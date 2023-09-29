Let’s ride Broadway together, tonight!

5

Let’s get together with volunteers from BikeLoud PDX and celebrate how we came together as a community to protect our protection from those who sought to sell it for political gain. Let’s ride Broadway together, tonight!

One of my theories for how the PBOT commissioner and director could have made such a gross miscalculation is that their judgment was clouded by the bandwagon of cynical people who think bicycling — and the people who do it and care deeply about it — is in retreat in Portland. That could not be further from the truth, and the way you all responded to this threat is just the latest proof of that.

Yes, biking’s reputation and political power in Portland has waned in recent years. But while political winds always shift, belief in bicycling — and the values it embodies for so many of us — is constant. It’s stronger than lazy headlines, false narratives, and especially the whims of elected officials and their petulant friends.

Join us tonight! We can share gratitude for each other, remind ourselves why we are so committed to safe streets, and ride together on a protected bike lane that is worth fighting for, and that is now — just like our resolve as a community — only going to be stronger in the future.

Let’s Ride Broadway!
Meet: 5:00 pm at N Broadway and N Wheeler Ave / Roll out: 5:30
We’ll ride Broadway over the bridge, through downtown to PSU, then turn around and find a place to hang that has outdoor food. (Cart Blocks on Burnside is first option)
If you’re on the West Side, just join us anywhere along Broadway between 5:30 and 5:45 or so.
Info contact: (503) 706-8804

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

5 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Granpa
Granpa
4 hours ago

Please celebrate this victory with grace, and courtesy

9
Reply
4 hours ago
Reply to  Granpa

of course we will. why would you think otherwise?

8
Reply
Granpa
Granpa
3 hours ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Critical Mass comes to mind with cyclists blocking traffic and taunting motorists.
Society has become so polarized that a prevailing sentiment is that anyone who is not in my tribe is against it and a horrible person. There is an anti-capitalism subgroup in the BP community who have come right to the edge of vilifying the hotels and it is easy for me to picture them slow-walking through the hotel drop-off zone to gloat and obstruct off loading. I am happy to be proven wrong

6
Reply
33 seconds ago
Reply to  Granpa

Critical Mass hasn’t happened in Portland for almost 20 years. Things are messy in the U.S. right now. And people have every right to be pissed off at any number of things. I’m not here to police activists or tell people how to express themselves. Thanks for the concern.

0
Reply
John V
John V
15 minutes ago

This is a cool idea and I’m sad I’ll miss it. And thanks to Granpa for oddly suggesting that anyone would try to make this into something other than “graceful”.

0
Reply

