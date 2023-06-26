Monday Roundup: Bend tragedy, Lance, induced demand, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…
This week’s Roundup is sponsored by The eBike Store, where the largest sale ever on Specialized bikes is going on right now.
And now, let the Roundup begin…
Poisonous fuel in Portland: Studies show that many of the cars raced in Kenton at Portland International Raceway (a city-owned facility!) still use fuel that contains lead, a substance known to damage kids’ brains. (The Guardian)
Money saved, money earned: Love how this person broke down their e-bike usage into how much it cost them. Bookmark this when the haters try to paint cycling as something only rich people can afford to do. (Triangle Blog Blog)
The Big Lie: Decades of DOT-think has convinced many people that catastrophic traffic would exist without precious freeways; but once again we find out that without them, people simply adjust their behaviors. (Vice)
Lance and fairness: Disgraced cycling icon Lance Armstrong entered the debate over transgender athletes with a series of tweets meant to promote an upcoming interview about fairness with Caitlin Jenner. (Twitter)
Tour preview: The biggest bike race in the world is about to launch. Here’s a good primer on the racers to watch this year. (Cycling Weekly)
Cost of cheap batteries: Another tragic e-bike batter fire in New York City underscores the threat posed by cheap batteries and should heighten urgency for federal subsidy programs that could help more people purchase safer ones. (NY Times)
Teen tragedy: A fatal traffic collision that involved a 15-year-old on an e-bike in Bend has sparked a big discussion over safety — and it validated some of the worst fears held by many bike advocates. (Bend Bulletin)
Induced demand science: “Our [study] results suggest that capacity expansions do not lead to substantial changes in the average travel speed in the network.” (Science Direct)
Pay-per-mile: Good to see that the idea of a mileage-based fee is gaining momentum. Oregon has worked on this forever and it’s frustrating that the program isn’t more mature by now. (AP)
Oregon’s deadly roads: New pedestrian fatality numbers show that Oregon is one of the states where deaths have spiked. Meanwhile, lawmakers just voted on $1 billion for a freeway expansion. Make it make sense. (Ars Technica)
Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!
Leaded fuel should be banned. Period.
Completely agree with you on this! When I was little before unleaded gas we weren’t allowed to eat blackberries on the side of the road, I didn’t know why till I was older. It’s just ridiculous to keep carving out waivers for the well off to play their games (racing and flying) at the expense of the health of so many.
There’s also an ongoing lead issue with the fuel from small planes: https://www.politico.com/news/2023/02/20/aviation-lead-fuel-00081641
Something I never really knew and I thank you for linking that article! I live near two retirement village airfields and it’s nice to see the older planes flying slowly around, but now after reading that it is a bit unsettling to know they’re raining minuscule lead vapors on us and the pilots know that they are doing that.
Nick, great point…I wonder if anyone at the City of Vancouver has studied this aspect of the Pierson Air ‘Park’? The flight traffic – especially of the heritage aircraft with older engines / leaded fuel – is pretty heavy over Hough/ Hough Elementary (highest impact on childhood development) vs Carter Park or Shumway…from my 20 years of watching the fair weather air traffic routes…
The City’s Aviation Advisory Commission seems to be on a chronic “recess” since 2018…(I cannot seem to find any newer meetings)
https://www.cityofvancouver.us/aac
https://vancouver.municipal.codes/VMC/10.05
It’s interesting how mealy-mouthed folks are when they want to have a “conversation in and around trans in sport” (that phrasing is itself a perfect example). Couching it as “sensitive conversations because people are afraid to be fired, shamed or canceled.” (sir….lol, you were not canceled). “Fearless” lance armstrong, i’m curious if he’s going to be honest about the actual position against trans people in sports, which is that they don’t think trans people exist, it’s just a delusion that does not need to be enabled. You either think trans men are men and trans women are women or you don’t. If you think trans men aren’t men, then that goes far beyond sports and is an existential issue that we are seeing play out across the country.
