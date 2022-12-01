Woman cited by Portland Police for not riding in downtown bike lane

A woman riding a bike was pulled over and cited by a Portland Police officer Monday afternoon. It happened on Southwest 2nd Avenue as she rode north just after crossing SW Washington. Her offense? She was not riding in the bike lane.
Believe it or not, Oregon has a law that requires bicycle users to use a bike lane whenever one is available. ORS 814.420 states, “a person commits the offense of failure to use a bicycle lane or path if the person operates a bicycle on any portion of a roadway that is not a bicycle lane or bicycle path when a bicycle lane or bicycle path is adjacent to or near the roadway.”
It’s a type of law — known as a “mandatory sidepath rule” — many states have moved away from. The national nonprofit League of American Bicyclists vehemently opposes laws like this and has fought against them at the federal level. They’ve also specifically called-out this law in Oregon as a reason for notching us down several rungs in national bike-friendly state rankings.
A big problem with mandatory sidepath laws is that they leave enforcement open to discretion of police officers — some of whom are unsympathetic to bicycle riders, don’t fully understand bike-related law and don’t have any bicycling experience themselves. It’s also just a waste of resources to pull someone over for operating their bicycle in a general purpose lane in downtown Portland where speeds and volumes are relatively low and bicycle riders travel at the same speed as other road users (and of course there are rampant, illegal, dangerous, yet harder-to-see-because-it’s-so-normalized-and-ubiquitous, behaviors by car and truck drivers).
The woman ticketed Monday said SW 2nd Avenue has been her regular commute route home for the past eight years. She usually avoids the bike lanes because they are “a death trap.” “That entire stretch is hazard after hazard,” she shared with me this week. “I wish the police would refocus their efforts to ticketing the 5-10 cars parked in the bike lanes I come across on my 1.5 mile commute.”
Adding to the frustration around this incident, it happened in a location where the bike lane is arguably less safe than other lanes (another reason this is a bad law).
I posted a video to Facebook in 2017 that illustrated my concerns with this bike lane — the same ones I shared when it was first installed in 2016.
Bike riders will often opt out of using bike lanes because they are so often full of debris, potholes, or inherent engineering hazards that make bike lanes less safe than other lanes. The 2nd Avenue bike lane specifically is also known to be full of puddles and leaves this time of year. This matters because ORS 814.420 includes an exception that says a person is not required to use the bike lane if they are, “Avoiding debris or other hazardous conditions.”
Back in July, BikePortland reader crazytraffic99 posted a video to YouTube that clearly captured one of these hazardous conditions:
While tickets for not using the bike lane are “very rare” and “not useful” according to Portland bike lawyer Mark Ginsberg, who specializes in helping people with these type of infractions, unfortunately they are still being written.
In this case, the woman who received the ticket reports that the officer who pulled her over didn’t talk much during the stop. She said he seemed like, “just a typical cyclist hating driver.” When asked to describe more about their conversation, she said the officer stated that he first noticed her while she rode eastbound on SW Alder, in the left lane outside of the new bike/bus lane. She did this because she was turning left at SW 2nd (a clearly legal thing to do according to ORS 814.420). Here’s more from her account of their conversation:
“He wasn’t happy I was riding down Alder on the left side (since I was turning left on 2nd and not crossing the Morrison Bridge). So after I turned onto 2nd and moved to the outside of the left lane to eventually turn right onto the Burnside Bridge, he turned on his lights and pulled me over at 2nd and Washington. He stated that there was a bike lane on 2nd and I was required to be in it, because motorists weren’t expecting me to be in their lane.”
The bicycle rider says she plans to contest the ticket when her day in court comes up in December 2023. “I will fight it,” she said, “If I don’t die in the next 13 months.”
A rider can only be ticketed for failing to use a bicycle lane if there has been a public hearing finding that particular bicycle lane to be safe. See ORS 814.420 section 2:
“2) A person is not required to comply with this section unless the state or local authority with jurisdiction over the roadway finds, after public hearing, that the bicycle lane or bicycle path is suitable for safe bicycle use at reasonable rates of speed.“
I’m not aware of any jurisdiction ever holding such a hearing.
