Family Biking: What is car culture and how does it affect us?

I suspect that for the average American, biking newbies, and outsiders to the pedestrian and cycling communities, the term “car culture” isn’t familiar or immediately understandable. It even sounds a bit exaggerated and hits the ear with the same hyperbolic unfamiliarity as “traffic violence,” where one is otherwise accustomed to hearing about “car accidents.”
What is car culture? What do cycling advocates mean by using the term? And, if I understand the term, how does “car culture” affect my life as a biking mom?
I’ve been thinking a lot about this terminology – car culture – and musing over its meaning and influence in my life and the lives of those around me. The more I have learned about cycling and bike/ped advocacy, the more the term has made sense, and the more aware I have become regarding all sorts of previously unconscious car-centric biases in myself.
I have come to think that “car culture” refers to the specifically car-centric, car-dominant, car-prioritizing, and car-biased beliefs/habits/behaviors and policies that make up the typically unconscious accepted norms of our wider society. Let me explain…
Car Culture: Much of American life is car-centric, that is, centered around the premise that people drive cars. Americans have cars, drive cars, like cars. If you don’t, you are abnormal and “counter-cultural.” A key part of the term “car culture” is that car use is the dominant mode of transportation, prioritized to the exclusion of all other modes, so much so, that we often don’t even consider other options, much less accommodate them. Infrastructure, development, and policies target fast, efficient, and mass use of the automobile, from freeways to parking lots. This is car culture in that such priorities and goals, which presume the good of automotive transport, are normal, favored, and often unquestioned. The culture is also car-biased, in that the negative and even fatal consequences of mass car use (from pollution to mortality) are regularly defended as necessary, acceptable, and unavoidable, while the benefits of other modes are devalued or ignored, and other modes of transport are even maligned.
I know this is familiar territory to BikePortland readers, but over the past year I have been continually surprised at the sneaky and insidious ways that entrenched car culture has affected my own thoughts, habits and behaviors. How often do I justify an unsafe or less-safe driving behavior, because it’s the norm? How do I respond to news of a car crash or traffic death? Am I willing to have my own car commutes slowed down to give space and safety to more vulnerable and slower road users? Where do I fail to dream big about bike and pedestrian infrastructure, because I presume cars will win the day? In what ways do I negatively structure my own family’s life around car usage? What car-centered norms do I accept or participate in, which have negative consequences for myself, my children, and my community? Even today, I am struggling to root out some of these deeply entrenched car-biased behaviors and ways of thinking, even where I can see their dangers and negative consequences.
For example, just this week I left two cars in the driveway to ride my bike to my moms’ book club meeting – my first time making a personal winter night-time bike ride (sans kids). I had barely considered such a counter-cultural way to go out at night. It was energizing and fun. Why hadn’t I ridden before?
My book club meetings are all nearby, less than three miles away on very bike-friendly routes…but I had never ridden to one of them. I’ve been worried about being cold, and my unfamiliarity with riding in the dark; but mostly, I just always drive. I’ve never not driven. Everyone drives. No one thinks to not-drive. Indeed, it was only because I was writing about car culture and its continued dominance in my own life that I forced myself to try the bike ride instead of driving. And guess what? It was fabulous.
I hadn’t been able to squeeze in a momma workout all day, and my legs loved the opportunity to pedal. It wasn’t that cold out, but the brisk weather invigorated me. I arrived at book club beaming and full of pep and mental clarity. It could have been a dull five minute drive. Instead it was a refreshing 10-minute bike ride. And the ride home was even better: at 10pm there was almost no traffic at all. Riding on neighborhood streets almost the whole way, I felt comfortable and safe, just riding past people’s front yards. I think my fellow moms were apprehensive about my safety – riding alone, at night – but as my husband always comments, no one ever worries about my safety when I drive my car, even though it’s statistically far more dangerous than any other threat in our neighborhoods. Again, it’s part of car culture that we white-wash the driving risks and put all the fears on something statistically less likely. My husband smiled when I returned and poured himself a second glass of wine. He hadn’t been worried at all.
Changing the car-culture around us is probably one of the hardest advocacy tasks. It’s slogging, slow, incendiary, and sometimes painful work. People who are deeply rooted in a culture are often unable to see the culture that they live inside of and from which they develop their thoughts and actions. It’s invisible to us. It’s the unquestioned norms. It can even convince us to like unlikeable things (once you’ve ridden a high-speed train, I suspect you will wonder why you liked driving so much!) Or, in my case this week: I thought I preferred driving to book club and that I was making a sacrifice to bike. Turns out, I had been missing out. Biking added something fun, refreshing, and healthy to my evening. I’m looking forward to the next ride, not dreading it.
So, how do we change the culture?
Most obviously, the best starting point is to change ourselves.
That’s what I am working on. I may write in this space, but I think of myself primarily as a grateful BikePortland learner and work-in-progress. For me, this BikePortland space has been, and continues to be, a challenging, stretching, and yes, even life-changing community and learning experience. I continue to reap the great joy and benefits of biking with my children – and on my own too! But riding a bike is also changing the way I think about our family and community life, our choices, and our culture – yes, our car culture. The term is valid and important, and instead of getting defensive about it (I drive a minivan), I’m looking for those sneaky ways car culture affects me personally, and then deciding which of those things should be changed by me personally. That’s not as straight-forward as trying to get in better shape in 2023 (I’m going to do that too) but maybe it’s even more important.
Happy New Year! Here’s some cheers for better bike and pedestrian culture in these parts! Thanks to all of BPs readers, supporters, and commenters who make this a great place to learn and grow.
