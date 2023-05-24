TriMet board approves fare hike at raucous meeting full of protestors

TriMet’s seven-member, unelected board of directors voted to enact a 30-cent fare increase at their meeting in downtown Portland today by a vote of 6 to 1; but not before a raucous crowd of protestors led them to adjourn the meeting several times and they ultimately finished the meeting behind closed doors with several security guards standing outside.
The banging of protestors’ arms against the walls of the room could be heard clearly in the livestream. “Cowards! Face us! Cowards! Come out!” they shouted.
A wide range of people — from high school students to working moms and retirees — who oppose the fare hike, say it’s a short-sighted fix to a larger, systemic funding problem, and its impacts will be felt most by the people who can least afford it. The increase and the aggressive fight against it, is set against a backdrop of a climate crisis, flagging transit ridership, and skyrocketing food and housing costs. For their part, TriMet says the increase will help them keep pace with operating expenses that have risen by 4.2% per year for the past decade. Without higher fares and the estimated $4.9 million per year that would come with it, TriMet says service would only get worse.
The meeting was held at the University of Oregon campus in Old Town. It opened with public testimony — much of it opposed to the fare hike ordinance (number 374) that was on the agenda. The first person to testify was Oregon State Representative Khanh Pham. “Unfortunately, this fare increase appears to be a temporary budget bandaid that ultimately hides the larger systemic problems that TriMet must begin to tackle to be the transit agency of the 21st century that we need,” Pham said.
Pham and many others (including TriMet board members) acknowledge that farebox revenue isn’t an ideal way to fund a strong transit system and that a new approach is needed. The approach many people said they want is for TriMet’s board to be more bold and aggressive in their pursuit for other revenue so that fare-payers aren’t subject to so much of the budget burden.
“As a transit board,” Pham urged in testimony she gave from her office at the State Capitol in Salem, “You have the opportunity to set the tone for a more assertive approach… a more aggressive approach to… plan a generational investment in public transportation.”
Transit advocates with OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon told the board that a fare increase would worsen public health, fewer people on transit, more carbon emissions, traffic deaths and social isolation. Several people who testified pointed out that TriMet’s own analysis showed that the fare hike would have a disparate impact on lower-income people and that a majority of riders surveyed said it was a bad idea.
Mercedes Elizalde with Latino Network urged the board members to work harder to find funding from other sources. “TriMet has successfully avoided more financial burden on riders for more than a decade. This isn’t a problem to solve, this as a success story to live up to,” she said.
Meanwhile, across the street from the meeting in Waterfront Park, several dozen people assembled for a protest rally. The rally was organized by OPAL and their Bus Riders Unite campaign. The rally-goers strategized, put on “No Fare Increase” t-shirts, held up signs and made speeches. Retiree Amanda Briles told me she’s ridden TriMet since she was 15 years old.
“I really like TriMet and I really rely on it. And now that I have less income I’m really concerned about fares going up,” she said.
Climate activist Guy Berliner, who could be heard chanting “tax the rich” throughout the day, said he thinks the burden of this fare increase should fall on wealthier people. “I’m tired of watching the planet be incinerated and I see this as another step in the depraved, nonchalant, feckless attitudes of bureaucrats… looking for ways to patch their budget that will not offend the people who have the resources that they need to disgorge in order to make public services functional.”
Asked what he feels the next step should be if the fare hike passes, Berliner said, “I think we need about 1,000 people here instead of 40 people. We need many thousands of people to descend on them and scare the living crap out of them. That’s the answer. That’s the only way that changes ever come about.”
Berliner, Briles and the rest of the protestors then massed and timed a march across NW Naito Parkway to the meeting at the White Stag Building just as the fare hike ordinance was to be voted on. Almost as soon as the ordinance was introduced, protestors who filled the meeting room began shouting their disapproval. Minutes later, TriMet Board President Dr. Linda Simmons and her colleagues got up and walked out of the room. This was the first of several recesses taken because Simmons felt the yelling from attendees was not compatible with an open, public meeting.
Once back from recess, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue shared his remarks and the shouts from audience began again. Slowly at first, then they gathered frequency as a TriMet staffer made a presentation about why they felt the fare hike was justified. As the staffer went through her slides, protestors offered live fact-checks and opinions in strong disagreement. When it was finally time to hear how each board member would vote, they got through three sets of remarks before Simmons called another recess.
Board Member Kathy Wai (a community organizer with Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO) who represents Clackamas County), was the only member to vote against the increase. “I think this is a premature vote that will dampen the future of collaboration — and I mean real and true transparency and collaboration between communities that are going to be the most affected,” she said.
