Monday Roundup: Sunak’s rampage, businesses that love bikes, and more

School pick-up lines are a policy failure: A school in Austin, Texas has taken its staff of traffic duty because drivers have become so aggressive while waiting to pick-up their students. (KXAN)

Businesses are good for bikes, actually: It was refreshing and inspiring to read about how business groups in major cities nationwide are embracing more bike and pedestrian-friendly urban design; yet it was bittersweet knowing that our own Portland Metro Chamber has typically been more of a car advocacy group. (Bloomberg)

Covid’s impact on cycling: A new report from a Big Data analytics firm shows strong growth in cycling nationwide since 2019, but the numbers show a notable decline in Portland. (Streetsblog USA)

UK wrong way: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thinks car drivers in his country have had it so rough he wants to dismantle what he views as anti-car efforts like low-traffic streets, lower speed limits, and bus priority lanes. (Guardian)

E-bike threat: An opinion piece from New York City that paints a scary picture about heavy electric bikes endangering pedestrians. (NY Post Opinion)

Transit provider bails out bike-share: Houston’s transit provider, METRO, will spend $10 million to launch its own bike share system in order to prevent a degradation in service. (NPR Houston)

Large truck threat: As the data begins to line up more and more, it should be harder for the automotive industry to deny that their predilection for huge, aggressive truck and SUV designs is killing more Americans and needs to face smarter regulation. (Associated Press)

E-cargo bikes at auto dealership: Toyota says it’s no gimmick as they plan to sell an electric cargo bike model at hundreds of stores in France. (Forbes)

More green-ways: Colombia introduced the world to open streets and inspired our Sunday Parkways — now they’re leading the way with “green corridors.” (BBC)

Don’t drive, please. We’ll pay you!: Cities are so desperate to reduce driving that a program being piloted by LA’s version of TriMet will pay people up to $600 to not drive their cars. (LA Times)

