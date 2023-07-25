Video: Portland Bike Path Conditions Report

Just how bad are Portland’s marquee bike paths these days? Are they safe for everyone to ride? Is the hysteria over homeless campers living on them accurate or overblown?
These are questions I’ve thought about a lot, so I wanted to get out there and see for myself. And I figured bringing a video camera along might help other people answer them as well.
On Saturday I set off on the classic Portland path loop: Marine Drive, I-205, Springwater, Esplanade — I did about 32 miles from Peninsula Park and back. I also looked at NE 33rd Ave to check on the huge community of RV dwellers that have amassed on both sides of the street.
To back up a bit, Portland has struggled with the issue of people living on and adjacent to bike paths ever since massive camps emerged on the Springwater Corridor in 2015. While it feels like we’ve made significant progress in how we address this issue, it remains unresolved.
The intersection with cycling is very clear. Many reasonable people have told me they don’t feel safe using paths like the Springwater, or paths along I-205, Marine Drive, the Columbia Slough, Peninsula Crossing Trail, and so on. There have been scary confrontations, thefts, and assaults. In 2017 Metro planners were forced to scrap a path project when fears about homeless camping came to the fore.
In 2019, I was shocked at the conditions of both the I-205 path and the people living along it.
But I also know the issue is often unfairly used as political cudgel by some people. There’s an entire phalanx of folks who are so committed to convincing us “Portland is a lawless wasteland” they will say anything to perpetuate that narrative. So instead of arguing online, I wanted to ground-truth conditions for myself.
As you can see and hear in the video, what I encountered was a very mixed bag. Overall, my experience was much better than some of the “Portland is dying” folks are desperate for you to believe. I never once felt scared and was not approached or threatened by anyone. The vast majority of my time in the saddle was beautiful and the paths were free and clear of anyone — campers or otherwise. (Note: I am very aware that my experiences are not the same as everyone. Your mileage may vary!)
There wasn’t that much trash to be seen (keep in mind my bar is unfortunately still quite low for what’s an acceptable condition on these paths), and the presence of campers and their tents and belongings was relatively minimal compared to a few years ago. Overall, I was happy to see fewer people living outside, but we have a lot of work to do to take care of the ones still out there.
One of my biggest takeaways was a validation of my fear that the negative reputation of these trails has scared people from using them. For a nice, sunny, summer day, it was very lonely as a bike rider out there. Yes, it was pretty hot and I was out there in the hottest part of the day; but there should have been a lot more people out riding.
Through all of Portland’s ups and (mostly) downs in the past decade or so, I’ve never stopped riding these paths — and after doing this ride on Saturday, I now feel better about encouraging others to give them a try.
Here’s what I’ve heard about the video from our YouTube channel subscribers:
“I feel a little better about those paths now that you have done this. That camp under Division is very unsettling and should be moved. I feel like it is time for me to ride some of this again.”
“If there were a group ride (like a small Pedalpalooza ride) on the MUP, it would spark interest in riders to go out and take a look. Perhaps that comfort of being with others, would help calm some of the fears and concerns of the paths.”
“I used to live in Lents near that bike path, its always sad to see the conditions there but I never felt like it was unsafe for me to travel along the path during the day.”
Have a look at the video and tell me if the conditions are worse or better than you expected. And I’d love to know how you are feeling about riding these paths: Have you erased them from your route catalogue? Are you sworn off of them for good? Or are you ready to give them another chance?
I plan to do another video of the same loop in a few months to compare conditions. If there’s a specific location you want me to check out, please let me know. For a rosy look at one particular section of the Marine Drive Bike Path, check out this video I shared on Instagram earlier this week.
I have the same impression – there seem to be fewer homeless people on these paths. I have never been accosted on them.
I think PDXReporter has been a great tool and I do believe the more we use it the better the trails will get. Whether it was my report or a combo of other people, reporting the long standing camp under the Sellwood bridge resulted in a pretty immediate clean up and it’s stayed that way for a couple of months now.
I have never had a single response to any of the camps I’ve entered into PDXReporter. I don’t think anyone actually reads it.
When I lived in East Portland, we got better results complaining to Multnomah County about the 1-205 path; they would send out county prisoners to clean it up.
What I find interesting about such off-street paths in each community I visit is how tolerant they are about path users. including the homeless – or rather how draconian each community police department is about removing unwanted users.
Good video, Jonathan. Or maybe I mean, good idea. Thanks for addressing this. The big flaw here is that what you saw on the 22nd might not be what you see on the 26th (or whenever, pick a different, not far off date). It could be better, it could be worse. The 205 path between Holgate and Harold, near Holgate, was cleaned up for the most part yesterday and this morning. But come back on Monday morning there might be more campers than last weekend. Some guy might have been having a hard time and starts chucking bottles into the path creating a biking and walking hazard. Last night I was coming up the 205 from Flavel to the Springwater and some asshole on a crotch rocket came down the path to his camp. Auto use on the trails is absolutely a common and weekly thing these days. I’m on both of these trails most days of the week. It’s a roll of the dice regarding what you’re gonna get.