There is no benefit in conversations that basically end up splitting hairs over which biological advantages are ok and which ones aren’t. We accept innate biological advantages in professional athletes all the time. Why we even care about it at any level below that is confounding. Children will not be harmed in any way by competing with or against trans kids.
Why have gender-based categories at all? Rather than splitting hairs over biological advantages, let’s just have everyone compete against one another and be done with it. Why would non-professionals even care?
Why have age or weight brackets either then? It sounds like you are eager to force a lot of people out of competition (which can indeed promote teamwork, discipline and build character) by lumping all together where only a few are competitive and the rest quit because competing with little to no chance of doing well over and over is not fun.
“…only a few are competitive and the rest quit because competing with little to no chance of doing well over and over is not fun.”
The question our socialist friend was posing is which biological advantages are “fair” and which are “unfair”. Is it “fair” that Lance Armstrong can convert calories to energy more efficiently than I can, or that I’ll never be as tall as LeBron James? Is being a man “unfair” in a competition against women? Why or why not? Do any of those issues also impact trans female athletes?
I don’t know the answers, but I think you correctly identified the issue.
Nobody is saying they will be harmed; nice attempt at creating a straw man. They are saying that it denies girls a fair shot at being the victors in competition.
Hi Steve,
I interpret”harm” in the legal sense, and I was surprised that the article didn’t mention the obvious — college admissions. (Woops, I realize I’m conflating two articles I read today on the topic. There is a more in-depth piece in NYT. )
Many college-bound students use athletic achievements to bolster their applications. If a girl cannot say she is the city champ of the 100 meter freestyle, she might not have as strong an application, or get as big a scholarship, or whatever.
I suppose her application could come with an asterisk about who she lost to, but that in itself presents a quandary in that it might be offensive to the admission committee.
It’s a real financial harm.
It *would* be a real harm if trans women athletes had a demonstrated advantage over non –trans women athletes, which they don’t:
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/trans-girls-belong-on-girls-sports-teams
This is the most made up astroturfed issue, a complete non story except for Fox news and now people like Armstrong, who used synthetic drugs to almost entirely fuel his career, are just trying for clicks….
Since Roe v Wade was extinguished they need an issue that fires up the Christian nut jobs and this is it.
About 10 people in the world do something which effects almost no one and we have to hear about it…
Hi Daniel,
There are most likely not enough transgender girls competing to get a large enough sample to have the “power” to reach statistical significance. That doesn’t mean trans-girls don’t have an advantage, just that the population isn’t large enough to prove anything.
Also, sex differences don’t begin at puberty, and they aren’t limited to muscle mass. Males and females have different brains, different immune systems. They get different diseases. Research into sex differences only began about 15 years ago. A lot isn’t known yet.
So the entire “debate” about trans women athletes, including legislation banning their participation in school sports, centers on a tiny group of people with no statistical relevance. Doesn’t that seem a little absurd?
https://apnews.com/article/congress-transgender-women-sports-ban-athletes-1c58c20cac2b191e323e4376d7949a2d
That is not what I said Daniel. You wrote:
To demonstrate an advantage requires statistics, and the mathematics of statistics requires a large enough set to reach “significance,” which is a mathematical result with a numeric value. If you don’t have a big enough set, you can’t demonstrate anything.
Exactly. Transgender women athletes don’t represent a big enough “set” to have any demonstrable superiority over non–transgender women. But somehow we’re supposed to believe this tiny minority poses a potentially significant threat to women’s athletics? Sorry, not buying it.
Should we not let people with different IQs play together? Or immuno-compromised people play with those with functioning immune systems? This is just thinly veiled transphobia.
The article you link to is a policy/opinion piece and is essentially the authors opinion only although they did use the word “scientific “ a lot.
Also, high school boys beat the women’s team…
FC Dallas under-15 boys squad beat the U.S. Women’s National Team in a scrimmage
https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/news/a-dallas-fc-under-15-boys-squad-beat-the-u-s-womens-national-team-in-a-scrimmage/amp/
I’m guessing you didn’t play many sports in HS or you’d be aware of the strength, endurance and coordination differences between men and women.
