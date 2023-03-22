Podcast: Portland’s Cycling Decline

The bicycling decline in Portland is very unfortunate. But it’s our new reality. The sooner we face the facts, embrace the issues that got us here, and have a productive conversation about what to do about it — the sooner we will get back on track.
Even though the decline wasn’t a surprise to me (BikePortland wrote about a major shift in local politics and culture at the start of the decline back in May 2014), reading the hard numbers from the City of Portland’s Bike Count Report still hit me hard. I’ve spent nearly two decades of my professional life trying to fan the flames of cycling in Portland, so to see us slip this far back down is a major bummer.
There are a lot of reasons why cycling is down in Portland, and Taylor Griggs and I talk about some of them in this episode, including:
- The pervasive sense of danger many people feel on our streets — from drivers and their cars, to interactions with unpredictable and/or unstable people
- The work-from-home shift and how it broke the cycling habit for many Portlanders
- How (and why) politics and culture in Portland shifted away from cycling
- The epidemic of bike theft
- The lack of bike routes on main streets (the “hidden” neighborhood greenways)
- The ease of driving and resulting increase in number of cars on the road
- and more!
We also read a few notable reader comments and share clips from interviews Taylor did around town over the weekend. My goal with this episode was to address what we feel are the key reasons for the decline and begin a conversation about how we can dig out of this hole. I hope it’s helpful and we’d love to hear your feedback.
Not sure how you can leave out the shift in who is likely to bike and how proximate they are to places (e.g., work) that they would ride to. If you see rents escalate this much (starting in 2012-2013) then as people get priced out, they will end up further away from the city center which is where a lot of people ended their ride to work pre-Covid. If you’re going from living at 30th to beyond 82nd and going to the same place, you’re probably going to be less likely to do it regardless of anything else changing.
Not sure how you can comment on something without actually listening to the entire thing. I did talk about that! The list in the post is not an exhaustive list Blake.
Not sure why you’re so sensitive about commenting on a post about a podcast with a bullet point summary. I went back and listened to the podcast and it was breezed over, maybe one throwaway line about people getting wealthier and moving to further off places.
But regardless, that’s exactly who I’m not talking about. I’m talking about people being priced out who biked as transportation and not a status as a “bicyclist”. It’s the unbranded version of why people ride. Just because it’s a cheap way to get from A to B. But their distances are now longer because of the lack of affordable housing in the places where bike infrastructure has been developed the most.
That, plus recognizing that downtown isn’t going to be the center of the city post-Covid, leads to a different focus. Focus on the close-by trips (I agree about huge visibility and protection for greenways). Bike buses are a huge part of that, probably as big or bigger than Pedalpalooza/Naked Bike Rides/brand Portland biking things. Get people/families/kids introduced to their local greenways by super expanding the promotion and frequency of Sunday parkways. Less “brand Portland” more “just get people on bikes with neighborhood focused events focused on <2-3 miles from where people most likely to bike actually live, not where they could afford to live 10 years ago.
Many who are priced out become houseless and many of those who are priced out and have the means leave the Portland metro region. The displacement of lower-income people and the influx of high-income people likely explains much of the decrease in cycling mode share. I’m sure more luxury condo supply will fix this.
The point about the political perspective and the associated comment is really important. While I doubt it would happen here anytime soon but if we continue down this path we could be added to the list of cities that remove bike lanes and return the street to drivers further exacerbating the problem. Hopefully the changes to our city council will get us some representation at city hall that will help hold that off.
All micro-mobility vehicles definitely need to be counted there’s no mention of them in the report but they’re using the bike infrastructure. There’s only one mention of e-bikes in the report as a caption for a photo. I assume they counted e-bikes but what if they didn’t?
First, I haven’t listened to the podcast (yet). But I want to keep my comments to the themes already mentioned here by Blake and Soren. As I’ve said in other posts, I’ve been a steady year-round Portland bike commuter for 22 years. I live just east of 82nd, and my commutes have been typically 5-10 miles each way, so I suppose my experience is atypical in regards to what the “typical” bike commuter is or has been. I can buy the argument that we may have lost some riders because they got priced out of the core and bike commuting got harder for them, or they left the metro area all together, or they have no reason to travel into the core anymore.
But my main question is this. Nearly every house/apartment/condo in the central city is occupied. Why aren’t those people bike commuting? I’m asking this as an honest question because I’m really stumped about it. Are we assuming only low income people are inclined to become bike commuters? Let’s say that the folks who moved in (gentrified, whatever) fit the typical Portland demographic of fairly highly educated and politically progressive. Why aren’t they riding? If the surveys are to be believed, bike-ability is one of the reasons that demographic chose to come to Portland in the first place. Yes, we need to do all we can to make riding safer and more convenient for those in the hinterlands, but how do we get the people who are in the core to choose bike instead of car?
I continue to believe that if the city is serious about reducing traffic deaths and injuries and meeting climate goals, they’ll get a lot more serious about social engineering the s*** out of our streets. It’s just too easy to reach for the car keys and let the bike keep gathering dust.
From about 2004 to about 2016 I lived in shared houses in SE and NE. The big 4-5 room houses. We’d have more than 4-5 people living in the house and probably double that for bikes. Everyone got around on a bike. Starting around 2012 I had to move about twice a year. Every shared house I’d move into was sold. The people moving into the houses weren’t the bike riding type and would usually show up with a car or two.
Almost everyone I knew back then, all my roommates ended up moving out of the city. I think about that all the time, especially when I heard this report. There were a ton of big houses in Portland full of people that didn’t own a car and rode bikes, now a lot of them are gone and replaced by people who only drive cars, many of whom don’t care much for bikes.
