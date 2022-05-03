Meet AJ McCreary, the city council candidate looking to unseat Dan Ryan

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022 at 2:11 pm

Person with curly hair and light brown skin making a hand gesture and holding a folder outside.

McCreary at a Youth vs. ODOT event in March.
(Photo: Taylor Griggs/BikePortland)

Portland nonprofit leader AJ McCreary is running for the Portland City Council seat currently held by Commissioner Dan Ryan. Her platform puts her to the political left of Ryan and it has earned her support from some young climate activists. But will it be enough to unseat an incumbent?

I talked to McCreary yesterday to learn more about her views on transportation.

“As somebody who deeply cares about the environment and is loudly looking at what we are proposing to do and what we should be doing, I definitely want to lean into our opportunities to make sure Portland is a bikeable, walkable, public transit-friendly city,” McCreary told me.

McCreary, 36, is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Equitable Giving Circle, an organization founded in the early days of Covid that collects and distributes food boxes and other necessities to Black, Indigenous and other people of color. Her background has been heavily focused on mutual aid work, which McCreary says she is very passionate about.

McCreary says growing up in an interracial, working class family in north Portland informs her perspective on the city today and has shaped her vision about what needs to change.

“I remember a Portland that was very bike and transit friendly, and we’re moving in a very different direction.”
— AJ McCreary

“Right now, there are parts of Portland that are bikeable. But not all of Portland is bikeable. And that has to do with lights, bike lanes, bike safe streets, streetlights,” she said. “It also has to do with where folks are living and which places are being economically developed. We need to make sure that we’re not just revitalizing downtown, but we’re revitalizing Lents, 82nd and St. John’s, and making those areas easier to get around with bikes, walking and public transit.”

If elected, McCreary would be the youngest person on City Council. She has pointed out the age discrepancy between other commissioners and their constituents. McCreary says she has a connection to Gen Z (born 1995 to 2010) via her son, who she raises as a single parent, and who has helped inform her belief in working with and for youth.

“We are only stewards for a temporary time,” McCreary said. “I’m really trying to make things better for the next generations. We should be thinking about what we’re leaving the people we’ve never met.”

Danny Cage, a student representative of the Portland Public Schools (PPS) Board of Education Policy Committee who helped create the expansive PPS climate policy, is McCreary’s youth coordinator. Cage has been advocating for McCreary at Youth vs ODOT rallies and is trying to build her support among climate advocates.

“In the last two years Portland has been through so much political turmoil, To fully address our city’s needs we need someone with a background in community to help our community,” Cage tells BikePortland.

McCreary has made climate a top priority and says she’s strongly against I-5 freeway expansions. “As someone who lives right by the freeway, I’m horrified by this expansion. It’s not going to resolve any traffic – what will resolve traffic is making sure our city is bikeable, walkable and has working public transit.”

At a Youth vs. ODOT rally in March, she signed the “Green New Deal” pledge. She has been endorsed by environmental justice organization Sunrise Movement PDX, among several progressive organizations and policymakers.

To McCreary, transportation is interconnected with everything else. She says she wants people to be able to connect with their city and each other by the way they get around, and by doing this, to help restore and give pride to Portland while keeping us on a forward-looking trajectory.

“Transportation is a language that connects things. It interconnects with housing, it connects with economic development, it interconnects with the environment,” is how she put it.

“I remember a Portland that was very bike and transit friendly, and we’re moving in a very different direction. And while I don’t want to go back, I do want to reconnect with some of those core values that we’ve had.”

— Learn more about McCreary at her campaign website.

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

pigs
Subscriber
pigs

A candidate I’m excited to see

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Her position on the homeless problem is laughable… she has some good qualities but the numero uno problem in the city she has no answer for…

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Markka Eubanks
Guest
Markka Eubanks

Nah, virtually all of her ideas are laughable. She gives discounts for her $300/hr fee only to black people. She’s a bigot. Straight up. Take a look: https://www.alannajoymccreary.com/contact-us Here it is: “If you want to work with me, get on my radar by sending me an email about what kind of work you’re looking for at or through my scheduling link here! You can book me for a 90 minute consultation for $150, and my hourly rate starts at $300, with a minimum of a 3 hour session. I can happily provide discounts to Black orgs and businesses, if you’re not a Black person, please do not ask for a discounted rate. Let’s work together! I am a busy woman, but I am taking clients on a weekly. You can email me by clicking the button below or by emailing me with the email provided or through my scheduling link to find a time to work together.”

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

How on earth is that legal?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

This is no Dan Ryan support either, I may vote for her because possibly she is competent enough to change her position to one of real compassion and Fix the problem, Ryan is just so bad at this, 2 years to build 35 tiny homes for 250 million…a complete joke.
There is no one else to vote for, No one wants a job in this stupid style of government Portland has.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
cc_rider
Guest
cc_rider

definitely want to lean into our opportunities to make sure Portland is a bikeable, walkable, public transit-friendly city,” McCreary told me.

It should be noted that McCreary is in favor of continuing the status quo of sacrificing our bike paths, sidewalks, parks, bike lanes, and public transportation to a minority of bad actors who are taking advantage of Portlands compassionate approach to homelessness.

I really really really hate Dan Ryan though, if they go to a run off I’ll probably just sit that one out.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This election is going to be a bloodbath. I can’t wait for the day-after posts from the local alt-weekly papers and echo-chamber Twitter crowd. The city is burning and people like McCreary are running on a “continue to ignore the problem” platform.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
«

