Monday Roundup: Rad apology, conservative case for bike lanes, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…

And now, let the Roundup begin…

Coast to coast: Portland’s bike bus has inspired parents and teachers in New York City to start up ones at their school. (New York Times)

Bikenomics: A news publication in Toronto shares an excellent model for how to talk to cycling-skeptical conservatives. (The Hub)

Sorry for safety record: The new CEO of Rad Power Bikes has done something very rare in corporate America: admitted doing something wrong! (The Verge)

Last-mile tech: You know you’re in the midst of a real cargo bike delivery movement when you see companies innovating to compete. (Cycling Electric)

Pedaling the past: An annual ride by a group of Cherokee Nation teens retraces the 950-mile route of the Trail of Tears and brings them closer to their ancestors. (PBS)

Transit protest: Activists in San Francisco used bicycles to block traffic in opposition to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s attempt to defund transit. (SF Standard)

Relativity: One advocate says we should stop using the term “micromobility” because the “micro” assumes oversized trucks and SUVs are the benchmark size. (Streetsblog USA)

Corrupt cops: NYPD officers actually used a “get out of jail free” card to give friends and family a free pass and not face traffic citations — until one of their own blew the whistle. (Washington Post)

Musk’s deadly experiment: Turns out that Tesla has a much worse safety record with their automated driving feature than the company has admitted do. (Washington Post)

Bike the Apple: Apple’s latest watchOS comes with enough nifty new features for bike riders that it could be your sole cycling computer. (Bike Radar)

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!