Weekend Event Guide: Zombie mob, fiesta, levees, and more

Shine up your rig and get out there! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time. Please note, it’s Pedalpalooza time! That means there are tons of rides every day. See them all here. (Also note that rides usually leave 30 minutes after the posted meet-up time.)

This week’s guide is sponsored by Portland Design Works and their cool new Rattlesnek Kej.

Friday, July 21st

Fiesta on Bikes Ride – 6:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

This ride sounds so fun! Great Spanish music by a pro DJ, burritos, paletas, tamales! Perfect way to end the week. 21+ More info here.

Naked Zombie Ride – 7:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

A zombie flash mob will be assembled (some clothed, others not) and you’ll ride around growling and clawing at unsuspecting Portlanders. Fake blood provided. More info here.

Saturday, July 22nd

Ride to Defeat ALS – All day in Mt. Angel

Get out of town for new views on this benefit ride that is fully supported with multiple mileage options available. Expect yummy hand pies and strawberry shortcake on course. Free registration if you mention Pedalpalooza! More info here.

Bike The Levees / Marine Drive Edition – 9:30 am at Aloft Hotel (NE)

Join Columbia Slough Watershed council for a 7+ mile jaunt along Marine Drive where you’ll learn all about the science and soil that holds back water from the might Columbia River. Free but registration required. More info here.

Rookie Ride – 9:30 at Sellwood Park (SE)

This is a Portland Bicycling Club ride geared toward folks new to group rides or folks who just dusted off an old bike and want to get back into the swing of things. More info here.

The Electric Ride – 9:45 am at Irving Park (NE)

If you’re an electrification advocate, this ride is a golden opportunity to learn more about how some Portlanders are going all-in on electric power. Ride leaders will stop at three homes where you’ll learn about solar power, rainwater catchment, green HVAC systems, and more. All bikes welcome! Bring a post-ride picnic. More info here.

PDX Unity Ride – 3:30 pm at Salmon St Springs (SW)

Led by a queer and trans-friendly cycling collective, this ride is a welcoming and safe space for all LGBTQ+ folks. They’ll take you on a classic Portland Willamette River loop with opportunities for swimming. More info here.

Ride Westside to Beaverton Night Market – 4:00 pm at Beaverton Central MAX Station

An 8-mile loop around Beaverton with this wonderful group of advocates and bike lovers that ends at the Night Market. More info here.

Sunday, July 23rd

SW Neighborhood Bike Fair – 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Mittelman Jewish Community Center (SW)

If you or someone you know needs encouragement or help learning to ride or building confidence on their bike, don’t miss this City of Portland-hosted event. Lots of free activities including riding lessons for all ages and information about e-bikes. More info here.

Community Cycling Sunday Gravel Grinder – 9:30 am at Patagonia Store (W Burnside)

The crew from Patagonia welcome you on a 17-mile unpaved exploration of Forest Park with the promise of pastries and coffee at the end. More info here.

Idaho Ride – 6:00 pm at Overlook Park (N)

Expats unite! If you love Idaho or moved here and need some of that sweet spud-lovin’, get ready to meet your kinfolk. All expats welcome, but bonus points for potato or Idaho-inspired garb. Expect stops for tots. More info here.