1.) Trans women taking feminizing hormones are not equivalent to “men” either medically or socially.
2.) The soccer match story is from 2017. Seemingly the last half decade has produced no better “evidence” that trans women (who are not boys) are physically superior. Of course the story doesn’t say that:
“This match against the academy team was very informal and should not be a major cause for alarm. The U.S. surely wasn’t going all out, with the main goal being to get some minutes on the pitch, build chemistry when it comes to moving the ball around, improve defensive shape and get ready for Russia.
“The game will, however, serve as a great anecdote for the kids on the FC Dallas squad to tell their grandchildren about one day. It also speaks highly of the level of academy development MLS teams are doing these days.”
1) I disagree and believe that they are still men taking hormones. The hormones might prevent them from effectively competing against other men, but it will still place them stronger than women. The men taking hormones have infinitely more in common with other men than they do with women which they are not similar to either physically or socially.
The solution as far as competition is already starting to happen as the introduction of an Open category
https://www.bicycling.com/news/a44040578/british-cycling-banning-transgender-athletes-from-participation/
which I hope will spread rapidly to avoid the ridiculousness of allowing men to compete in women’s categories
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/male-powerlifter-breaks-womens-record-held-by-biological-male-protest-transgender-policies
(apologies for the fox link, not a whole lot of left leaning publications carried this story)
What is the best case you can make for having different divisions for women and men? That opinion peice undermines every argument I can think of.
To give young women an outlet for their energy where they will not be eclipsed constantly by young men. I do not know why people want to enforce a patriarchal system of might makes right from a young age. I acknowledge that boys and girls up to a certain age are very competitive with each other and it shouldn’t be a worry, but after that I would hope that as a society we would want women to have sports victories as well as men having sports victories to build confidence and provide life lessons for.
Regarding college admissions, athletic scholarships already privilege wealthy white students, especially at elite schools. It certainly helps if a young athlete has ample time and resources to practice sports instead of, say, working to support their family. Yet there’s no urgent public debate about college sports discriminating against poor kids.
https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2018/10/college-sports-benefits-white-students/573688/
https://www.theconversation.com/amp/why-some-college-sports-are-often-out-of-reach-for-students-from-low-income-families-167334
Wow, that got off topic really quick. Are we discussing poverty levels or trans strength disparities?
I would be happy to have sports play no role at all in college admissions.
Once again I am in complete agreement with you. Sports in higher education that go past intramural events take away from society as a whole. So much time and money wasted focusing on college athletes.
But until that happy time when there are no more sports scholarships and those that want to attend a 4 year (or 2 year) school can, women need the chance to compete for them with other women.
Lisa, now add up the harm to trans kids from all the harassment they get from folks speculating about things like this. The cost to kids in families that have to move to new communities or states to get their kids to a safer place.
Cis girls are not harmed by trans girls competing in sports. Cis girls are harmed by homophobia and transphobia, and by laws that would force all girls to prove their female-ness via genital inspection.
Trans kids are some of our most vulnerable and harassed kids. Look at suicide rates of trans and LGBTQ kids. That’s the harm that bigotry perpetuates.
The greatest harm to affect kids is being experimented on by an out of control medical community that seem to think chemicals and surgical alteration are the way to cure a mental illness rather than coordinated mental health care and outreach programs to let these kids know that they will be okay. They will be okay without cutting things off them or subjecting them to intense chemical tribulations that only profit big medicine and big pharma.
As far as genitalia inspection, when I was participating in sports we all had hernia inspections (which consist of the cough while the doctor cups a testicle) and had to take the medical report to the school. I bring this up to show that genital inspections BY A DOCTOR have been going on for a long time. I fail to see how having genital inspections by a doctor would be so terrible.
Calling trans people mentally ill? Why is this comment allowed?
