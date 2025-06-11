First Look: Exciting progress on SW 4th Ave protected bike lane

A few days ago I took a closer look at the exciting progress by the Portland Bureau of Transportation on their SW 4th Avenue Improvement Project. This is the $21 million investment that will transform SW 4th from a car-centric arterial to a street that respectfully services bicycle riders, transit users, and walkers. Plans call for a protected bike lane, new bus islands, a bus priority lane, ADA upgrades, safer crossings, updated traffic signals, and more.
Envisioned as a northbound couplet to the existing protected bike lane on SW Broadway, 4th Avenue was a top priority in the city’s Central City in Motion Plan that was adopted by council in 2020. Funding comes from a mix of the 10-cent local gas tax (Fixing Our Streets program), transportation system development charges (SDCs), TriMet
The scope of the project is a 1.3-mile segment of 4th from SW Sheridan (just south of I-405) to W Burnside. My tour looked at SW College (where the big food cart pod begins) to the current extent of the construction at SW Mill.
The first thing I noticed was the wide concrete medians between the new bicycle lane and other lanes. I’m not entirely sure yet why PBOT chose such wide medians instead of making the bike lane wider (I’ll update this post when I find out and/or include it in future stories); but I assume it has something to do with improving visibility at intersections and increasing the angle of drivers’ left turns. The wide medians also shorten the crossing distance for people on foot and will act as traffic calming as they effectively constrain the amount of space drivers have.
This project is exciting because it’s an extremely rare example of PBOT having ample budget to do high quality work — instead of cutting corners and compromising with plastic posts and paint. When complete (before the end of this year), this could be the highest quality example of modern street infrastructure in the entire city. (SW Moody in South Waterfront comes to mind, but that street is nowhere near as high-profile as 4th and is sort of a contextual anomaly.)
At SW Harrison, the (existing) curbside streetcar tracks block the bike lane and PBOT decided to route the bikeway up onto the sidewalk. There are pavement markings to delineate the walking and biking spaces. At the next intersection with SW Montgomery, the bike lane leaves the sidewalk and crosses over two lanes with streetcar tracks embedded in them. As you can see in the images and video, the bike lane crosses the tracks at an oblique angle — a rarity in Portland where planners prefer to either avoid streetcar track/bike lane crossings, or cross them at as close to a right angle as possible.
I ended my observations at the intersection with SW Mill.
Overall, it’s extremely exciting to see this project coming together and I can’t wait for it to open. I don’t want to talk too much about the design and whether I think it will work well or not — because we should wait until it’s 100% complete before making assumptions and forming opinions.
For more on this project, peruse the BikePortland archives, check out the official PBOT website, and of course stay tuned for more coverage.
Thanks for reading.
So amazing. Thanks PBOT!
This project is very close to my workplace. I’m excited to see it taking shape. I don’t like the left side bike lane alignment. But I welcome the transformative impact this will have on SW 4th and the whole neighborhood.
One issue that has always been a concern, even before pbot broke ground in this project, is the demand for short term parking in front of the high rise apartments near the street car tracks is extremely high. Residents get picked up and dropped off by Uber and Lyft drivers or private vehicles, delivery trucks and food delivery vehicles make frequent stops… There are consistently anywhere between three and ten vehicles that idle with their blinkers on in the vehicle travel lanes. When parking has been closed to facilitate construction, people have just gone ahead and parked in the closed parking spots, blocking temporary travel lanes.
There is metered parking at the curbside, but time limits are long, and because parking enforcement is non existent, people occupy the spots all day. Because this project is reducing the number of vehicle lanes, it has made these idling vehicles a major obstacle that causes constant traffic backups. Pbot needs to do something to free up space for short term parking and to enforce parking time limits in this area. Temporary, short term parking with enforcement of parking time limits is sorely needed.
I mostly travel through this area on bike or on foot, and am therefore not really impacted by the parking issues. But I see it and the related traffic issues everyday, and it seems to be a significant problem.
Sorry but I’m not excited about this project. I hate being directed onto sidewalks where I have to slow down to avoid peds with heads in their phones. And I’ll bet that a red signal will stop bikes every two blocks and make us wait for a dedicated signal so we’re SAFE to move. This treatment is par for the course in Portland: each mode has to stop and wait for all other modes before getting its own dedicated signal. Everything takes 2-3X as long.
My old approach on 4th was head down and pedal hard, and I could stay with traffic b/c it’s downhill. It worked for me but yes – not as well for 8-year-olds. We’re all 8-year-olds now.
