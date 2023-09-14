PBOT breaks ground on 70s Greenway crossing of NE Halsey

— Story by Jacob Loeb, Montavilla News
Last week, road crews began work on NE Halsey Street at 76th Avenue (map), reducing driving lanes to make room for two pedestrian refuge islands and buffered bike lanes. This intersection improvement work supports the 70s Neighborhood Greenway project, providing a safe north-south connector for people walking or rolling to their destination. NE Halsey’s lane reconfiguration will extend several blocks east and west from this crossing, creating one travel lane in each direction with a center turn lane.
NE Halsey is one of the city-identified high crash corridors, making an enhanced intersection necessary at this new greenway crossing. NE 76th Avenue shifts 90 feet off-center at NE Halsey Street, creating two “T” intersections. Consequentially, engineers needed to construct extra in-road elements to protect multimodal cross traffic while allowing vehicle left turns. The new center turn lanes on NE Halsey will have two pedestrian refuge islands aligned with the east crossing of NE 76th Avenue and a short raised median to the west protecting a green striped bike crossing. Crews will reconstruct two corners featuring Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps that align with mid-block curb ramps across NE Halsey Street. The SE corner of NE 76th Avenue and Halsey Street will also feature a westward curb extension, shortening the crossing distance and placing waiting pedestrians at the outer edge of the parking lane for greater visibility.
See PBOT engineering plans below:
The NE Halsey Street lane reconfiguration will extend from NE 70th to NE 80th Avenues and support other Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) safety improvements planned for this busy street. Reducing the four vehicle travel lanes to two adds road width for painted bike lanes to protect cyclists and a center turn lane for added protection. “This three-lane configuration is a proven safety improvement that national studies and local experience show results in safer travel for everyone,” explained PBOT representative Dylan Rivera. As they approach this ten-block segment of NE Halsey Street, signage along the corridor will notify people that a traffic pattern change is coming up.
PBOT expects the project on NE Halsey Street to conclude later this year, with striping and signage added by the end of December 2023. During the next few months, crews will need to close some streets and crossings as well as reduce travel lanes. Cyclists and pedestrians should use caution around NE 76th Avenue and potentially find alternate routes. TriMet has temporarily closed bus stops serving the 77 line (Stop IDs 2453 & 2452) at NE 76th Avenue in both directions. Riders who use those boarding locations should plan for additional travel time to the next stop through September 17th for eastbound service and September 27th for westbound service.
I’m really excited for this project!
I’ve been waiting a long time for improvements on this stretch of Halsey that is a four-lane free for all race track/drag strip/mini-highway between 68th and 80th. A lot of people use this stretch as an alternative to I-84 from Hollywood to Gateway. When traffic is really backed up, people get off at 68th and then will race all the way out to 122nd to get back on I-84. It sucks playing frogger while trying to cross four lanes of high-speed traffic!
Hopefully these 70s greenway medians help calm traffic a bit until the rest of the street calming is in place, but I don’t know the timeline on that. The rest of the improvements should come from the scheduled “NE Halsey Street Safety and Access to Transit Project: NE 68th Ave to NE 92nd Ave”. The reconfiguration of 68th at the I-84 off ramp, and the mini-roundabout at 80th/81st will be great to see. The offset intersection at 74th is a tricky spot, I hope they come up with a good solve for that as well.
It’s great to see these changes finally coming to this area!
I just rode the new extension of the Davis/Everett greenway that connects 71st to 80th as part of the 70s greenway and it was great. Much less stressful than taking Burnside. Although of course in those nine whole blocks I did see a driver completely blow through a stop sign crossing the greenway going at least 20 mph so keep an eye out. Fortunately I was still a couple blocks away but it always makes me wonder if I were 20 seconds faster what would have happened.
I’m a little confused why they don’t seem to have any plans for how to cross Division at 77th. Currently they direct you to it from 80th but it just dumps you out on Division without even a marked crosswalk. If they aren’t going to do anything about it they should have directed people to 76th. It at least has a light and is technically a greenway although not a very good one with all the aggressive cut through traffic.