When I was growing up, half the women on my street didn’t have driver’s licenses. Husband’s drove. Women couldn’t get a credit card without a husband’s signature.
My junior high school wouldn’t let my best friend take the bicycle repair shop class because it was for boys only, home economics or sewing were for the girls.
Opportunities for girls in sports started to open up in the mid-seventies, but it was a battle. What I badly wanted for my 14th birthday was for Billie Jean King to beat Bobby Riggs.
Another friend of mine, a gifted athlete, wanted to play soccer in high school, but there was no girl’s team, so Michelle played on the boys team. (This was a big high school with 4,000 students.)
The college I went to had been an all-men’s school until a decade earlier, the number of women on campus hadn’t yet reached parity with men when I was there.
Women still earn 84 cents for every dollar a man earns, been that way for decades. There still hasn’t been a female president. Hundreds of thousands of rape kits sit untested in crime lab storage. One in four women have been victims of intimate partner violence.
The hard-won rights of women feel recent and fragile to me. Sports are a safe place for women and girls to find joy in their physical abilities and to compete and succeed.
Your experiences are valid and we should recognize and acknowledge the progress that has been made in gender equality (and the inequality that still exists). Women rights and trans rights are not mutually exclusive and treating trans people with respect does not erode the rights of women. With such a recent experience the second wave feminists faced, I would hope they recognize the same discrimination facing trans people today. However, we often see trans-exclusionary feminists that believe trans woman are not woman and shouldn’t be treated the same.
I beg you to approach this issue with an open mind Lisa. Don’t look for stats or science studies, that is a fools errand. Come at this with empathy and compassion.
I was a college athlete and then helped coach a college team. I have yet to speak to a former teammate or athlete that I’ve coached who isn’t in favor of allowing trans women to compete. Much of the hand wringing about this seems to be coming from male politicians and stage parents of athletic girls. The actual athletes are seemingly indifferent or supportive.
Women’s sports are made no less safe for women by including trans women in them. They are made no less joyous. Trans women have the same need for a “…safe place…to find joy in their physical abilities and to compete and succeed” that cis women do. They face many of the same barriers and hardships that cis women do. Trans women earn 60 cents for every dollar a typical worker earns. There has never been a trans President (as of 2021, there were a total of 77 trans, non-binary, or intersex people in elected positions total in the whole country. Trans women are victims of violent crime at a rate that is 3.5 times higher than cis women. 50% of trans women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. One third will be victimized by intimate partner violence.
Trans women are not a threat to cis women. Their liberation does not and need not come at the expense of cis women’s liberation, and their exclusion from opportunities granted to cis women does not strengthen the place of cis women in society.
It’s not a real financial harm. If someone is a good enough athlete that they’re going to be on scholarship, then the coaches will know exactly who they competed against and take that into account.
When this first came up in conversation my gut reaction was “well, surely a trans woman must have an advantage – in general people with XY chromosomes are able to build more muscle mass”.
When I really thought about it, however, I realized that was poor critical thinking on my part. There are so many confounding factors (including HRT, native talent and innate athletic ability) that I think any advantage (assuming there are any) will be lost in the noise.
I think the whole thing with the swimmer complaiing about a tie for 5th with a transgendered athlete is pretty telling – neither one of them was in the top 3 at the meet. If being trans gendered gave her opponent so much of an advantage, why wasn’t she first?
“any advantage (assuming there are any) will be lost in the noise.”
Does that apply to men as well? Why or why not?
“ You either think trans men are men and trans women are women or you don’t.”
I feel the urge to point out that you’re using a very *binary* way of thinking when it comes to gender. Not, you know, a *nonbinary* point of view, eh?
As for myself, I’m just glad that I’m not a ciswoman athlete so I don’t personally have to worry about what’s fair or not.
Money Saved, Money Earned: Harris Teeter is a high-end East Coast supermarket chain owned by Kroger’s, the same as who owns Fred Meyer and Quality Foods. They are notorious for not having bike racks.
