Roseway resident’s fake traffic scheme will likely backfire

How far will some people go to prevent any loss of car access? At least one resident of the Roseway Neighborhood in northeast Portland is willing to sabotage city equipment to ensure they can still drive as easily as they do now.
Earlier this week, someone in the Roseway PDX Facebook group appeared to encourage others to drive their cars over a set of hose counters that had been laid across NE 72nd where it goes through the Rose City Park Golf Course. The idea was to make sure the tally of cars was high enough to prevent the Portland Bureau of Transportation from moving forward with a plan to turn the street into a one-way for drivers.
As we reported in 2021, PBOT is working on their 70s Neighborhood Greenway project. The plan calls for making the northbound lane a carfree path and allowing car users to only use this section of the street in the southbound direction. The person behind this effort is under the impression that if the hose counter gets more than 3,000 cars per day, PBOT will reverse course on that plan.
Keep in mind that one of the main goals of PBOT’s neighborhood greenway program is to reduce auto traffic in order to create a safer environment for walkers and bikers. Northbound NE 72nd dumps right into NE Sacramento, a street that has become a very nice, low-car environment since PBOT added speed bumps, concrete diverters, new striping, and other measures.
Speaking of NE Sacramento, let’s not forget that some folks in the Roseway neighborhood were opposed to the traffic calming project because it ruined their view.
Back to the hose counter issue.
After some folks in the community were confused and/or not satisfied with an email from the PBOT project director, I called the Communications Director Hannah Schafer and asked her about it.
“I know there’s a lot of concern right now and there’s been talk in the neighborhood about trying to game the hoses to a degree one way or the other,” Schafer shared in a phone call this morning. “Our engineers are able to tell when they pull that data if someone’s been trying to, you know, do something that is not a normal travel behavior.”
Schafer didn’t want to go into any more detail about how engineers can spot fake traffic on the hose counters. That’s understandable, since the more they share, the easier it might be to game the system. The fact that PBOT is aware of folks posting to the neighborhood FB group about it, makes it even easier for them to ferret out any dubious data.
So if you thought a car critical mass going back-and-fourth over the hose counters would fool PBOT, you might want to think again.
And lastly, what does this episode tell us about people people and their driving habit. Can you imagine someone being so blinded by their attachment to their car and the status quo — and their fear of change — that they are willing to resort to this level of subversive behavior? Sheesh.
— For more on the 70s Greenway project, visit PBOT’s project website or see an update from Montavilla News.
Ugh, I live in the area and use that street pretty regularly. The push back from motorists appalled by the idea that they might need to go a mile (a few minutes drive time) out of their way to head north from Tillamook to Sacramento is just mind-boggling. But god forbid we do anything about the lack of safe north-south connections over I-84 so I don’t have to bike a mile out of my way over to 74th just to get to Montavilla….
I actually did some measurements with google maps around this and it turns out that for most residents/destinations cutting through the golf course doesn’t actually shave off much distance and in many cases is longer. I don’t think there is any destination where this closure will add a mile to a residents round trip. Frankly it is disappointing that they are not closing it in both directions.
Of course PBOT will say this. They have to give the impression that they (and their hardware) are not dupes. Whether that is true or to what extent it is true is unclear.
Considering that PBOT used this exact argument to reverse course on improving NE Grant Place and instead spent approximately a million dollars creating an alternative greenway route, it seems to me that there is a de facto policy of prioritizing higher levels of car/suv throughput on neighborhood greenways.
yes maybe my wording was not great. I understand that PBOT police does in fact dictate that higher car volumes can change proposed plans. I’m not refuting that.
Could this be called “brownway activism”, I guess?
I hate to play devil’s advocate but I get why people do this stuff. They feel like they have no control – everything is suddenly way more expensive, we see people strung out on drugs and living in squalor every day, and the future of the world feels very uncertain. The bike lane is closest thing to lash out at, and the thing they feel like they have control over. Humans like routine and the status quo; so this person wants to preserve two way car traffic on 72nd because it’s the “last straw”, so to speak.
Driving back and forth over a car counter is pretty “car-brained” behavior though. This person needs to go for a walk or bike ride, get some fresh air, and really re-evaluate where they’re putting their time & energy.
Bike and pedestrian improvements make Rose city park better for all the people who use it. Keeping high volumes of traffic through the park does not make the park better for anyone using it, it just “conveniences” a driver for a minute or two.
I’m looking forward to the RCP Trail Project that will put a loop trail around the park, add two crosswalks, and connect to a sidewalk at the high school. A lot more people are going to be biking through, and walking around RCP, and closing a lane of 72nd will help calm the traffic for all of them.
https://www.portland.gov/parks/rosecitygolfcoursetrail