Here are a few more snips from Wai’s remarks:
“I’m really, really concerned that this price increase is not going to do anything to address the stagnancy that we see in ridership… And I don’t think any of us are really realizing that public transit is a key problem-solver in the climate crisis that we’re currently facing… I feel like TriMet needs to be a major player in getting people out of their dang cars and onto our buses and our trains! I really feel very passionately that we need to be a bolder leader in addressing the climate crisis… There are a lot of issues I think in our current service and what we’re trying to deliver to the public, that I just feel like it’s not really meeting my expectations as a board member.
I don’t think that we need to do this right now. It’s not the right timing. And we need to really listen to the community, so I’m going to be voting with my heart and my conscience and I’m going to be a no.”
All of the other board members voted in favor of the fare hike.
Board Member Thomas Kim (Washington County) said he agreed with the testimony of Rep. Pham but that, “The current urgent financial reality is that until we can treat the funding issue, we need that band-aid… But I assure you that we will not be wearing the band aid forever.”
The boos and shouts from people in the audience picked up with each successive vote.
Board Vice President Lori Bauman (Southeast Portland) made her case by saying the new rate of $2.80 for a 1-day pass is equivalent to the 35-cent riders paid in 1969: “The ordinance simply keeps fares at the same level they were 50 years ago based on the purchasing power of the dollar.” That comment elicited so many shouts from the crowd that Board President Linda Simmons had to issue a warning.
“If you are disruptive or interfere with any of us talking,” Simmons said. “This meeting will be recessed and go virtual so that you won’t actually be present when the vote is taken.”
“So you don’t respect the people?!” someone shouted.
“You don’t respect our voice. We’re volunteers and we showed up, but we can’t do our job if you don’t let us speak,” Simmons countered, and then she got up and walked out with the rest of the board to a nearby room where the meeting continued online.
Protestors then marched down a hallway chanting, “Fare increases aren’t fair! Be fearless, go fareless!” and packed into a crowd right outside the closed-door room where board members holed up. Security guards stood in front of the door. After a few minutes a man walked out and tried to reason with the protestors, saying that they’d like to come back to the main meeting room to hold the vote, but only if protestors agreed to not “get too threatening” or push forward toward board members.
It quickly became clear that a truce could not be struck, so the board remained in the private room and beamed the meeting onto screens in the larger venue.
In the hallway, OPAL Executive Director Lee Helfend addressed the crowd:
“Did any of you vote for these board members?” they asked.
“No!” the crowded replied.
“Today we’re voting on a fare increase. Are any of you in support of a fare increase today?”
“No!”
“That is your vote. That is the vote that’s happening today!”
When it became clear the board would not return to the main meeting room, protestors walked to the front of the room and took the seats formerly occupied by the board. They held signs and there was an awkward tension as several TriMet staff and other members of the public who came to the meeting but were not part of the protest, were still in the audience.
A large group of protestors continued to chant and pound on the walls outside the private meeting room as the meeting continued on screens.
Board Member Ozzie Gonzalez was last to speak and he denounced the protestors. Gonzalez also accused some of them of being paid antagonists. “I’m really disappointed that right now we’re confusing democracy by having paid advertising brought to the public forum,” Gonzalez said during his official remarks. “I think we’re tarnishing the premise of democracy. And I believe that anybody who’s a tax-exempt organization needs to be very careful when they’re leaning into tax policy in this way.”
Gonzalez also had choice words for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who sent a letter to the TriMet Board early this week urging them to not raise fares as part of his push against a “collective tax burden” he says is causing people to flee Portland. “This Monday morning quarterbacking happening from our public agency partners isn’t helping either,” Gonzalez said. “I’m severely disappointed in how absent they are when it’s time to come up with solutions, and how it’s some sort of political protection to tell us what they think we should be doing.”
The final act of the protestors was to wait outside the closed meeting room door for each board member to leave. Escorted by security officers, the board members were hit with yells of “Coward!” and “Shame!” as they hastily made their way out of the building.
It was a wild meeting that reveals many political and policy fault lines that we will certainly hear more of in the coming months and years.
Also note that Youth, Honored Citizen and Adult monthly and annual passes will not be increased. The increase for all other fares will go into effect January 1st, 2024. Learn more about the fare increase and TriMet’s budget on their website.
Thank you for the detailed coverage of this important issue. I am very proud of the protesters. And disgusted by the vote and Ozzie G’s remarks.
In your photos, the TriMet board members plainly have that pained look of “I’m not being paid enough to be here and take this abuse”.
Let’s say just for argument sake that the board decided to vote against the fare increase – how easy would it be for TriMet management or the governor’s office to override that vote and impose the fare increase anyway?
