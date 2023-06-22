Weekend Event Guide: Ramble, birding, Gorge Ride, and more!

If you can find your way through Peninsula Park this weekend you will not regret it. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This week’s guide is sponsored by the Gorge Ride on June 24th — a fully-supported journey with amazing views on the Historic Columbia River Highway.

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time. Please note, it’s Pedalpalooza time! That means there are tons of rides every day. See them all here. (Also note that rides usually leave 30 minutes after the posted meet-up time.)

Friday, June 23rd

Urban Ramble Ride & Raffle – 5:00 pm at Metropolis Cycles (N)

Metropolis has teamed up with Portland Design Works for what should be a really fun night with excellent prizes and good vibes that benefits NW Trail Sisters. Expect a 7-10 mile ride. More info here.

Transportation Trivia – 6:00 pm at Village Ballroom (N)

The annual trivia contest for transportation nerds that benefits the Community Cycling Center! Team BikePortland will be in the house! More info here.

Street Roots Ride – 7:00 pm at Friendship Circle (NW)

Get to know the folks behind Portland’s street newspaper and learn more about becoming a vendor. More info here.

Loud n’ Lit – 8:30 pm at Irving Park (NE)

It’s time for Portland’s biggest party ride. Roll out for a massive takeover of streets with fellow wheelpeople with tunes galore. More info here.

Saturday, June 24th

Bikes and Film Cameras Club Ride – 10:00 am in Central Eastside

Join Shawn Granton of the Urban Adventure League and other lovers of film cameras for an excursion that will expose you to new ways of seeing with old cameras. More info here.

Sew Many Bikes – 11:00 am at Modern Domestic (NE)

Sewers meet bikers. Bikers meet sewers. Whether you do one or the other or both, you will have a great time on this ride that will visit fabric and sewing shops and connect with some of Portland’s talented fashion-makers. More info here.

Marvel vs DC Comicpalooza – 11:00 am at Irving Park (NE)

Roll to comic-themed songs and cosplay your way through the neighborhood with an end at Words With Pictures, one of the best comic books shops in the country. More info here.

New Parents Ride – 1:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

A perfect way to test your new trailer or other child-carrying gear before Sunday Parkways and connect with other parents who are new to this toting-tots-on-bikes thing. More info here.

Hitchhikers Ride to the Galaxy – 5:00 pm at Holy Ghost (SE)

Where are all the Douglas Adams fans at? This is your ride. Enjoy themed stops and fun costumes as you make your way through the galaxy by bike. Ride leader even has costume suggestions. More info here.

Sunday, June 25th

Pittock Mansion Ride – 9:00 am at Sellwood Park (SE)

A certified Portland Bicycling Club ride leader will take you up the hills to Pittock Mansion with a route that goes through Council Crest Park. More info here.

Birding By Bike – 10:30 am at Save the Giants Park (SE)

It’s just what it sounds like! Ride around, look for birds. No knowledge necessary. More info here.

Sunday Parkways Northeast Cully – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm (NE)

Portland’s favorite carfree streets event is back! Don’t miss this chance to discover great parks, wonderful people, and enough food carts and activities to keep your whole family or friend group happy. More info here.

Super Mario Bike Gran Prix – 11:30 am at Ladds Circle Park (SE)

Dress up as your fave character and ride around Mario-style. Ride leader says it’ll be family-friendly and there could be some Switch playing. More info here.

Read, Ride, Write – 3:00 pm at Ladds Addition (SE)

Bicycling is so poetic and it also spurs chemicals in your brain that spur creativity… So bring a pen/pencil and some paper and make some poetry! More info here.