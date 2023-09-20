Citing neighborhood pushback, city pauses key piece of 70s greenway project

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says pushback from local residents on their 70s Neighborhood Greenway plan have put a key element of the project on hold.
The five mile, $4.5 million project is fully funded and construction of some elements has already begun.
One piece of this project many bicycle riders are looking forward to is the conversation of a two-way road through Rose City Park Golf Course between NE Tillamook and NE Sacramento into a one-way only for car users. This would mean bicycle riders and pedestrians would have half the road width to roll freely and much more safely without being disturbed by drivers. The design was planned by PBOT as a way to improve safety on the neighborhood greenways. Greenways by definition are “family-friendly, low stress” streets where bicycle riders and walkers are prioritized.
Earlier this month however, we shared news that some Roseway Neighborhood residents are very opposed to the idea. They felt it was unfair to have to drive a longer distance. One person encouraged others to try and sabotage a PBOT traffic counter to make it seem like this stretch of 72nd had more car traffic than it actually does. Their thinking was that if PBOT saw a high car volume number, they’d scrap the plan.
The local media even picked up on the opposition. Local resident (and noted ant-bike advocate) Terry Parker told KATU News that, “People are going to have to go around the golf course, cut through more residential areas, or go down to 82nd, which is already somewhat congested, and they’ll be going into school zones.”
But despite this, we got word that PBOT pressed on and decided to enact their plan. After all, traffic counts and greenway policies are in their favor, as data collected in May shows that only 831 people per day drive cars northbound on 72nd — and 65% of the drivers were exceeding the speed limit.
So when I heard PBOT had already mailed postcards to residents around the golf course announcing the project was on its way, I put the story out of my mind. Then something changed. Now the project is on hold.
A reader who lives nearby asked PBOT for an update the project on Tuesday and was told by a project manager that,
“We are currently on hold to do that work… After hearing concerns from the neighboring community, the decision was made to pause this planned work until a more robust engagement process can occur as it relates to this portion of the project specifically. This is to ensure that we are getting direct feedback and exploring potential options with the neighboring community.”
The reader who shared that email with me said he’s very disappointed by the news. “This section [of the project] would have been superbly transformative infrastructure and was arguably the most thrilling concept in the entire greenway,” he wrote.
PBOT says all other work on the 70s greenway will continue as planned.
“Coming on the heels of the threat to Broadway’s protected bike infrastructure,” our reader who lives nearby laments, “this development raises serious concerns about PBOT’s support of sensible and secure bike (and pedestrian) projects.”
— PBOT has updated the 70s greenway project page. Stay tuned for information about the public outreach on this.
I think I’m starting to see a trend with the new PBOT director
A pause is disappointing but better than a No. I’m glad to see PBOT is collecting hard data on speeding that I would assume strengthens the argument for reducing car traffic and better protecting cyclists. I live in Montavilla and ride this section through RCGC at least twice a week. Car traffic is generally light, but there’s zero shoulder and I’d concur that most drivers take it too fast.
I thought this might possibly happen, but figured no, PBOT wouldn’t possibly do that! Some VERY vocal local residents are all up in arms and complaining about something that would benefit SO many other people. Especially with the planned Metro Rose City Golf Course Trail Project | Portland.gov..
Apparently, some early version of the plan showed a path/trail that headed east & uphill at the base of the hill where 72nd turns west & uphill. So there’s talk of this not being ADA compatible, which I didn’t think it needed to be? There are currently a couple dirt paths there that people walk on, and I’ve made it up with the MTB a few times. Adding a path there would be expensive with all the work needed to make it work on the hillside. Also, it still means there’s a road headed through the golf course/park.
Cutting traffic down to one lane seems like a no-brainer, caving in on this project will set a dangerous precedent for future progress..
EP, that’s a solid point regarding the Rose City Golf Course Trail Project.
According to the Trail Project’s website, the trail is envisioned as a complimentary component of the 70s Greenway.
As the Trail Project notes, “these two projects will combine to greatly improve livability, access, connectivity, and safety between the Roseway, Rose City Park and Madison South neighborhoods and improve access for people walking and biking to and from local businesses and transit.”
The 70s Greenway went to bid in 2021, and at that time, the northbound car-free lane was a stipulated aspect of the project. It’s stunning that in the final stages of construction PBOT has cowed to 11th hour hysteria.
Right?! When you read the RCGCTP page you realize they make a better case for these projects than PBOT!
“The walking trails will improve safety, provide access to nature, and improve neighborhood connectivity. When complete, the project will provide ADA-compliant access in a location where currently there is none.
The proposed trail and safety improvements at Rose City Golf Course are in tandem with another City-led project.
Portland Bureau of Transportation’s 70s Neighborhood Greenway improvements will connect directly to this site. This includes shared lane markings for people biking, a separated pedestrian path along NE 72nd Drive between Sacramento and Tillamook Streets, a refreshed crosswalk across NE 72nd Drive near the clubhouse and a new crosswalk across Tillamook at NE 72nd Drive.
These two projects will combine to greatly improve livability, access, connectivity, and safety between the Roseway, Rose City Park and Madison South neighborhoods and improve access for people walking and biking to and from local businesses and transit.