Neither of those are legal. The Trimet board is literally the final decision maker for Trimet fares.
It would be a very unusual board if they actually had such authority given that they aren’t directly elected by the voters, but instead appointed by the governor. So whoever appoints the board can’t simply force everyone (or a majority) to resign and replace them with other people who will vote the way the appointer wants them to? Or veto their decisions?
Does the board write their own bylaws or does some other authority? If the latter, then that body or person has the effective legal power to veto board decisions by simply amending the board bylaws – it happens in other communities all the time.
The governor has no veto, but she can replace the board if she wishes. The board writes its own bylaws. You can dig into their enabling legislation here: https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/bills_laws/ors/ors267.html
I don’t believe they get paid anything to be on the board.
It’s a volunteer board. They definitely “don’t get paid enough for this s&%!”
TriMet is in a tough spot. Many people in the metro wouldn’t take it even if it were free solely based on how bad the service is (time wise, not driver wise).
This is the result of three decades of investing in commuter trolleys to downtown at the expense of everything else. TriMet is burdened by the MAX system and have a chicken and egg situation of how to attract enough riders to be solvent without having the money to expand service to the level that is needed to attract riders.
The fetishization of trains by the urbanist crowd has really screwed us for the near future.
I’ve been outspoken on this before and couldn’t agree more. I still don’t see a single advantage that a streetcar or light-rail system has over an express bus system.
Done correctly, bus rapid transit can have the same capacity as light rail (because more buses can be run per unit time) without the multitude of problems that arise from rail transport (including but not limited to: the presence of single-point failures for the entire system, lack of flexibility in future route changes, and ease of fare-evasion). And yet all TriMet ever wanted to do, until very recently, was invest in its toy trains at the expense of adequate BRT and local bus service. It’s no wonder that nobody takes transit.
The big advantage light rail has over buses is that a lot of money sloshes around the trough for cronies to take in. I cant say this definitively, but it sure seems like light tail only exists for developer profits and that its a giant, legal pyramid scheme that works just fine as long as it can keep getting federal grants.
Just imagine if the $10 billion spent on real-estate-rail had been spent on social housing…
People like me (and plenty of my friends) don’t take transit much now because it’s often dirty, has lots of sketchy people and feels unsafe. Until those issues are fixed it doesn’t matter if it’s trains, buses or polka dot hot air balloons, many will continue to avoid transit.
“I still don’t see a single advantage that a streetcar or light-rail system has over an express bus system.”
Trains require fewer drivers than buses moving the same number of people, and probably use less energy.
Now you know two!
Good luck getting TriMet to plan an actual BRT service.
Also, perfectly planned BRT is still lower capacity than meh-ly planned light rail. The idea that you can run more buses per unit time on a BRT line than a light rail line is entirely dependent on the lines themselves. Most parts of the MAX system run far (far) below theoretical maximum capacity – but system wide we are still relatively close to capacity due to the Rose Quarter/Steel Bridge bottleneck – a frankly easily solved problem (conceptually at least).
A hypothetical MAX service on just one trunk line (say, Goose Hollow to Hillsboro) would only be limited by the signalling system. In this case, you could comfortably run a train every 5 minutes and with a max passenger capacity of ~300 passengers/train be moving 3,600 people per direction per hour. An equivalent BRT line would have to run a bus every 1 min 40 seconds (at 100 people/bus for an articulated) to reach the same capacity. And considering that the rail line here could be comfortably doubled in capacity at just the cost of expanding platforms (which wouldn’t be too expensive outside of the Washington Park station), it’s hard to imagine a BRT line beating that.
There are legitimate drawbacks to rail service – especially in mixed traffic. But there are so many obvious advantages that if you can’t see them I have to imagine you aren’t looking. Capacity, durability, and permanence alone make rail a much better investment for a city
Sigh…5 minute headways are not something only LRT can do.
For example: the G (orange) line in LA has 4-5 minute headways during peak hours and is fully electrified. It also can use 82 foot buses if greater capacity is needed.
Did you read the comment you are responding to? The whole point is that trains can offer higher capacities. That G Line bus has a max capacity of somewhere around 100 passengers. A Red Line train in LA has a capacity of something like 500-700 passengers.
The 99B in Vancouver runs on as little as one minute headways in peak hours, but still has a lower theoretical capacity than the Canada Line since even the dinky trains they run can hold more people and board more efficiently.
An 82 foot articulated bus has a capacity of up to 300 people. A law was passed that approved these buses for the G line:
https://www.latimes.com/local/political/la-me-pc-gov-brown-on-sales-tax-increase-for-l-a-county-20150917-story.html
Thanks for clarifying that you don’t read comments before replying to them. Drew specified that a brt system would need a 1:40 headway to match the capacity of an LRT system with 5 minute headways. With a vehicle such as LA’s G line uses, which has a capacity of 131 passengers, a headway of 2:20 is needed to match the LRT that runs every 5 minutes. Importantly, that requires more than twice the number of operators.
