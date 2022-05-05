Family Biking: I shouldn’t feel like a criminal for biking with my baby

Posted by on May 5th, 2022 at 3:11 pm

Person placing a child car set into the cargo box of a bicycle in a driveway.

Pre-ride test of the baby seat in the box.
(Photos: Shannon Johnson/BikePortland)

“I’m not going to go to jail for this, am I?” my husband looked at me pointedly. I had tasked him with installing our infant car seat in the front box of my bakfiets-style cargo bike.

I can imagine my neighbor watching us, waiting for another opportunity to call the authorities.

“Um…no?” I wasn’t exactly sure.

“You should find out.”

I don’t blame him for asking. We’re a bit sensitive about the legality of various parenting choices and the perceptions of the neighborhood, ever since an anonymous tipster reported us for letting our kiddos play outside – directly in front of our house – because we don’t stand watch every minute. We believe it’s our right to let our kids play outside, just as we think we should have the right to bike with our baby. But does the law – and a jury of our neighbors – agree?

I can imagine my neighbor watching us, waiting for another opportunity to call the authorities. I can just picture the phone call, as soon as she sees the infant car seat in the front of my cargo bike… How much trouble could we be getting ourselves into?

Admittedly, I know we aren’t exactly in the clear. Laws vary by state. New York law specifically prohibits babies under the age of one from riding on a bike. Oregon law doesn’t explicitly forbid infants from bikes, but Oregon does require all children under age 16 to wear a helmet (ORS 814.485). That law feels like a de facto prohibition against riding with an infant, because new babies can’t [safely] wear helmets. Infants that lack full head/neck control may not be able to hold up their head with the added helmet weight, which could force down their chin and restrict their airway. Nevertheless, according to the law, if folks bike with an unhelmeted baby in Oregon, they are in violation of the statute. (Interestingly, there is a religious exemption, if wearing a helmet would violate one’s religious beliefs. There isn’t an exemption, however, if wearing a helmet would violate one’s breathing ability.)

Baby seat with a bungee cord across it inside the cargo bin of a bicycle.

Not quite ready, but close!

Of course, it seems like our family situation – biking with a baby in a car seat in a box bike – probably wasn’t considered by legislators. I want to claim that the car seat should count as “protective head gear,” but it doesn’t fit the technical definition. And I don’t think, “the law is dumb” and “the legislators don’t know what they’re making laws about” is going to be a good defense, should hubby or I need one.

To find out how worried we should be, I contacted two personal injury lawyers and longtime supporters of BikePortland: Chris Thomas of Thomas, Coon, Newton & Frost; and Charley Gee. To begin, I confronted them with the most important, extremely technical and legal question: did they bike with their babies? And if so, were they worried about being pulled over?

After all my fretting, I was surprised when they readily – and happily – recounted biking with their wee ones. Gee pulled a baby in a bike trailer, and Thomas carted his youngest baby in a car seat strapped to a box bike, followed by other child-schlepping bike configurations.

“I did have a neighbor who would yell ‘Child Endangerment!’ whenever I rode by with my kid in a Yepp seat,” Thomas recalled with a bit of a chuckle. (Gee assured me that, whatever the neighbors may yell, biking with a child would not fall under the definition of endangering the welfare of a minor.)

As it turns out, neither lawyer lost any sleep over the decision to bike with a baby (I asked) – which for me felt momentous, after months of reading and worrying over biking-with-baby blogs.

Neither Gee nor Thomas had ever heard of a citation being issued for biking with an unhelmeted baby. They had never heard of the law being enforced against infants or their caregivers.

“I wouldn’t worry about it,” said Gee.

“If people were getting tickets [for biking with an unhelmeted baby], the overwhelming consensus would be that this is silly,” asserted Thomas.

I want a baby exemption from the helmet laws.

I was still nervous. But what if? I pressed the issue. Just in case.

Gee and Thomas provided further clarification and comfort (that’s really why I called, wasn’t it?) Biking with an unhelmeted child is not a crime; it’s a violation. The offense is “failure to wear protective headgear” (ORS 814.485) in the case of the baby and “endangering a bicycle operator or passenger” (ORS 814.486) in the case of the grown-up biking with an unhelmeted baby. These offenses come with a fine of $25.

In other words, in the hopefully worst-case scenario, we could get pulled over and issued a $25 citation. Maybe two times over: $25 for the baby’s violation and $25 for the parent’s violation, if the policeperson is in a particularly peckish mood. This type of citation would generally go to traffic court. Admit guilt, pay the fine, and go home. No stint in jail.

“Good news!” I told my husband after talking to two different lawyers. “You won’t go to jail for this.”

