Monday Roundup: Rad apology, conservative case for bike lanes, and more

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
3

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…

And now, let the Roundup begin…

Coast to coast: Portland’s bike bus has inspired parents and teachers in New York City to start up ones at their school. (New York Times)

Bikenomics: A news publication in Toronto shares an excellent model for how to talk to cycling-skeptical conservatives. (The Hub)

Sorry for safety record: The new CEO of Rad Power Bikes has done something very rare in corporate America: admitted doing something wrong! (The Verge)

Last-mile tech: You know you’re in the midst of a real cargo bike delivery movement when you see companies innovating to compete. (Cycling Electric)

Pedaling the past: An annual ride by a group of Cherokee Nation teens retraces the 950-mile route of the Trail of Tears and brings them closer to their ancestors. (PBS)

Transit protest: Activists in San Francisco used bicycles to block traffic in opposition to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s attempt to defund transit. (SF Standard)

Relativity: One advocate says we should stop using the term “micromobility” because the “micro” assumes oversized trucks and SUVs are the benchmark size. (Streetsblog USA)

Corrupt cops: NYPD officers actually used a “get out of jail free” card to give friends and family a free pass and not face traffic citations — until one of their own blew the whistle. (Washington Post)

Musk’s deadly experiment: Turns out that Tesla has a much worse safety record with their automated driving feature than the company has admitted do. (Washington Post)

Bike the Apple: Apple’s latest watchOS comes with enough nifty new features for bike riders that it could be your sole cycling computer. (Bike Radar)

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Randi J
Randi J
1 hour ago

This is good but will be lost on many of the bike Portland peanut gallery…who think all fiscally responsible individuals with a conservative financial outlook are far right Trumpers.

Unfortunately the polarization of the USA has put Portland in a bad place (as it now filled with many left wing extremists). Just like Alabama is in a bad place as it’s now full of right wing extremists.

https://thehub.ca/2023-06-06/steve-lafleur-why-conservatives-should-be-all-in-on-bike-lanes/

0
Reply
Joseph E
Joseph E
1 hour ago

Hey look at this photo from the “don’t call it micro mobility” article. Guy looks familiar… 🙂comment image?w=710

0
Reply
Chris I
Chris I
9 minutes ago

The recall was the biggest blow to Rad Power’s reputation. The company said it had received 137 reports of tires blowing out, deflating, and separating from the sidewalls. Eight injuries were reported, including five incidents of “road rash, cuts and/or bruises and one report of a broken wrist and one report of a broken arm.”

I never liked the proprietary wheel/tire sizes on the Rad bikes, and this seems to reinforce those concerns. Any Rad owners care to comment on the article?

0
Reply