Anecdotally, BRT systems take longer to load to crush loads than rail systems do. I’m not sure I have experience with a 3 door brt vehicle, but I’d think that would be inherent to rubber tire systems, where the internal layout needs to accommodate wheel wells, impacting circulation. That means that, generally speaking, rail modes perform better in dense employment districts, universities, and arenas. I certainly agree that brt systems have their place but it’s as absurd to say that brt is always preferable than it is to say that lrt is always preferable.
Since no one else mentioned it the other advantage of the streetcar and light rail over an express bus system is development. The streetcar specifically was to encourage development along it’s line and it succeeded at that. It’s not meant to be a fast and efficient source of transportation if it was it would be grade separated.
Ugh, where to begin with all this nonsense….
1. The “fetishization” for rail comes from multiple directions. Per rider, it’s cheaper because you can have more riders per vehicle, the vehicles wear down more slowly, and it’s easier to automate and/or electrify (apart from trolley buses with IMC), and —as it represents a sunk cost—you can’t easily convert railways to another car lane with just some paint.
2. You guys need to stop treating buses and rail like they’re in real competition with each other, either as a service or insofar as being worthy of transit dollars. They’re complimentary, and us treating them like we’ll accept an either-or solution is just license to cut both.
That last part is what really kills me. Places that are actually taking transit seriously don’t see bus and rail funding as opposed, because even if your region is already way far down the auto-dependency river, you’ll eventually need both for a region of Portland’s size. What ALL of metro Portland needs is much denser development to make use of the transit what we have. >90% of Portlanders already have a car because of how everything is built around here; you’re not going to convince them not to use it just because there’s a nice bus every 5 minutes (nice though that would be).
I’ve said this here before, I’ll say it as often as I need to: the MAX is already here, the money to build it is already long spent. Do whatever’s possible to make it more useful, but above all, put enough stuff near stations—housing, jobs, shopping—that people would even want to go just to the stations themselves.
Better buses, more BRT, absolutely, but stop vilifying the MAX, and start rebuilding the region to make use of it. Remaking things to be more transit-friendly is a job that dearly needs doing, anyway.
And what do you think is going to happen transit while we wait for your 50 year density timeline? Trimet ridership appears to be plateauing at 60% of pre-pandemic levels – a level that will almost certainly lead to more service cuts and cause further erosion of political support. This is a short-term crisis (e.g. the next 5-7years) and I don’t see anyone in the DemNGO establishment willing to stick their neck out of the Overton window and say what needs to be said: either provide a massive boost in funding for transit or it will shrivel and die.
I don’t know if you know this, but it doesn’t need to take 50 years to build a large quantity of dense housing. That you say we have to “wait 50 years to build density” and also claim that this is a short-term funding crisis is pretty obviously hypocritical, and creates a disambiguation between land-use planning and transit that we know not to exist. It’s also frankly backwards: it’s much easier to pop up a bunch of high-density housing developments (as those can be done piecemeal) than it is to plan and construct good transit; PDX has a head start in this way because the MAX already exists. Besides, it’s not like you see apartments in walkable, transit-friendly areas sitting around empty for extended periods of time; if we did, prices would be dropping to compensate. Even in markets as dysfunctional as ours, that’s how it works.
Again, I don’t have any opposition to good bus service. It’s necessary, and the means with which to provide it should be defended. Making the MAX out to be the heart of the problem, when we can’t do anything about that spent money now, and it’s actually an enormous asset that the region has failed to utilize by not doing whatever it can to actually make development around it an irresistible force, is missing the forest for the trees. It’s a total red herring, so people feel comfortable thinking that it’s ANY transit funding at all that’s a problem, not the unconscionable amount of money the city/state (and country) spends defending and furthering the car-centric status quo. Don’t fight the fight they want you to; you’ll lose just by virtue of doing so.
Give me some numbers here instead of more NUMTOT hopium. How much housing do you think Portland can build in 5 years, 10 years, or 20 years? And what percentage of these households will use transit?
The contradiction is your creation. I definiely believe that over the medium- (a very hopeful timeline) or long-term increasing urban density is essential to creating a transportation system that is not so dependent on the bloody and ecocidal cage. What I don’t believe is that our “free market” can build enough housing to make a difference in transit ridership in 5-7 years. To be honest, even a socialist revolution and a tens of billions social housing program would almost certainly take decades to dramatically impact ridership via density-associated migration.