It’s bonkers to me that the people running a city park are allowed to violate air and noise population laws.
I say this a a fan of motorsports (I was at the track for the electric car race this weekend), but the city leadership really needs to step up and hold PIR accountable.
I wonder if the candidates for the new North Portland city council district will be asked about this?
Food for thought: All motorsports (including electric) result in gratuitous pollution. Even if your battery charge came from solar power, wind power, or unicorn farts, your tires are still grinding themselves into microparticles that measurably contaminate the environment. And I doubt I need to point out: Racing wears tires down much more quickly than normal driving.
Enough with the ‘disgraced’ Lance Armstrong trope. By attaching that descriptive to him, JM, you betray your fear/unwillingness to debate the legitimate issue of trans women in women’s sports. You can do better.
I disagree Steve. I used “disgraced” because I believe that is an accurate and factual label for him. Regardless of what I might believe about him, he was definitely “disgraced” which means, “having fallen from favor or a position of power or honor; discredited.”
Your attempt to paint my use of that word as a way for me to avoid the debate about trans women is also wrong.
Talk to serious cyclists. Talk to former professional racers. I have worked beside, trained with, and been friends with many professionals, winners at Olympics, National Championships, competed at Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, etc etc. They all say the same thing ‘Everybody doped; Lance was just better at it AND he was a jerk’. I am so tired of the media deciding for me whether a person is telling the truth or not, is a good person or not. The mass media has decided that it is the arbiter of what is true and what is not; hence we get the ‘untrue’ or ‘lie’ in front of many statements by Republicans, Trump, et. al. I have never, and I mean, never, heard them judge a statement by Joe Biden or AOC or Kamala in that way…Does that mean they always tell the truth? Laughable…sorry, I got off on a tangent, but you are doing exactly the same thing…let the public, your readers make value judgements for themselves. I resent the media (you) trying to take away the agency of critical thinking from me. You will not succeed with me, but many will say to themselves ‘well, if JM says he is disgraced, then he must be’. Without context, your judgement just serves to stifle rational discussion.
ok steve, I think I understand better where you are coming from now.
But the fact remains, he’s a disgraced sports icon. That is not a matter of opinion. It is a matter of fact.
a disgraced sports icon of an even more thoroughly disgraced sport.
Positing the observation that Lance is a disgraced cyclist does not seem to have stifled rational discussion
News media publishing politicians’ lies without even hinting that they are lies is part of what led to the election of a certain *disgraced* former president. The whole “present both sides; we’ll let you decide” angle does a disservice to society. Truths can be objectively determined, and they are an obligatory part of any actual journalism.
Back to the original point, Mr. Maus provided the dictionary definition of “disgraced”–do you dispute that this applies objectively to a cyclist who had all of his TdF wins (honors) revoked?
Jonathan – steve has basically summed up the end point of the conversation by calling it a “legitimate issue of trans women in women’s sports.” As i commented above, this ‘conversation’ boils down to whether you think trans people are real. Would you in any other context say that trans women aren’t women? they are women but only not in sports? they are women but they mustn’t use the women’s bathroom? they are women but they can’t use women’s changing rooms? Do you see where I’m going with this? The legitimizing of that line of questioning has caused actual literal legal harm to trans people. Anti-trans people, TERFS, and the right wing have used bathroom bills and sports bills to basically wedge their way into a larger and terrifying plan to get rid of trans people altogether. That’s what’s at stake in this ‘conversation’.
I wish you would take this seriously, every time this comes up you stake a ‘middle of the road’ claim about this being a debate that’s worth having. What you’re doing is saying it’s a legitimate and worth-platforming position to take that trans people should not participate in competitive sports.
(i also find it interesting that many commenters assume this conversation only applies to trans women, because they care so much about women’s sports? but you don’t have to worry about cis men because trans men aren’t a threat?)
Hi YrSocialistFrend,
I do take this conversation seriously and I will share my feelings about it on my own terms without being pressured into it. Thanks for your feedback.
