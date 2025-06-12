Weekend Event Guide: Streetcar history, horse lovers ride, Thorns, and more

Riders in Portland’s first-ever Kidical Mass (which took place downtown) in 2008. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

How are you doing? Been enjoying all the Bike Summer rides lately? I’m glad the heat wave has passed and we’ve got perfect weather for cycling again. I’ve been laying low because we’ve got family in town and two graduations happening so there are events to attend and parties to be had.

Have fun out there not matter what you end up doing.

Below are my selections for the best rides this weekend…

Saturday, June 14th

Portland Streetcar History Ride – 11:00 am at King School Park (NE)

Learn about the extensive and interesting history of streetcars that defined northeast Portland neighborhoods in the early 1900s. This 9-mile, family-friendly loop ride will feature stops with brief educational chats. More info here.

The Going Gallup – 12:15 pm at NE Going & 17th (NE)

Meet your neighhhhbors (🤣), don your best equine attire, and expect lots of fun, horse-related silliness and games as you trot along NE Going and environs. More info here.

Tenant Union Celebration Ride – 12:30 pm at Reed College (SE)

Join the Revolutionary Bicycle Club as they riff of No Kings Day and help educate our community about the value and importance of forming a tenant union. All are welcome, especially if you are a tenant who wants to know your rights and is curious about organizing around them. More info here.

Kidical Mass Frozen Yogurt Ride – 2:00 pm at Tanner Springs Park (NW )

I’m so happy to see a Kidical Mass ride downtown! Family biking should not be relegated to neighborhoods and this ride will be a great opportunity for you to get comfortable riding on busier downtown streets while you remind folks in cars that you exist. For a bit of Portland bike history, watch my video of Portland’s first ever Kidical Mass in 2008! More info here.

Sunday, June 15th

Three-speed Day Tour – 10:00 am somewhere near Sellwood (TBA, SE)

The Urban Adventure League and welcomes you to mount up on trusty three-speeds for a jaunt to Oregon City. Experience the legendary municipal elevator, good food at a cafe stop, Willamette Falls, and more! More info here.

Bike Bus to the Thorns – 11:30 am at The Athletic (N)

Local bike celeb Jenna Bikes (who’s actually nice and real, not like a typical social media influencer (🤣) will lead this ride to a soccer match in Providence Park. Meet-up spot is the new location of The Athletic, a cool apparel shop on N Williams. More info here.

Wheel of Fortune Game Show Ride – 2:30 at Irving Park (NE)

Led by Ride Safe PDX — a group working to make Portland’s bike scene safer, more welcoming, and more inclusive — leads this ride that will be full of prizes and fun. More info here.

Zoobomb! – 8:00 pm at the Pyle (SW)

The proud tradition of riding mini bikes down the hills from the Zoo lives on! And this ride is led by one of the O.G. ‘bombers, the wonderful Coach Dan. It’s fun whether you show up on a mini or not. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.