You’d think, but when financing is tied to building value, which is determined by rental price, it is usually better for an owner to let a unit sit vacant than lower the rent, which would be an admission that the property was worth less than what they told the bank. That would lead to the bank clawing back some of the funds it lent, and the owner needing to come up with a chunk of cash they might rather hold onto.
This is just one of the many ways that property behaves not at all like an Econ 101 market.
The occupancy rate for multifamily in the Portland MSA is down 3% in the last 6 months to the lowest level in 5 years. Rent has plateaued and absorption of units is flat after a huge negative 1,568 units YE22. It seems pretty apparent that the Portland multifamily market is at an inflection point that is not super bullish for absorption of a “large quantity” of “dense housing” regardless of how those are defined.
Further, the demand driver for the last 20+ years has been disrupted (permanently?). It seems prudent to see how this plays out prior to just assuming what worked for the last 20 years will for the next 20 years.
I am 40 with young kids, so it would have to be an emergency to use transit, but does someone who is in the early 20’s and makes an income sufficient to rent a new apartment care that MAX even exists?
I missed this and it’s very frustrating to see the misleading argument that constructing good transit is harder than creating density. More frequent service and dedicated bus lanes creates “good transit” (that could be implemented rapidly and cheaply).
TriMet is also operating at roughly 75% of pre-pandemic scheduled service (or worse on many bus lines). Hard to get ridership back if the service isn’t running for said riders!
That said, some of this is self inflicted (poor managerial culture leading to high operator turnover and thus service cuts), some of it is funding based (things like employer bus passes downtown likely represented a large chunk of funding that is now gone).
The headways are simply disastrous these days and this will take real funding to fix. I was an occasional rider before the pandemic because I bike commute most days. These days every time I could not bike/e-scoot commute I looked at the time estimates on the app and every single time the estimate took longer than walking to/from work. I’m exceedingly highly motivated to use alternatives to cars but I have HOP pass credits that have been sitting unused for years because I can’t find a single use case that is better than walking. Pathetic.
Thank you for acknowledging the reality of the situation. Without a general return to work downtown, I don’t think our current model of transit can be resurrected — it just doesn’t work the way people want to travel.
Uber and Lyft have shown people it is possible to travel point to point on demand, and many people seem willing to pay a lot for that level of service. Any bus trip that requires a transfer simply cannot compete, and even ones that don’t will at least need to compete on cleanliness and safety, which seems impossible in today’s environment.
The long-term outlook for TriMet is not good, no matter what they do with the fare.
Which bureaus historical funding source seems to be doing well? It would seem Parks is in trouble but for bond revenue they can’t spend, Development is going to have problems as almost all new development is happening outside the city because of inclusionary zoning and excessive fees.
And all it takes is a permanent serf class of people who can’t afford to live here!
But I agree, bus transfers and wait times are the real problem. Need more lines that go more places and more frequently. Then they could compete. It’s a high premium to take an Uber everywhere. The point to point service is nice but it’s way too expensive to do it as often as commuting. Especially if we ever hope to have people other than upper middle class commuting in/around Portland.
You nailed it here. This whole LRT vs. BRT debate should only be had when Trimet is proposing new rail lines. Look at the specific corridor and determine if it makes sense.
Trimet is making small changes (like better red) to improve the reliability and service levels of the current system, which is the right move at this time. RIdership on MAX will recover, although it may be a long time before we hit pre-pandemic levels due to the economic problems downtown.
I don’t ever see a future where we need the MAX. It’s honestly the the worst of all worlds. It’s surface level, slow, and fixed so it can’t adapt to changing transit patterns. It’s literally just a really expensive, fixed bus.
If Portland ever has the demand for rail, it’ll need to be elevated or buried, something where it isn’t vulnerable to having the whole system come down due to some dumb motorist.
The transit we have isn’t useful though. There are very few parts of the city where living without a car is feasible. I’m all for density but we’re lying to ourselves if we think that people moving into those apartments are going to get rid of their car.
This isn’t true. I love transit but never take it here because it takes forever to get anywhere. If you could get around in the city in an efficient and clean bus and not worry about parking or driving, I think a lot of people would take it.
But TriMet wants to keep building more lines. It’s not just the sunk cost, it’s their refusal to admit they’ve made a huge mistake. I guess that’s not totally true as the MAX system is primarily a land development scheme, so in that respect its been a success.
The yellow line is exactly what you’re asking for. The whole line has stuff around the stations, tons of businesses and high density housing, and it rambles around 5% full most of the day.
And this is the inherent contradication of the “NUMTOT” movement*. They love trains because they are “anti-car” but their support for transit reforms that would rapidly and cheaply shift people away from cars (e.g. conversion of general automobile lanes to dedicated lane BRT) is ANEMIC.