So, there are two kinds of bicycle lanes in Oregon. Those for which there has been a hearing and a finding. And others for which there has not. People are required to use the former. People are not required to use the latter. The only way for users to know what kind they are encountering is is to know whether there has been a hearing with a finding or not. This is certainly a basis to get the ticket thrown out, and perhaps the whole dumb law itself.
Yes this is a part of this issue Scott. I think that section of the law however, is much less clear than we’d like. Pretty sure it’s been argued that the hearing requirement has been met by the public process PBOT went through to install the lanes.
This being said, I felt like that was too messy to include in this post, but I’ve covered it before on here at length and perhaps it needs an even deeper dive.
As I recall, this argument was used to uphold the grants pass failure to ride in the bike lane citation.
Yes I should know! and I should have included a paragraph on that since it was part of oir previous story. I just wasn’t able to get that in before I had to publish.
Soren I think this was in Ashland. The “Public hearing” was in 2011, citation in 2013, upheld in 2014.
Thanks, the upheld appeal is it:
Scott – I can’t remember the name of the case but there is case law regarding ORS 814.420 from around 20 years ago in which the judge rendered an opinion essentially stating that if PBOT engineers designed the bike lane that was the equivalent of and could be substituted for the public hearing declaring the bike lane safe and suitable for use.
ORS 814.420 also has other exceptions for, among other things, avoiding hazards in the bike lane and preparing to make a left turn, but the former is likely subjective and you’ll end up arguing about it with the ticketing officer in front of a judge, and the latter apparently didn’t matter to the ticketing officer in the case at hand.
Finally – ORS 814.420 is terrible for cyclists from a liability standpoint, since if you get hit by a motor vehicle outside of the bike lane where one is present, you are not likely to be compensated by the courts or the insurance companies for your injuries or property loss.
It’s State vs Potter.
Wasn’t PBOT saying recently that cyclists would not be required to use the new bike lanes they were installing near their “let cars go faster” project on NE 7th? They may want to issue a correction.
I hate the bike lanes on SW 2nd, and rarely ride on that street anymore. The center vehicle lane is absolutely the safest place to be on any of those downtown streets, and it makes me angry when PBOT takes steps to make it illegal for me to ride there.
We need more armchair planners reviewing what PBOT is building for our supposed benefit.
I also recall that when Jonathan first covered the parking-protected lanes that were going in by PSU that PBOT considered them “experimental” and cyclists were explicitly not required to use them as a sidepath and PPB had been notified. I never heard about that changing. This is part of my frustration with all the “experimental” and inconsistent markings around town – including the “cross-bikes” which have zero actual legal definition for anyone.
Hear, hear, the center lane is absolutely the safest place for cyclists on the three-lane north-south arterials in downtown!
That is ridiculous. It rained an inch yesterday, and pbot is absolutely terrible about clearing debris from bike lanes.
The second avenue bike lane is particularly awful, as Jonathan noted. And because it is ‘parking protected,’ it would be difficult to safely exit the bike lane at any point of one was to encounter giant puddles or massive piles of slippery, mushy leaves. And the positioning of the lane on the left hand side of the road is very unhelpful if you are planning to make a right on Burnside.
You can’t safely turn right from the bike lane, so you’d have to exit the bike lane and merge across two lanes of traffic to get in position to make the turn. There are only, what, a half dozen blocks between alder and burnside? If you were to get in the bike lane on second, you’d have to almost immediately begin the process of merging to get ready to make the right turn…
I think that any reasonable judge would throw this ticket out if the recipient were to contest it, as there are safety concerns and practical reasons to not use the bike lane if your intention is to go east on the burnside bridge But it’s a big burden to have to take the time and effort to go into court to do that.
I’ve never needed to challenge a traffic ticket in court in Oregon, so I don’t know if the officer is required to be there like they do on the court day in California. Somebody, please let me know whether that’s the case or not. But if it is, my guess is that the cop won’t even show up. He probably knows it won’t hold up. But he also wanted to flex his “enforcer” privilege with his windshield biases. If he does show up, he runs the risk of getting ridiculed by the judge (like the one I got yelled at by the judge when I took a clear radar trap ticket to court).