Plenty of adults ride slower too. I’m a big boy and will use this facility regularly. Not everyone is a “head down pedal hard” vehicular cyclist. Sorry you will have to pay attention to pedestrians now.
Correction: No one is allowed to be, anymore.
I’m curious where else in Portland there are mode-separated phases on traffic signals?
Eugene has built two protected bike facilities in the last few years that have mode-separated phases at ALL signals, and there are signals almost every block on these facilities. The result, of course, is that you stop every block and spend more time stopped than riding (the signals rest on green for cars and are camera-actuated, so this is true for 8 year olds and spandex warriors).
Meanwhile, I rode the new sidewalk level two-way bikeway on Bryant Ave in Minneapolis a couple weeks ago, and there were no mode-separated phases on the many signals. In case anyone’s wondering why bike mode share is decreasing in Oregon but increasing in Minneapolis…
You can still take the lane and pedal down 4th. Yeah, you might get a ticket, but odds are you won’t (especially if you’re keeping up with traffic).
Infrastructure that requires illegal riding to rationally traverse is not designed right.
I wonder if they could put something in the streetcar tracks so that there is not such a gap to make it safer for bikers at that crossing? Seems like there should be something relatively cheap that could be installed just around that crossing since it will such a high-volume crossing.
Seems difficult to close the gap in such a way that the trains can still use the tracks.
The angle of the crossing is perfectly safe. The crossing angle has to be very shallow for tracks to actually be an issue.
Some places use a compressible rubber plug — bikes roll over it, but trains deform it and drive normally.
Yea Grant heard. I did a nosedive on the UP tracks long ago. So there is a bumper called a “flange filler” that gets used on freight lines to fill the gap for peds/bike tires. Someone more informed than I can talk about those, but generally crossing at a right angle mitigates track traps. I think the MAX uses them in some places.
Looks great! One thing I hope they can adjust in the signals that they do poorly in my opinion in general, is when cars have a right arrow to cross over a bike lane going straight with a signal, the default is basically for the right arrow to be green and the bike line to be red when the green lights for cars going straight is green.
This is super annoying and really feels like prioritizing car traffic over bikes where it happens, and on red you have to hustle to trigger the signal or else sit through a whole light cycle. This happens a lot on the East end of the Broadway Bridge (going EB to SB) and on Rosa Parks at Greeley. A better example of a signal that’s more responsive to bikes hitting the sensor is on Greeley at Going. It feels to me like the sensors are timed better to give bikes a green without stopping more of the time than in the other spots.
Agreed on the signals! I commute through Division & 82nd and they are totally set up to default to a green arrow while bikes and peds have to wait through another light cycle. What I see happen a lot is cyclists go with the car green if there’s nobody turning right, then the next signal cycle, the bike light turns green for nobody and drivers waiting to turn right get frustrated.
At the very least it looks like they’ve forced that northernmost food cart (I’m assuming it belonged to Portland Gyro) to move that inflatable flappy guy (thwap thwap thwap thwap all day), and for that I salute them.
It’s great to see this finally getting built. It will be interesting to see what the effects are from Market onwards, as a lot of people use that part of 4th as a shortcut eastbound from the 26 tunnel exit, through downtown, and over the Morrison or Burnside bridge and back onto 84. Likely Everett street/steel bridge route will see more traffic.
It’s silly that it is often quicker to shortcut through downtown than it is to be stuck in traffic on 84 or 405/5. There need to be more projects that make downtown pedestrian and cyclist centric, and not just another cut-through. Though it will make commutes longer, I support these changes that are made for pedestrian and cyclist safety.
I’m not sure when I’d choose to take this route. Naito and SW 6th both seem like better options.
Safety and comfort are often largely dictated by intersections IMO. On Naito you basically don’t have any. For 6th, I feel like it’s a bit of a hidden gem. The lane you bike on is on the far left. You’ve got bus or MAX to your right that are going straight, so there’s no cars that will be hooking you. And I think most of the intersections are signaled. I find it to be very comfortable.
What I’d really love is a north-south biking option further west, like 12th or 14th. 13th is good north of Burnside but not south of Burnside.
Sorry to be negative here. I’m happy the 4th avenue protected bike lane is being built and such progress should be celebrated, but it seems appropriate to be constructive as well.
I’ve long wondered why the 5th and 6th streets were not turned into mostlh bike, bus, and train streets. You could make every turn a forced one for cars so cars are never there more than one block and we’d have an awesome shared streets thoroughfare.
With new asphalt, why not make a new Oregon law to ban metal-studded car tires?
Can’t wait to ride this!