Their Portland facebook page’s says it all — a graphic full of trains with nary a bus in sight:
*https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2018/jul/05/meet-the-numtots-the-millennials-who-find-fixing-public-transit-sexy-urbanist-memes
The cost per boarding of operating a MAX train is about half the cost per boarding of a bus. The trains exist because they’re a good way to move a lot of people at a low price, full stop.
And they are fully-electric. Battery bus technology is still not quite there yet.
I’m guessing that for your statement to be true, there has to be a certain level of ridership. One would think that the construction + operating cost of the MAX to carry one person a day is going to be much higher than the same costs to carry one person per day in a bus.
My question to you is, what is that number and does the MAX meet it? I know that TriMet always publishes wildly inaccurate and optmistic ridership projections to try and justify their plans, so I’m wondering if they’ve ever studied the actual cost for a mostly empty MAX route.
I was very specific that I was talking about operating cost. Construction costs are capital costs, not operating costs.
Oh got it, so it’s actually much cheaper as long as we ignore most of the costs for running the MAX.
A correction: this was true pre-2020, but the gap in performance between bus and train has narrowed enormously since then. Trimet has a great performance dashboard where you can see operating cost per boarding.
But what about this?: Trains are cool.
Oh brother. OPAL is just another one of the unhelpful “woker than thou” nonprofits that we have way too many of in Portland (due to government support). Now they’re screaming about a small fare hike when we haven’t had one in what over a decade? If we really want our transit share to increase we need to make public transit CLEAN, SAFE, EFFICIENT & RELIABLE. That is where our focus should be, not responding to an apoplectic fit by a fringe group.
And we will do all of this with the taxes you don’t want to pay!!!1!!
No. OPAL in general and BRU specifically are one of the few groups in Portland that include, are led by, and focus on people of color, low-income people, youth who don’t drive, and people in East Portland who are transit-dependent and ride the bus to jobs all over the place, all hours and all days. You know, the voices that everyone says they want to hear from but then don’t listen to, at meetings that are downtown in the middle of a work day. Hats off to them for doing the work of organizing, showing up, and speaking out. I’m pretty sure that everyone at OPAL also wants public transit to be clean, safe, efficient, and reliable. If they say a fare raise is a hardship and burdens the most vulnerable (a textbook environmental justice issue), I 100% believe them.
The most vulnerable get reduced fare, which did not increase, so if TriMet can provide better service than it otherwise could, the most vulnerable will directly benefit from this decision.
So we should ignore the protests and accept you as spokesperson for “the most vulnerable”?
In other words you didn’t really pay attention to anything they said.
How could anyone pay attention with all the yelling?
Was the implementation date discussed? Is this immediate?! Like next time I ride, I need even more exact change? Just tell me when. Please. And thank you.
Get a HOP card. Don’t fumble around with change and waste everyone’s time, please.
TriMet obviously wants me to fumble. Why else would they make the fare $2.80 and charge me for a HOP card?
The fare increase will go into effect January 1st next year: https://trimet.org/fareproposal/index.htm
This could’ve gone into the article, but it’s also a simple Google search away.
It’s in the article now! I was pressed for time yesterday but have just completed a major update with lots more additions. Please refresh your page for the current version of this story!
The “select” or casual riders are gone, and I’m not sure how we get them back. Every time I bring up Google Maps and get transit directions on the weekend, I’m faced with 15-30min wait times for any of the buses near me. This is about double what I had as options pre-pandemic. I don’t see why anyone who has a car as an option would take the bus these days.
You’ve answered your own question. You get them back by increasing frequency and speed of transit. 10 minute headways or better is what we should have for the bus network.
I think this is actually how we get them back but many posting here are so incredibly afraid of houseless people (and the socioeconomic mirror they represent) that the mere presence of one of their neighbors on a bus or train is suddenly the only reason for the decline in transit trips (the pandemic had nothing to do with it, apparently).
It’s not the houseless people are concerned about it’s the drunks, high on drugs, mentally unstable people that ride transit and TriMet is doing next to nothing about. You can live in a home or apartment and fall into those categories as well.
People who are intoxicated or who are experiencing distress have always been on buses in Portland (and, in particular, on the lines that I road often). It seems to me that many adult Portlanders have lost their elementary classroom skills of ignoring people who are distracting. My recommendation is to turn on the noise cancellation feature on the ear buds you likely own and deal with it. A book or podcast helps.
https://www.samhsa.gov/mental-health/myths-and-facts
Nothing sells quite like telling the people not using a product that the reason it sucks is because of them.