Yes the officer needs to be there, and yes, in Portland they mostly do show up.
It would be interesting to know the name of the officer. Was it Balzer, for example? Given the miniscule political power of cycling these days it’s possible that the police feel more empowered to return to their historical harrassment of people biking safely. Even if it gets thrown out in traffic court, this kind of harassment it still the kind of thing that adds to the majoritarian perception that cycling is a risky, even deviant, behavior.
As I recall, Oregon law allows people cycling to ride on the left side of one way streets and it also allows people cycling to exit the right-hand side of the road when turning. It seems that the popo officer was doubly wrong in their justification for pursuiing this person.
I was with you til the very end. All cats are NOT beautiful – we need to find out why cats like Officer Weber have time to ticket cyclists when the bureau as a whole seems unable to enforce MOST of the other traffic laws.
Thanks for correcting my reading comprehension. Google found little suggesting negative interactions between Weber and people innocently cycling from point A to B.
From near the bottom of the photo in the lede, it looks like the officer is Weber #32070
Do our cops also cite motorists for driving in (or parking, or opening their doors into) the bike lane?
Call Parking Patrol 503-823-5195 for vehicles parked in the bike lane. They work seven days a week until 11:15 PM.
On my way out to observe the World Day of Remembrance a week ago Sunday, I passed a parking patrol officer ticketing four private vehicles, parked in the Division Street bike lane near 82nd Ave. I did a double take and turned around and went back and thanked her. It was a real boost on an otherwise somber day for me.
We all need to remember this incident next time the PoPo say they don’t have resources to rein in speeding cars and other motor-vehicle infractions. Officer Weber obviously has the time in his busy schedule.
And Portland Police wonder why they have an image problem. I had several thousand dollars in stuff stolen from my storage unit in Portland. I provided police the name of the person who stole it and the names of witnesses who saw him steal it. The Portland Police response was more or less “bummer.” And yet they have time to ticket someone for riding ourside of a bike lane? Nice.
When bike riders are required to have a license and insurance to ride on roads paid for by licensed and insured motorists has taxes I will have more sympathy for cases such as this.
This is why the $15 bike excise tax is worthless. It was supposed to silence all the haters that can’t take the time to understand how everyone pays for our public roads, not just drivers.
The bike tax was added by republicans to throw some red meat to their base, not to “silence haters”.
They wanted their base to think they were being tuff on those godless liberal bicyclist
I recall that when this legislation was brought up, BTA/Street Trust relinquished their fight against it because they (mistakenly) thought it would get cyclists a “seat at the table.”
I agree with the sentiment of your comment.
As a taxpayer, you should be upset that police are spending time (probably overtime) on things like this, instead of stopping the litany of crimes that are actually impacting our safety and quality of life in this city.
Or are you more focused more on tribalism?
Oregon has a bike tax. We were the first state in the union to have one. Will you allow us to complain now?
Please look up your local municipal budget. A large percentage of your roadways are paid for by property taxes. Unless the cyclist is homeless, they’re paying for roadways.
When pedestrians are required to have a license and insurance to walk on roads paid for by licensed and insured motorists, then I will have more sympathy for jaywalkers.
” roads paid for by motorists “? Hardly. My property tax has a line item for highways even if I don’t own a car. And it’s much more than the cost of my driver’s license and car registration combined.
What difference would licensing and insurance make? There was no crash or injury, so insurance is irrelevant. And it was the (licensed) cop that didn’t know the law, not the person he ticketed, so licensing is irrelevant also.
Righteous indignation is fine, but has anyone attempted to amend the statute in question ? I am not especially familiar with this issue, but it sounds like something a Portland legislator could deal with in the upcoming legislative session. Is it so controversial that it would generate a lot of opposition? Maybe it has been unsuccessfully attempted before and I am not aware. Just seems to me speaking to a legislator is a first step to a solution.
