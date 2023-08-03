Weekend Event Guide: Pee Wee Herman, bees, stationery, and more

Explore the Sandy River and cool off on Friday’s Swimming at Sugarpine ride. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time. Please note, it’s Pedalpalooza season. That means there are tons of rides every day. See them all here. (Also note that rides usually leave 30 minutes after the posted meet-up time.)

Friday, August 4th

Swimming at Sugarpine – 11:30 am at Sabin HydroPark (NE)

This geology history-themed ride will venture out to the Sandy River in Troutdale for a swim! The climactic destination is the Sugarpine Drive-in that sits on the shores of the Sandy River. More info here.

Some Sorta Sycling Squad Ride – 5:30 pm at Something Cycles (E Burnside)

If you like fun people, a “sporty pace” and an excuse to ride up to Council Crest Park and then eat a slice of pizza (or two), this is the ride for you. More info here.

Leather & Latex Ride – 7:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

“Come dressed to impress in your finest leather, faux leather, latex, or other fun fetish gear for a fun evening ride. Don’t have fetish gear? Put on your party panties!! All are welcome.” More info here.

Saturday, August 5th

PBOT/SW Trails 1st Saturday Stroll – 9:00 am at Little Gabriel Park (SW)

SW Trails is an amazing community group that maintains a vast network of walking paths throughout southwest. Come meet other walking lovers and find enjoy new places at this PBOT-sponsored event. More info here.

The Buzz About Beekeeping – 9:30 am in NE (Register to find location)

Portland Urban Beekeepers will host this 5-mile loop tour of three apiaries where folks will share tips and advice on how to become a beekeeper. More info here.

Murder, She Rode – 12:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

Fans of iconic TV show “Murder, She Wrote” will love this ride. The leader has all sorts of fun tie-ins planned and there might even be a murder to solve! More info here.

Stationery Store Day Ride – 1:00 pm at SE 25th & Clinton bike racks

Geek out on fountain pens and stamps, and stock up on quality school supplies on this tour of local stationery stores. More info here.

Wonder Woman Ride – 7:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Comic book fans rejoice! Get ready to fight evil from the seat of your bicycle. More info here.

Sunday, August 6th

Bread & Butter Ride – 8:00 am at Franz Bakery (NE)

Lovely loafs aplenty will accompany lucky folks who join this ride. Pick up slices of fresh bread from several bakeries as you cycle and spread your way up to St. Johns for a picnic at Cathedral Park. More info here.

Cyclocross Curious – 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Rose City Park (NE)

Yes it’s time to think about ‘cross. And if you want to sharpen your skills with some very nice folks, swing by this event. There will be racers on hand to share their skills. More info here.

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure – 11:30 am at Laurelhurst Park (NE)

This ride was planned before the tragic passing of Paul Reubens, so it’s likely to be even more full and fun than expected. Get your bow-ties on and come share a love of cycling that was so perfectly embodied by Pee Wee. More info here.

Heavy Bike Hill Climb Challenge – 4:00 pm at Jamison Square (NW)

“Ride your heavy ass bike up a steep ass hill.” That’s the premise of this surprisingly popular annual tradition that’s back for its 11th running. Bikes must weigh 40+ lbs. Not a race! More info here.

Cargo-Palooza! – 5:30 pm at Mt. Hood Brewing (SE)

Cargo bike lovers will come together to trade secrets and tips while testing the limits of their load-hauling rigs. More info here.