Yeah. Like, I’m sure some people really do avoid transit because of things they saw on TV about homeless people or on the off chance, something they actually saw. But I know for me, I just don’t take it because it’s slow and I ride a bike. It just isn’t good service, the wait times are long, and I currently don’t have a commute downtown. I don’t think I’m THAT unusual. And even when I did have a commute and rode the bus+max, the extra time spent was a real bummer and a lot of people will stick to paying for parking and driving. Most people always have and that’s still true. The way to get people to take transit is to make it better service and attract some of that vast majority of people who never did use public transit.
Part of improving it will be addressing homelessness, but I don’t think that’s most of the problem at all.
A big part of this is due to the service cuts resulting from both the pandemic drop in ridership but also the operator shortage crisis that Trimet was having. Their plan is to bring back service levels now that the worst of those two issues are behind us so fingers crossed you’ll see headways improve before long.
As far as I can tell, there are only a limited number of lines with improved headways but I would love to be wrong.
https://trimet.org/betterbus/servicechanges-fy24fall.htm
The line I use (70) still has a 20 min headway between 7:45 and 8:05 am. Considering that the bus is frequently delayed, it’s not uncommon to see 30+ minute headways on the Trimet app. I really miss riding the bus occasionally (for some of the reasons blumdrew mentioned below) but it’s often faster to walk 3 miles.
Here is a non-exhaustive list of why someone might take transit rather than driving on a weekend (despite middling service)
I’ll only speak for myself, but here’s why I HATE taking TriMet.
I’m sure I could come up with more given a little more time, but it’s just depressing to me how far down TriMet has gone and I’ve been riding 30+ years. So when I finally retire I’ll thank god that I won’t have to ride TriMet to work anymore.
But its not really. The only dense part of Portland I regularly visit anymore is NW and I can usually find a spot within three blocks of my destination. Considering I’d need to walk more than three blocks just to reach a bus (that doesn’t go there, I’d need a transfer), parking downtown is a breeze.
Gas is, what, $4 a gallon? Most people at this point get 30+ mpg. A day pass is going to be $5.60. You’d have to be coming from a long long way for it to be cheaper to take transit. Add in a second person and suddenly it costs $11 for us to go 20 miles for me to get to NW and back, or the equivalent of $33 per gallon. Yikes
I feel like you’ve listed a lot of things people hate about transit, like long walks to the bus stop, and tried to spin them as wins.
Your list, while fun, is delusional and shows you don’t commute on the MAX.
You are doing it wrong. If the provided directions say “20 minute wait” then you stay home, have a snack, and leave your house in 15 minutes. I was only a bus commuter for a summer (after a bike crash wrist injury), but I found it incredible efficient. Using the available apps I could literally be walking up to my stop as the bus was arriving. That was also the summer of Pokemon Go, and it was pretty fun being on the bus with a bunch of people scanning left and right looking for creatures.
Why are you no longer a bus commuter? One of TriMet’s big problems is that folks who have a choice do not ride the bus, even those who, apparently, find the system efficient and even sometimes fun.
It’s not only Portland. Americans want everything but don’t want to pay for it.
Some observations.
The equivalent fare in Spokane and Lane County is $2. The equivalent fare in Boise is $1.75. The comparison with Boise is particularly instructive because they run small vehicles, about 30 feet long as opposed to the 45 foot bus that Trimet uses on most routes. Smaller vehicles have higher operating expenses because the most expensive part of the vehicle is the driver. The lower fare and the smaller vehicles are clues that Boise’s transit system gets a more generous subsidy than Trimet.
When the $2.50 fare was enacted, that figure in current dollars was about $3.30. I plugged those numbers into a CPI calculator to satisfy my own curiosity. I don’t intend to minimize the proposed increase. The message sent by not raising fares for ten years is “we won’t raise fares.” I doubt Trimet intended to send that message; it would be foolish to without a plan in place to replace the fare revenue. Even after this fare increase, Trimet will be realizing 15% less per boarding than ten years ago.
In the end, I don’t think the fare increase is a good idea right now, but it’s probably a choice between two bad options. At a time when ridership levels are depressed compared to the pre-2020 status quo, higher fares will discourage ridership even more. Fewer boardings will offset a lot of the revenue from higher fares. I worry that there’s too much risk of a death spiral, where costs go up, fares increase, ridership declines, and after a few cycles of this Trimet is even less viable then before. I don’t know how likely this is, but it’s not clear to me that it’s even on the board’s radar as a risk. They seem laser-focused on the present circumstance.