Changing our traffic laws to be safer and more logical for cyclists is extremely time consuming and difficult unfortunately. Either because of limited time, laziness, or pettiness towards cyclists it takes years to get these changes made. In the case of the Idaho Stop over a decade.
Maybe it would be a good idea to make some sort of omnibus legislative bill that changes many of these bad statutes all at once. In addition to this one I would suggest:
If the red light does not cycle in some subjective time period, the person cycling is allowed to safely proceed. If this is interpreted liberally it gets us part of the way but I agree we need an Idaho red light law.
Vehmently agree. People cycling are just as vulnerable as people walking and need a crossbike law. Every corner should be a crossbike too.
Lol – like a cop would *ever* ticket someone for not yielding at crosswalk.
I don’t have enough fingers to count the number of people who don’t at:
212 EB sliplane to 224, Sunnybrook sliplane to SB 205, Sunnybrook Sliplane to SB 205, SW 117th at the MAX tracks – in fact I’ve had *BEAVERTON POLICE* not stop for me when I was partly in the road at this spot.
When I stop on my bike the people trying to cross are usually fairly surprised. Once when the motorist going the other way didn’t stop for a lady I said “I got this” and flipped them off. She laughed.
State Rep Rob Nosse has typically been friendly to amending stupid laws like this. If I recall correctly, he was involved in the the clarification of state law regarding the idiotic interpretation that bike lanes ceased to exist in intersections simply because there wasn’t any white paint (just like standard lanes, but somehow they still existed). Perhaps The Street Trust or BikeLoud could approach a seemingly reasonable elected official to remove the Mandatory Sidepath Law?
I thought The Street Trust/BTA had a memorandum of understanding with the Police Bureau that they were only going to enforce this kind of infraction when it created an actual safety issue?
I believe that the memorandum of understanding came about in the Sam Adams era and has been defunct since the bikelash that his downfall contributed to. When bikeloudpdx was formed we asked about it and the training sessions that led to this de facto policy change were no longer being held.
You’ve created a new word – BIKELASH. I love it. We’re getting a little bikelash in this very conversation – you liberal godless nontaxpaying freeloading traffic-slowing bicycle riders.
I hope that the woman who was cited contacts her congressperson (especially if it’s Blumenauer)!, as well as her Oregon Senator and Representative. This is a totally unjust law that forces bikers to put themselves in danger in order to avoid being ticketed, and the only way to change it is to make noise so that the state legislature takes action. This situation could inspire the legislators to take note and make the change, so I really hope she has the time to loop them in on her experience. And I also want to send along a hug to her because, even though we’re rough and tough bikers who face angry drivers everyday, it’s scary to get pulled over by a cop. That would have filled me with adrenaline… and the whole thing was just so pointless. Ugh.
“motorists weren’t expecting me to be in their lane.”
I understand what the statute says, but is it really *their* lane?
Who paid for it? Taxpayers, of course. And not just gas tax payers, as people (here’s looking at you BTA/TST) have often erroneously argued.
So I don’t think it is as simple as or even correct to say it is their lane. But perhaps I am misunderstanding something?
Many years ago when I was cycling in New England and found myself on a road with a disappearing shoulder, a police car pulled up behind me and yelled at me over his PA system, “Get out of the lane and get on the sidewalk!”
He was wrong, of course, but the idea that travel lanes are for cars and trucks only is pervasive and persistent. It needs to be struck down in driver ed and in police training and legislatures and everywhere else.
Exactly. There are several reasons why it would be legal to be riding in that lane, so any driver not expecting to see a bike in it doesn’t know the law and isn’t driving observantly enough. And of course it’s even worse the police officer thinks of it as the drivers’ lane.
I’d love seeing an interview with the officer, explaining their decision to spend time issuing this ticket, and why they dismissed the legal exceptions to using the bike lane (obstructions, moving out to make a turn).
So way back in late 80 or early 90s a bicyclist was ticketed for same thing riding outside the bike lane and took it to court and appeals etc. At the time the discussion surrounded where it has been shown or proven that the bike lane was safe or not. In not then not required.