Yes, agreed, this is sad on all kinds of levels. I too wish no one had to sleep outside except on legit camping trips. But I’ve lost my patience and empathy with this situation. There’s trash all over, campers do spill onto the trail often and even if you and I don’t feel unsafe, a lot of people do. I know you know this, you mention it multiple times. Our MUPs are not for camping. The reputational damage has been done and I think it’s gonna take a while to get people back on these trails in big numbers. Also, you mention all the indications of fire. I’m confident it’s just a matter of time before one of these fires gets out of control and rips through some homes adjacent to the trails. I’m honestly amazed it hasn’t already happened given our new summer realities.
That last line leads to my last bit and it’s less trail related and me griping. 90 is hot and for a lot of us that grew up here it is miserable. In Santa Barbara, I dunno, maybe that’s a really killer day. Go Hang Ten or whatever. Eat some hella tasty tacos and frosty margs and soak up the rays. 90 is hot for Portland. We have had our 3rd warmest first half of summer on record. We have had 12 90f days already and the 30 year average is 15 90f days, which I’m sure we’re gonna blast right past, again (which is up from what it was because our summers keep getting f’ing warmer all the time). Don’t be a Californian and tell us 90 isn’t a hot day. Ha.
Appreciate the on-the-ground reporting. Those were pretty bad conditions if you ask me. To add my personal context, consider me a “Strong and Fearless” rider, albeit one that tows a toddler in a Burley.
We all have our own measuring sticks, and while I admit the path was only occasionally physically blocked, I have to view every tent/rv as a possible traumatic interaction w/ a raving lunatic. So that would be, I dunno, 500 potential threats over 30 some miles. And of course, most aren’t that, but just the worry and having to have my head on a swivel eyeballing everyone is so taxing.
And please don’t consider me a shut in!!! I am out frequently on the areas closest (and lucky me, safest), mainly the innermost Springwater portion (say from Esplanade through Johnson Creek). Like you said, at least there the tents are 75% hidden.
Like you said in the video, just a sad state of affairs.
In 2016-17 or so I pedaled back along the MUP from a WNBR after party on the river, fearless in the dark at 3am, and it was actually fun! Now, riding along any stretch of this MUP in the middle of the day has the potential for all the encounters you mentioned, and the middle of the night is a hard NO F’N WAY!
A month ago I had kids in tow and was at the Springwater Cart Park/Cartlandia on 82nd for lunch. I figured I’d give the MUPs a go, as it had been a long time since I’d ridden them, as I’d basically written them off. So I went east along the springwater and then up the MUP to around Salmon. Yeah, it wasn’t that bad, but it wasn’t that great, as there was a bit of sketchiness all around, pretty much all the time. I totally got the stress of hyper-awareness that you mention. It’s sad when I’d rather take my chances with cars on side streets over random people camped along a MUP.
I’ve seen some improvements in the section of the path that I frequent between Prescott and Glisan when going to Gateway Green, but it could be due to Maywood Park taking care of it. There are a bunch of new yellow bollards in the path at Prescott, and south of that where the path crosses over the I-84 W to I-205 N on-ramp. Vehicles are still getting through at the access bridge that goes from Fremont over I-84, and camping under 102nd. This weekend there was a white van inside the Gateway Green park, on the NE corner along the fence next to a rock garden. He woke up, tried to leave, and got stuck and made some big ruts in the trail.
I’m surprised you didn’t show the part of the path at the top of the hill, just west of the Gateway Transit Center, that has become the default smoking lounge for the Transit Center. It’s gross to huff up the hill into a cloud of smoke, with cig butts and trash all over. I’ve even seen the shrubs there all charred from fire, no doubt from a cig butt. I wish Trimet took a more active role in maintaining the areas around such a prominent transit center. In looking at that 2009 street view, it’s amazing how much nicer it looks without the added new fencing. This whole area needs a sound wall to make the path, and transit center, seem more cohesive and integrated and like something other than 2nd-rate facilities.
Fun fact; that spot on the path next to the transit center is the ONLY TIME I have ever seen an ODOT street sweeper on the bike path! What a unicorn! If only they could run that up and down the path every month to keep things clean and remove all the broken glass and feces.
Thank you for doing this, Jonathan, it’s very helpful. I think a lot of people may just not get out to those trails often enough to know exactly what the current conditions on them are. It seems like their fears just take over sometimes.
“I did about 32 miles from Peninsula Park and back…Overall, my experience was much better than some of the “Portland is dying” folks are desperate for you to believe. I never once felt scared and was not approached or threatened by anyone.“.