Shannon is a 36-year-old mom of five who lives in downtown Hillsboro. Her column appears weekly. Contact her via shannon4bikeportland@gmail.com
I enjoyed this essay. I think it’s a valuable exercise to interrogate our personal car centric biases that derive from a culture infused with car centric infrastructure, messaging, and media. But I take issue with the way that you frame the dangers of cars. Cars are remarkably safe for their occupants. With modern safety features, cars have been made about as safe as they can be for passengers without sacrificing the ability to drive excessively fast. But cars (and moreso, trucks and SUVs) are wildly unsafe for those that are not riding inside. They are incredibly lethal when they come in contact with pedestrians, bicyclists, and the occupants of other cars. So your three mile ride actually subjected you to innumerable additional risks imposed by people driving motor vehicles that you would not have faced had you also been in a motor vehicle. If you had driven, you would have been subjecting the people around you to danger. But you, yourself, would have been much safer.
So what’s your point? – that we shouldn’t ride bikes unless and until all cars are removed from the places we bike? Are you saying that safety of cyclists should be prioritized on the same level as car occupants’ safety has been?
I’m saying the latter, not the former. I think we should understand that there are inherent risks that are imposed upon us by people driving in motor vehicles every time we venture outside. We should advocate for all prudent steps to mitigate those risks, including rules that limit the performance capabilities of cars, mandates for safety features that protect people outside of cars, separated infrastructure, roads that are engineered to limit vehicle speeds, and enforcement of safety and speed laws. And most importantly, we should be advocating for a shift away from communities that are built around cars. We should stop building new car infrastructure and replace much of what we have with mass and active transit facilities. Hundreds of millions of personal, private motor vehicles cause massive problems. Anything that can be done to limit the need for them and to stop catering to their use will be beneficial.
I don’t imagine the author would disagree with me on any of these points. But I took issue with her assertion that she would have been less safe if she had driven a car. I think that is inaccurate. Rather, if she had driven, she would have turned the safety issues into externalities that she would have imposed on others.
I enjoyed the essay as well. Nice to hear someone else values what they learn from BP, thanks to the BP crew and those who comment. If a person wants to take one action that could really help with climate change, a good one would be to bike more places instead of driving a car. Regardless of the degree of danger you see in that action, it is most unfortunate that they get punished for taking an action that is good for everyone.
Ah! I’m sorry, I was trying to contrast the powerful fear of being a woman alone at night with the less psychologically impactful but more statistically dangerous risk of a car crash, including as a driver. I myself (and my mom-friends with me), were much more afraid of the “late ride home” at 10pm than the equally dark ride there at 7pm, because of the fears of attackers lurking in the shadows. (This type of concern is expressed elsewhere too, as female friends have been shocked I would use public transit at night, because it’s thought to be scary. Friends rarely express that driving is scary. And I admit to feeling scared myself. It’s my husband who always says, “you are more likely to be hit by a car if you drive, than attacked on public transit–but the fear of personal attack has greater psychological impact on me.) This attacker fear, statistically less likely than a driving danger, is what I meant to contrast. Indeed, it was one of my reasons for not-biking. Would I feel scared about riding home after 10pm? Ironically, I felt safer on my ride home because the biggest danger–auto traffic –was so much reduced!
Thanks, Shannon, for this lovely essay. You talk about changing the culture, but I see an even bigger challenge, which is changing THE LAW.
Right now the law creates a situation on our roads where all users use the facility AT THEIR OWN RISK. In the good ol’ USA, we have no “causing death by dangerous driving” law, as they do in the UK and most of Europe. In those countries, you take on a grave responsibility by operating a motor vehicle, which is not to kill or injure anybody. If you do, you can get in serious trouble. The police will scrutinize your actions and if you could have done something to prevent the death or injury, you will go to jail and lose whatever wealth you had accumulated. Not so in the US, where all you need to do as a driver is demonstrate that you are not drunk. There’s really nothing else the police can charge people with, beyond the most basic driving infractions, like “failure to yield the right of way” which is a fine but no jail time.
Jonathan has written for years about the police statements that essentially exonerate drivers in situations where their actions led to the deaths of cyclists and pedestrians. Everyone should sign up to receive the PPB news releases and read their constantly maddening refrain: “The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.” That’s all you need to do in America, if you are a driver: stop and tell the police you didn’t see the person, and you’re good to go.
Imagine how different things would be if every time a driver killed or injured someone, that driver’s license were suspended for a year, or two, or you went to jail – even for a week or two. People would drive so much more carefully than they do now.
Untrue; we have many such laws. Some are criminal (such as drunk driving laws and others), and some are civil. If you hurt someone or something, you will pay, one way or another, and for civil cases, we’re required to have insurance to make sure we can pay.
Wanting to jail for non-criminal behavior is very regressive thinking.
Great thoughtful article, thank you!
I always know from regular experience that if I do ride somewhere, I’m going to be glad I did. Not just after but during the ride. It feels so good every time. For the reasons you mentioned, I too especially like the night rides. I don’t love riding in a hard downpour, but despite the reputation Portland has, those are pretty rare.
And yet I also drive just out of reflex too many times. I think that’s why some people (e.g. BP’s Taylor Griggs) just get rid of the car. For the same reason I have to keep junk food out of the house if I’m going to avoid eating it. I feel like it’s hard for me to not have the minivan, at least right now, since it’s not just me I have to convince.
Great essay! Thanks for describing this so eloquently. Car culture is real and inescapable in this country. It helps to go to another country (for those who can afford it) to see just how pervasive — and contrived — it is.
Keep up the good work!