Let’s get together with volunteers from BikeLoud PDX and celebrate how we came together as a community to protect our protection from those who sought to sell it for political gain. Let’s ride Broadway together, tonight!

One of my theories for how the PBOT commissioner and director could have made such a gross miscalculation is that their judgment was clouded by the bandwagon of cynical people who think bicycling — and the people who do it and care deeply about it — is in retreat in Portland. That could not be further from the truth, and the way you all responded to this threat is just the latest proof of that.

Yes, biking’s reputation and political power in Portland has waned in recent years. But while political winds always shift, belief in bicycling — and the values it embodies for so many of us — is constant. It’s stronger than lazy headlines, false narratives, and especially the whims of elected officials and their petulant friends.

Join us tonight! We can share gratitude for each other, remind ourselves why we are so committed to safe streets, and ride together on a protected bike lane that is worth fighting for, and that is now — just like our resolve as a community — only going to be stronger in the future.

Let’s Ride Broadway!

Meet: 5:00 pm at N Broadway and N Wheeler Ave / Roll out: 5:30

We’ll ride Broadway over the bridge, through downtown to PSU, then turn around and find a place to hang that has outdoor food. (Cart Blocks on Burnside is first option)

If you’re on the West Side, just join us anywhere along Broadway between 5:30 and 5:45 or so.

Info contact: (503) 706-8804