Big deal. One day riding, 2 hours or so and you reach your conclusion that the haters are using it as “political cudgel”.
I think maybe you are just a little too eager to give a rosy report on the state of Portland.
No shit. Time to raise the bar as to what’s acceptable on Portland streets.
Putting lipstick on a pig – that’s what I would call this exercise.
I’ll never forget riding on the Marine Drive path some months ago and suddenly finding myself in THE MIDDLE of a scary camp. The path was completely blocked by campers and trashed cars. It was like a scene out of Mad Max. I turned around and peddled for my life.
You say that many more people should be out there cycling in the middle of a sunny summer’s day, but I can tell you it takes just one experience like the one I had, or some person yelling or throwing stuff, to convince most people never to come back. If the city can ever get on top of this problem and get us our MUPs back, it’s gonna take a generation to get cycling back into these spaces.
The paths in my area aren’t good for riding anymore either. I’ve been using Google maps to find alternat bike routes. Honestly, I’m more comfortable riding on the sidestreet than the paths.
I used to walk with my dog down the GOING MUP to Swan Island. I would try to convince neighbors and family to join me. After being followed/threatened by a van driver on Going MUP and a truck driver on the Greeley MUP, I advise people to be cautious. I still occasionally ride down those paths, but it remains unsafe because of people driving on them and the a handful of threats backed up with vehicles, pipes and even a knife! I get that some people have few choice of where to live, but please don’t pretend there are not others who are anti-social or dangerously unwell. Camping should not be permitted along any paths, nor in parks or on beaches. There is a lot of help available for people willing to seek it out. More relevant to this story: I was yelled at (“get out of here”) on the Marine Drive path,farther east last summer, and menaced by RV campers along 33rd (“watch out” while holding an axe) a few weeks ago.
I am happy to see that progress is being made at reclaiming our public spaces, but this video shows public space conditions that are miles away from being acceptable in my opinion
Hi, I live on 73rd and Foster. There are quite a few campers per mile on all of the paths in central SE Portland. I’ve taken to the sidestreet routes because there is always someone who has their stuff strewn across the path. I don’t mind people along the path, but I hate the obstacles they create. I ride mostly between johnson creek and Burnside along 205. Every time I try using the path there are obstacles. Maybe it will be better next ride.
One thing I think this doesn’t fully capture is the difference between the paths (especially the 205 path) in the middle of the day vs morning vs evening. I ride 205 and Springwater pretty often (2-3+ times a week). Most of the time my experience is like what is shown in the video — rarely any issues, not a huge amount of other people on bikes, and that camp blocking the underpass at Division is always there. But riding the 205 path in the evening around 6:30-8pm is a totally different story. So many more people standing around in the path, walking in the middle of the path, sitting next to the path, many people actively smoking or shooting drugs, and often people passed out in or next to their tent. I’ve had people yell at me, garbage thrown at me, a machete swung at me, had people step directly in front of me oblivious to the fact I was riding through, and one evening came through that Division underpass and the guy had his tarp spread out across the whole path completely blocking it forcing me to grab the brakes as hard as I could.
I fully agree with the sentiment that the paths are not as bad as the “portland is dying” crowd wants to believe, and in general people should not be afraid to use them, but the situation in the evening is bleak and can be scary and I can definitely see it discouraging people from using the paths.
Well your description of the trails in the evening sounds an awful lot like “Portland is dying”. Yeah,I’ll admit that I’m not brave enough to confront what you’re describing.
Thanks. Interesting Jonathan. Unfortunately I’m still a bit too scarred from prior bad experiences to venture onto our MUP’s right now—especially with kids in tow. Glad to hear they seem to be trending in the right direction. Maybe next summer after some enforcement of our no camping ban I’ll
try it. Thanks for the reconnaissance.
Great video Jonathan. It’s good to see current conditions.
Something has got to be done with all the RVs on 33rd. This is such an important access point to Marine Drive, not only for those living in north Portland, but for all those that want to ride loops around the city.
I used to travel 33rd a lot, but I try to reroute around that now because of all the RVs. They’ve cleaned it out several times before, once for Biden’s visit and another time for the Women’s Professional Golf Association tournament at Columbia Edgewater.
Other than 33rd, it was nice to see improvements elsewhere. It is definitely not as bad as before in many places. You didn’t even show the Marine Dr, I-205 intersection which used to be a disaster zone, as was much of the path going south up to Sandy Blvd. I’ve been through there recently and it was all clean. As were the tunnels south of Parkrose Tri-met station as your video shows.
There also used to be a lot of tents all along the I-205 path going south, especially at the intersection with the Springwater and going towards 82nd. So I agree, it is much better there. Let’s hope we continue to trend in the right direction.
I wish I was invited, that ride looks downright pleasant!
I do like the idea of some pedalpalooza style group rides there too.