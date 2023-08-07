Monday Roundup: Climate dads, social isolation, Minneapolis secrets, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…
More than just fun on bikes: I believe wholeheartedly with this essay by Hillary Clinton that social isolation and loneliness are a ticking time bomb in America and it’s why I am such a supporter of things like Pedalpalooza, open streets events, Bike Happy Hour, and so on. (The Atlantic)
Minneapolis as a model bike city: Portland planners and advocates should pay more attention to how Minneapolis became America’s #1 ranked cycling city and it should be our goal to unseat them. (People for Bikes)
Climate dads: “Like sports dads, grill dads and car dads before them, climate dads are a little bit nerdy, a little bit obsessive and, sometimes, a little bit embarrassing.” Another great piece of publicity for Portland’s bike bus too! (Bloomberg)
Time to get tough on drivers: “We are going to literally force you to slow down by requiring you to install a speed limiter on your car.” This is the type of toughness I’d love to hear out of Portland politicians’ mouths. (Streetsblog NYC)
Latest on auto size abuse risks: It’s heartening to see the tide against car bloat rise to such a high level. This is a good article that summarizes the issue and has links to resources on how to do something about it. (The Conversation)
Protest at Worlds: The Road Cycling World Championships race in Glasgow was forced to stop when environmental protestors entered the course and glued themselves to the road to draw attention to team sponsors they say are responsible for pollution. (BBC)
The real danger: I’m glad someone else is pointing out the tendency of media outlets to blame e-bikes and their operators for dangers and not cars and their drivers. (Electrek)
Track the bastards down: A new alert system in the state of Washington aims to find more hit-and-run drivers. (Washington State Patrol)
Overcoming off-road fear: Pro mountain biker Kate Courtney has worked hard to find zen when it comes to tackling jumps and drops at high speeds. (Red Bull)
Traffic camera troubles: Given the growing role automated enforcement cameras will play in Portland, it’s worth tracking how progress is going to install them up in Seattle. (The Urbanist)
Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!
CityNerd’s take on Minneapolis & St. Paul: https://youtu.be/leZ6vIpwSVA
With the various greenways (Ground Rounds, Midtown, etc.) there was good connectivity between recreational areas before the street bike lanes were added.
The on-street lanes are hit-n-miss for usability. Some are great, near Dutch experience, some are the dreaded plastic pole farms. If you look at the map, there are gaps that require some planning to work around. For instance, getting to the Milwaukee Avenue Historic District from downtown is a wee bit of winding around. But getting to Theo-Wirth from downtown is a breeze. And then there is St. Paul… Another thing to remember is that certain suburbs have great connectivity, like Woodbury, and others do not.
yes I’ve heard that a lot about Minneapolis – that their off-street path network is great but that on-street is bad. I assume that’s getting better. I just want folks to know that I think these PFB cityratings are the best thing out there and Portland leaders should actually care about them.
The thing about their off-street path network is that it’s pretty much notrepeatable for any city in the country. Minneapolis was a major rail hub before the 70s mergers and acquisition era. The Burlington Northern merger in particular really minimized Minneapolis as an import hub – since the interchanges between Northern Pacific and Great Northern with the various midwestern carriers like the Burlington, Chicago & NW, and Milwaukee Road were no longer really needed.
In the US, having a network of off-street path pretty much means that a legacy railroad network was removed in some part after 1970. Portland unfortunately paved over most of the legacy rights of way before the 70s, and didn’t have nearly as much infrastructure to lose to begin with.
And this is part of a larger point. Off-street paths are great, but they are exceedingly difficult to create unless there are some specific historical circumstances. Minneapolis had these circumstances, Portland did not. So what does Portland really have to learn from Minneapolis here? That they shouldn’t have paved over the SP and OE rights of way in the West Hills in the 20s to 40s?
I love the twin cities, but yeah the on street network isn’t that great even compared to Portland’s somewhat disjointed network. And seeing as we aren’t in the position to create an offstreet path system, I struggle to see how much there is to learn from the twin cities.
Meanwhile in the EU speed limiters have been mandatory on all new motorvehicles for over a year. Just another example of how “not just bikes” is dead on when it comes to north america.
Kevin Krizek is a professor of urban planning and street design, so It’s no surprise that his article focuses on infrastructure changes rather than individuals’ driving behavior. I think that’s just common sense, but it’s helpful to see various case studies on the safety benefits of designing streets for people rather than cars.
I’m also glad to see the link spelled out in a mainstream publication between vehicle size and weight and the CAFE “light truck” loophole. To me this is a way more convincing explanation for the growth of SUVs and pickups than the idea that half of all Americans became off-road enthusiasts virtually overnight.
Whoops, I meant four-fifths of Americans:
“In 2022, sales of light trucks accounted for about 79.2 percent of the approximately 13.75 million light vehicles sold in the United States.”
https://www.statista.com/statistics/199980/us-truck-sales-since-1951/
“The Real Danger” (cars or ebikes?) — this is not an “Exclusive Or” situation. Both can be real dangers.