The trails will connect to existing paths within Rose City Park and the golf course. The project will not interrupt golf operations and will provide communities near the golf course a place to walk, jog, and connect with nature within a short walking or rolling distance from home.The project will improve connectivity through the site which is a ten-minute walk to the nearest Max station and a five-minute walk to the businesses on Sandy Boulevard.”
Part of the goal of closing the road going north to motor vehicle traffic is also reducing the cut through traffic using 72nd to continue further north, often as far as Killingsworth. Building a path is nice but it does nothing to reduce dangerous motor vehicle traffic on the greenway outside the golf course.
I’m in total agreement with you. This road should be fully closed to vehicles to reduce cut through traffic and reduce the number of vehicles on the rest of the 70s greenway. And then, build lots of nice paths and trails in the park for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy!
Here’s who to contact to voice your SUPPORT of this project:
Commissioner Mapps:
mappsoffice@portlandoregon.gov
503-823-4682
Millicent Williams, Director of PBOT:
millicent.williams@portlandoregon.gov
503-823-2165
Winston Sandino, PBOT Project Manager for 70s Neighborhood Greenway:
winston.sandino@portlandoregon.gov
503-823-5767
Mayor Ted Wheeler:
mayorwheeler@portlandoregon.gov
503-823-4120
This was a very delightful typo. Glad to see someone truly stand up for the little guys!
ETA: aw dang, it stripped my ant emoji.
This is incredibly disheartening. Portland needs real bicycle infrastructure or we won’t be able to get people to shift modes to bike. People who live on a street do not own the street. The streets are for all of us to share.
No one even lives on this street!
This piece of road is not going to make or break cycling in PDX.
It’s a slippery slope and this is how bad things start. Any of this kind of nonsense can ultimately lead to breaking cycling in PDX.
Dope! When someone gets destroyed by a car on that “greenway”, can we get a list of “concerned” neighbors so we can blame them directly?
Roads are transient. They don’t belong to the people who live near them and they shouldn’t get to decide to make them less safe.
PBOT is a dumpster fire and Mapps has somehow made it even worse. I’m not surprised coming from the guy who complained his neighborhood was too dense because he couldn’t park on the street in front of his house reliably.
In the context of the Broadway debacle, this is worrisome, but absent other signals that PBOT is abandoning bicycle infrastructure, the traffic volume is low enough that something like advisory lanes seems like it would be a fine compromise.
I had thought an advisory lane might work, but that hill means it would be sketchy with lots of drivers coming in too fast with limited visibility, both from above and below the hill. I could see collisions between cars and cars, and cars and peds, and cars and bikes happening because of the lack of visibility, especially uphill with the sun in people’s eyes later in the day.
The same thing happened with the Lincoln and 50th diverter and it still went in. I wouldn’t jump to conclusions that this is related to the Broadway malarkey. I do understand why it would concern people but almost all of these projects get opposed by enough people that PBOT does additional outreach to inform people and make some tweaks even after construction starts.
I live in Roseway and was really looking forward to this. Going up that hill is high stress on bike or foot. Also on a bike it’s tricky to make the right turn at the top without going into the oncoming lane, and from what I’ve seen of drivers it’s impossible to do it with a car.
That’s why it was so kind of them to provide this little section of single track!
If you think riding that tiny hill is hard and turning right on a bicycle is hard I suggest you stick to your car.
Riding thru the golf course on that street does not require closing a lane.
Are people riding bikes that incompetent?
I ride it with a 7 year old.
PBOT really on a roll with terrible decision making. I use this bike greenway a lot to get to 82nd Ave. The ride through the Rose City Golf Course is the best part of the trip. There’s so many beautiful birds and trees, and there’s so much silence.
Mapps takes on a radically new version of Vision Zero: Zero motorists inconvenienced.
Once again caving into the bloody NIMBY’s! They don’t OWN that roadway. PBOT does.
Damn can’t wait til they rip out better Naito For(a couple of years)
I rode it end-to-end this evening at about 5:45PM, and saw nary another rider. Sad.
I’m wondering how the SE Division St. businesses who protested the median are feeling as they see PBOT pausing this project based on neighborhood concerns, just a day after they saw PBOT announcing they were undoing the bike lane on SW Broadway in response to businesses’ concerns.
If they feel that the City doesn’t care about people in East Portland the way they care about those closer in, they’ve now got two more big chunks of evidence of that.
One or more of East Portland’s city council members will win by running on a platform of tearing out the medians on Division.
These articles falsely refer to “Roseway residents.” Neither Terry Parker nor the traffic-count-gamer are Roseway residents. PBOT presented the plan to the Roseway Neighborhood Association and attendees were supportive of the plan. PBOT’s survey of residents had enough support for them to move forward. I’m trying to find out more about why this section was paused. IMO, it’s a terrible precedent. – Chris Hansen, Chair, Roseway Neighborhood Association
Hi Chris, There have been numerous threads on nextdoor about the 72nd closure, maybe you’ve scrolled through them. But, to summarize: a few individuals have made it their job to come up with all kinds of reasons why this closure is bad and rile people up, followed with all the contact info for PBOT and the mayor and such. Maybe the complaints finally stacked up enough? Pausing a well-developed and vetted project doesn’t seem like a good precedent for PBOT to set.
This sure is a weird method that Mapps chose to announce the withdrawal of his mayoral campaign.