That appeal really #@$ed people who often ride in the motorvehicle-centric lane but the ruling may not say much about mandatory sidepath violations.
Ray Thomas in a BP piece:
https://bikeportland.org/2013/12/02/get-legal-with-ray-thomas-bicycling-and-oregons-passing-laws-97747
You should read the rest of that judge’s decision in the Potter case, the judge went on to state that the public hearing declaring the bike lane safe to use was not required if the bike lane was designed by an traffic engineer.
You could really hurt yourself rolling your eyes too hard at that!
North Dakota has a similar law – I once was pulled over for the same arcane reason. I’m not sure about North Carolina, where I live now.
How platinum-ly.
What a bizarre law. There are so often perfectly legit reasons for getting the heck out of a bike lane (Delivery trucks? Guilty!). I’m in Washington State and, of course, for all I know, our state could have something similar.
Can we get rid of that stupid bike lane already?
Repeal ORS 814.420!!!!
I’m glad the PPB has solved every other issue so they can take the time to do this.
When I lived downtown, 2nd Avenue had a middle lane where you didn’t need to worry about road debris, dooring, or left/right hooks. The signal timing, probably still in place, made it easy to keep up with traffic. Now there’s a poorly maintained protected lane, for whom exactly I’m not sure, because the bookends of “8-80” did not describe my neighbors, and how else are those groups of people getting there?
It is fair to call out PPB for having bigger fish to fry right now, and I really could go on about that, but some blame has to be laid at the feet of PBOT every time it builds a new facility without a plan to maintain it. Protected lanes and cycle tracks are only as robust as their upkeep. We need less fragile solutions, and if anything I think that they cost less financially and ecologically than concrete, paint, and signs. Let’s hope we finally get a transportation leader who’s looking at ends, not means, and the long term.
Outrageous! That bike lane is pretty much a death trap. Doesn’t it change position at least twice?
That video hits home. The same thing happened to me this morning while I was riding on the fancy new curb-protected parking lanes on Division. There was a sign that clearly says “turning vehicles stop for bikes” but 5-6 cars went anyway. Only difference is none of the cars stopped and I was inches away from getting right-hooked.
But PPB won’t ticket drivers when they misbehave. Hell, 3/4 of them probably drive 20+ miles from some far-flung exurb anyway so they suffer from the typical USA windshield mentality.
You may be the first person to use those bike lanes on outer Division, I never see anyone using them except the people parking their motor vehicles in it. Those lanes are just very expensive death traps for cyclists…
This kind of ticket is particularly infuriating at a time when Portland motor vehicle drivers have been allowed to commit all kinds of dangerous acts with impunity. Speeding, red light running, illegal passing, reckless driving, street racing, and drifting all happen far more frequently and are orders of magnitude more unsafe than a bicyclist riding outside of a bike lane.
Everyone who rides downtown frequently knows that the rough ride in the 2nd Ave bike lane is a hazard by itself. I hope it gets dismissed!
We are all so tired of the biking agenda in Portland. The bike thing has gone way way too far, way too much infrastructure devoted to such a small percentage of the population, all for some noble climate change idea it has no impact on. Only stopping fossil fuels matters in that. We don’t want to live in a dense city all piled on top of each other like rats. Go read the “mouse utopia studies” for the general notion that density is very bad for social mammals.
Not sure why you’re wasting your time on a Portland bike blog, if you’re so tired of it.
The All Powerful Bike Lobby has noted your complaint.
WTF!?!
“…Oregon has a law that requires bicycle users to use a bike lane whenever one is available. ORS 814.420 states, “a person commits the offense of failure to use a bicycle lane or path if the person operates a bicycle on any portion of a roadway that is not a bicycle lane or bicycle path when a bicycle lane or bicycle path is adjacent to or near the roadway.”
So, I’m confused. We’ve been told that the police are so understaffed that they can’t be bothered to investigate anything that isn’t serious assault or murder, and it’s basically open season for all drug dealers, burglars and car thieves, but somehow they have time to ticket a person for not riding in the bike lane? More evidence of their inability to manage their resources and have proper priorities.