C’mon Jonathan, I‘m just a commenter pointing out that this is the nth story posted about trans people in sports that’s basically like “trans people? do they exist?”
it’s 2023 and this ‘conversation’ has been happening for many many years. i engaged with you because this is your platform, and i think this site offers a lot of value to the world of conversations around transportation. we are in a dangerous time and if you get defensive about my pointing out that there is real harm in legitimizing the position that jakeco969 has very helpfully laid out in these comments, then maybe consider some more self-reflection before sharing your feelings about this. or not! do whatever you want! i can’t tell you what to do.
Hi,
I think you are projecting a lot of stuff into my words that are not accurate or true. I’m not defensive at all. I’m saying that I am still trying to figure out how I want to talk about this issue on here and that I feel like it’s my right to decide that and to sit down and not center myself in the conversation until I want to.
I think there is harm in not allowing people to share thoughts about this issue. That does not mean I will let folks say whatever they want to say. And I don’t need to be educated about the dangers of certain conversations on marginalized groups of people like folks who are trans. If you know my record, I also do everything I can to reduce harms to people — while trying to foster some dialogue on important issues like this so that we can hear various opinions and hopefully get to a better place at the end.
If I’m getting that balance wrong, I have folks like you to tell me and I consider it and adjust the scale.
It’s a complicated process. But yeah, at some point you just have to trust that my intentions are good.
Comment of the week!
Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist…..
I don’t know why the trans community felt the need to invent a term specifically attacking woman. It seems like the term exists to put women in their place which is very patriarchal. Since you used it can you expound on that a bit?
This is a bicycling blog. Lance Armstrong is a disgrace to cycling. Just ask Greg LeMond!
In his brief tweet introducing his discussions, Armstrong immediately brings up his disgrace/fall, saying that experience makes him “uniquely positioned….”:
“Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared? Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I’m uniquely positioned to have these conversations.”
So even Armstrong himself realizes his self-created downfall is a central part of his identity. He’s not a “cycling icon”, he’s (what Jonathan wrote) a “disgraced cycling icon”.
Not amongst pro cyclists, just amongst the public.
I must have missed the results of that pro cyclist opinion poll–where was it published?
“he’s (what Jonathan wrote) a “disgraced cycling icon” ”
So… An icon of disgraced cycling?
Been to Bend lately? Ebikes zipping in and out of traffic, no signaling. Going way too fast. Not paying attention to stop signs or people in crosswalks. Worse than their car traffic nightmare. It’s a wonder more aren’t killed.
All that but replace bikes with giant trucks and SUVs and you would also be describing Bend.
PIR – The same maps that led (no pun intended) to the Bullseye Glass outcomes drew an undisputable bullseye on PIR as well, 10 years ago.
https://projects.oregonlive.com/air-pollution/heavy-metals/
Like Nick points out, a similar effort in regards to small aircraft is gaining a little ground after many decades. Like racecars, operating an aircraft is expensive as hell. People with the means to run aircraft as a hobby and people with the means to run racecars as a hobby are people with the means to apply meaningful leverage where governance decisions are made. For example, see also the non-negotiable CRC design constraints set by Pearson Airpark.
Outside the elite racing circuits, I’m not sure your stereotype of car racing being the domain of social elites holds. I’m not into racing anymore, but it seemed to be a pretty blue collar enterprise. Likewise, 100% of those I’ve known who were into civil aviation were solid middle class folk.
I posted my unequivocal opinion on leaded gas above, and that holds regardless of who participates in the sport.
BikePortland…nice find on the TheGuardian article (as I missed that one)…regarding ” Poisonous fuel in Portland” its really past time for Portland Parks to get out of the racing business which now creates even more identified poison for surrounding communities (lead fuel emission residue plus heavy metals from tires and brake wear plus engine noise, that latter of which makes it even more difficult to enjoy the green open public spaces on the trails and parks near by. Perverse ain’t it?
Pay per mile will fail in Oregon once we try to make it equity-based.