble-rousing, then we rode into downtown to reflect on how important this protected bike lane is. It felt so good to ride as a community and know that we are stronger together after the past two weeks It was especially sweet to ride in front of the Benson hotel and wave and ring our bells at the valets who watched us roll by.

Special thanks to BikeLoud PDX for helping organize and spread the word about the ride. If you missed this, BikeLoud is doing a BikeBROADWAY Day event on Friday, October 13th.

Check out a short video and full photo gallery below…

Charley
Charley
50 minutes ago

From 2007 to 2013 I commuted on Broadway from the bridge as far as PSU. That old doorzone bike lane was a constant circus of near calamities. Good riddance to that trash, and long live the protected bike lane!!!

Steven Smith
Steven Smith
7 minutes ago

Millicent Williams: “Thanks for your continued attention to this issue and for offering alternatives for consideration. After reviewing all of the information and consulting with the Commissioner, I would like to ask the team to do the following”…