Does that mean I’m satisfied? Absolutely not. I want a baby exemption from the helmet laws. I want biking-with-baby to be a legally protected form of family travel.

I have more to say on that… next week. In the meantime, we’ve just about got my bike, and baby, ready-to-roll. Baby’s first ride. Mommy’s… civil disobedience? If that costs me $25, it’s a price I can pay, but I definitely don’t think I should have to.

Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

I don’t know about the law, but I think riding a bike on public streets with a newborn strapped in a car seat shows a lack of common sense.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

That’s what we did. It worked really well. Baby liked it. And felt safe to us. Also, “common” sense varies and is a bit of a misnomer because not everyone has the same sense in common.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Tim
Guest
Tim

Hmm?? – How many children are killed each year by automobile drivers? How many of those children were in their parents cars? Look up the answers before asking yourself if the word would be a better place if children only traveled by car?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nick
Guest
Nick

I don’t know about common sense, but my kids enjoyed riding in the trailer from 6mos on. Statistically speaking my kids and I are much more likely to get killed or injured in a car crash while driving on a major street than we are to be killed or injured while riding on lower-traffic neighborhood roads of the sort I used to commute them to and from daycare and preschool.

Also- if anyone reading this article is concerned about dangerous drivers, please consider driving at or below the speed limit, coming to a complete stop at stop signs, and always using your turn signals when you use a car. It’s possible to normalize good behavior as drivers.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
bArbaroo
Guest
bArbaroo

What JM says about common sense varying is true. I find it very sensible to use a bike for child transport – by my experience it is quite safe. In fact, I would be more afraid to put my (hypothetical) infant in a car and drive down the freeway at 60+ mph. Statistics might support this as a quick google (infant car fatalities) got the headline “Car crashes are leading cause of death for kids” To compare the same search with “bike” inserted instead of “car” showed me this statistic from Stanford, “Each year about 100 children are killed and 254,000 are injured as a result of bicycle-related accidents. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4.” Neither of these studies are addressing new born or infants specifically but I think they provide some insight to where the risk lies. The other kink to this comparison is that Stanford the bike accident stat was not limited to children being carried in bikes it is primarily children riding bikes, which is not what we are discussing here. That and 12+ years of selling bikes specifically to carry children and knowing of very few injuries and no deaths gives me confidence that the risk is not as high as one might think and so I’d be curious to learn more about why you think that carrying an infant in a bike “shows a lack of common sense?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Choosing an exurban “drive everywhere on 2-lane roads” lifestyle is significantly more dangerous for babies/children than some inner-Portlander riding with their baby on a greenway. Which activity would be considered more dangerous by most Americans?

https://www.epermittest.com/drivers-education/dangers-rural-roads

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
Tim
Guest
Tim

I think your “neighbor” needs to get a life (or at least a better grip on reality)

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Richard
Guest
Richard

Thanks for this post, Shannon. Expecting our first baby later this year and I’m looking forward to taking him for the occasional bike ride.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

This is a great article. What strikes me as particularly nutty is that it looks like you can’t avoid the helmet requirement even if you stay off the road:

“A person commits the offense of failure of a bicycle operator or rider to wear protective headgear if the person is under 16 years of age, operates or rides on a bicycle on a highway or ON PREMISES OPEN TO THE PUBLIC…”
https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_814.485

So the car seat solution doesn’t appear (to non-lawyer me) to be legal even if you ride only on sidewalks or park paths.

At least strollers and wagons aren’t considered to be vehicles requiring kids to wear helmets or be in car seats (I hope).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

started earlier with each child. 11 weeks and down to 7 with the youngest. Car seat in a bike trailer. felt quite safe. Would do it again.

I agree the law should change

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
bArbaroo
Guest
bArbaroo

This might be my favorite BP headline of all time!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Yes, with due care and preparation it should be fine. Seek input from your PCP and the main issue is waiting for a child to build up neck muscles so their head is not bounced around unnecessarily.) The key is also pick your bike well, the front loaded ‘bakfiets type’ bike with child carrier allows easy to over see and more secure riding at a younger age…then as they get older consider adding long tail bikes or trailers. (I have talked to many parents from the Netherlands and observed a lot of bakfiets there set up for kinder transport. I had a bakfiets for almost 10 years of bi-state use.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
EEE
Guest
EEE

The “anonymous tipster” could have easily been an Oregon mandatory reporter. You have to realize that at some point certain conduct in relation to your child CAN amount to child abuse or neglect — including hypothetical situations involving leaving kids unattended or riding around with a newborn on a bicycle. And once they see something that looks a little sus, reporters aren’t in a position to guess about the level of your recklessness and whether it triggers the reporting requirements. Stay safe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