That being said, the only real alternative to a fare increase is a bailout. (I hear from time to time that Trimet has other taxing authority besides the payroll tax but as far as I can tell it is just wishful thinking.) Usually, a bailout comes with strings attached because getting a bailout is an admission that an agency is badly managed. The strings attached are usually draconian cost cutting measures, which probably means service cuts. That would introduce its own death spiral.
I would hope that it’s possible to delay a fare increase until ridership rebounds more. I haven’t seen the budget figures, so maybe that’s not possible. I think there’s plenty of reason to be hopeful. I’ve been riding throughout the last three years, and I’m up to 3 to 5 days a week in the last 18 months. In that time I’ve ridden the 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 19, 20, 35, 66, 70, 71, 72, 73, 77, 94, A, NS, Red, Green, Blue, and Orange. I won’t say that every ride has been problem-free, but to the extent that you want a “normal” Trimet experience I’d say that 99% of my rides qualify. Maybe it was worse in 2021 and 2020 but I rode just a few times in those years.
Inter-agency fare comparisons are useful – and something I wish transit advocates protesting the fare raise brought up more. Especially at the monthly pass level, TriMet is incredibly pricey. $75 will get you a monthly pass in Chicago – a city with a much more extensive bus and rail system. $81 will get you a monthly pass in San Francisco (on Muni) – a city with a much better bus service. And while the Honored Citizen fare is a good deal still – it’s exceedingly difficult for a regular working adult to qualify on income. 2x the federal poverty level equates to less than minimum wage if you work full time in Multnomah county.
A $2.80 fare will make TriMet more expensive than King County Metro (by 5 cents but still) – a system that is so radically better it feels offensive to compare them. It will make it more expensive than the New York Subway. Than the Washington Metro. The list goes on.
Not to mention – paying a $2.80 cash fare on a bus with no change is really obnoxious. Are people expected to carry two bucks, three quarters and a nickel to pay fare? Why 30 cents instead of 25?
Sales tax in Boise – 6%
Sales tax in Chicago – 10.25%
Sales tax in SF – 8.625%
Sales tax in Seattle – 10.25%
Sales tax in DC – 6%-10.5%
Sales tax in Portland – 0%
Of course, correlation is not causation and these figures include city, state and local sales tax, but even the difference between 0% and 2-3% is gigantic sums of money that can be spent on providing the populace a subsidized form of transportation.
The fare increase is annoying, but as noted in the article, we haven’t seen one for over a decade. Fares have declined in real dollars over that time.
The $2.50 per trip/$5.00 per day fare was set in 2012. If the fare had simply increased annually to track inflation, it would be $3.30/$6.60 today. So taking it to $2.80/$5.60 is still a relative bargain.
Increasing service frequency and reliability are probably more important to gaining ridership than the cost per ride.
Ironic how a fare increase gets pushed through despite opposition but a road toll is kicked down the road a couple years with a common sentiment of “it’ll never actually happen”.
Remind me again, in order to reach our climate goals which of these transportation options are we trying to encourage and which are we trying to discourage? From where I’m standing it looks like we are continuing to invest in making single occupancy cars cheaper and easier while transit more expensive and less convenient.
We should be tolling cars enough to make transit free to everyone, instead we are avoiding highway tolls and raising transit fares.
One of the things I find most puzzling about this comment section is that the consensus here seems to be that tolls are an evil infringement on our God-given right to transportation, and that free transit is the most idiotic unworkable idea ever invented. If you tone the hyperbole down a bit, there’s reasonable arguments on both sides. But there’s a tension between “tolls bad, fares good” that seems unexplored.
For those of us who still like to pay fares in cash, $2.80 is such an awkward amount.
Seriously – any fare that requires someone to carry 4 coins to pay should be dismissed out of hand.
I think their hope is that many people will pay $3.00 but this has crappy impacts on those who are under-banked.
Yep, probably should have made it $3
On trains at least it’s not an issue – you really don’t have to pay a fare if you don’t want to.
Fare inspectors don’t get up early and they don’t check busy rush hour trains (IME)
This year I’ve seen 2 sets of fare inspectors – both on the same green line (once at Rose Quarter, once at Powell). I only saw them because I went to work later than usual, but not at rush hour)
And the penalty for not having a fare? You’re asked to get off and pay.
If you have a HOP card, just hand it to them and when they say it doesn’t show a tap just act dumb “But I tapped it ….”
Lots of people do it – it also has the advantage of not being left on the platform while trying to get the bloody machine to register your card.
Now if I could just break the damnable conditioning that has me tap even though logically I could get away without.
How about the board stop wasting money on plastic water bottles and uses their own reusable bottles or a glass? There’s $10 in savings right off the bat for every time the board meets.
Can’t imagine having to deal with these typical Portland folks. Absolutely no civility at all.