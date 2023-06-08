New era begins as Portland passes citywide camping ban

Portland City Council voted 3-1 Wednesday on a city ordinance that bans daytime camping citywide. It’s a big shift in policy that could have a major impact on cycling.
For about a decade now, we’ve covered serious concerns from bicycle riders about tent encampments located along major cycling routes. A look into the BikePortland archive shows that our first post on the issue was in February 2014 when a large group of people erected tents and shelters adjacent to the Springwater Corridor path under the Ross Island Bridge.
At that time, we didn’t hear much about safety concerns from these camps. That changed in early 2016 when we did our first story about how people who live around and ride on the Springwater near SE 82nd Avenue felt like the growing camp was “a major public health issue.” We also shared comments from people who said they’d been threatened by people who live along the path and have stopped using it at night as a result. The issue would only grow in size and impact in the years after that. In 2019 after a ride on the I-205 path near Gateway Green I posted a story saying the makeshift homes and trash had created “unacceptable” conditions.
Former City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly commented on that post and agreed that the state of the bike path was, “unacceptable and unsafe for everyone involved.” But she also cautioned against the impulse to force and/or “sweep” the people and their belongings away because, “there is literally nowhere for them to go.”
Portland has made some progress on building affordable housing and boosting the number of shelter beds in the past four years. But the number of homeless people has also increased and there are still not enough places for them to go.
Despite that complicated reality, the ordinance passed yesterday makes it a violation to camp on nearly any public right-of-way between the hours of 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. The plan was proposed by Mayor Ted Wheeler to comply with his interpretation of an Oregon law passed in 2021 that requires all cities and counties to ensure their camping ordinances are “objectively reasonable as to time, place, and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”
The new “place” regulations are the most relevant to bicycling. Here’s the text of that section of the ordinance that lays it all out:
An involuntarily homeless person may not camp in the following places at any time:
a. On a Pedestrian Plaza
b. Upon public docks
c. In the pedestrian use zone, which is the area of the sidewalk corridor on City sidewalks intended for pedestrian travel or access to public transit
d. In a Park regulated
e. Within 250 feet from a preschool, kindergarten, elementary or secondary school, or a childcare center
f. Within 250 feet from a safe parking site, safe rest village, or sanctioned camping location designated by the Mayor.
g. Within 250 feet of lot or parcel containing a construction site
h. In the public right-of-way along “High Crash Network Streets and Intersections”i. Within 250 feet of an Environmental overlay zone, River Natural overlay zone, River Environmental overlay zone, Pleasant Valley Natural Resource overlay zone, or a special flood hazard area.
j. Areas posted no-trespassing by City bureaus.
While bike lanes or paths aren’t mentioned by name, we can expect the ordinance to apply to things like the Esplanade, Springwater, I-205 path, the Columbia Slough path, and so on. Many of the important bike paths in our network (Peninsula Crossing Trail, Springwater, Esplanade, Willamette River Greenway, and so on) are actually city parks, so they’d fall under that provision. And Mayor Wheeler’s office has told BikePortland that the “pedestrian use zone” language will also capture some bikeways.
Now that the ordinance has passed, Wheeler’s office says the City will create a map that clearly shows where camping is banned. If there are bikeways that are not on that map, they have told BikePortland, “We can follow up to see if there are opportunities that may need further consideration.”
Keeping transportation right-of-way clear of peoples’ homes and belongings should not be a controversial idea (although I acknowledge if not discussed carefully, it can lead to bigoted, insensitive comments). In recent days and weeks, Portland has made it clear that transportation right-of-way is not a place for camping. The ADA settlement that City Council agreed to last week is a good example of this, and even Sarah Iannarone — a former mayoral candidate who know heads The Street Trust — shared on her personal Twitter account this week that while she opposes the camping ban, “The city should clear the right of way for use of our multimodal transportation system…”
The ban is due to go into effect next month; but it remains to be seen how enforcement will play out. Regardless, yesterday’s Council vote marked a major turning point for this issue. Hopefully our city will be healthier for it.
This is long overdue. I look forward to once again being able to ride our MUP’s without fear or riding around trash and camper blockades. Unfortunately, the city of Portland doesn’t have a good track record of enforcing our laws…I hope they can do better this time. I think the community will need to hold elected leaders “feet to the fire” to ensure that we can get our city (and MUP’s) back.
I’m sure the police are going to get right on that.
Frankly I doubt removing camps from bike paths like the I-205 path and Springwater Corridor will have much of an impact on bicycling mode share or help anyone except for recreational riders plus the very small number of people who live and/or work near the paths themselves.
While Dutch cities have true “bicycle highways” connecting far-flung neighborhoods to popular destinations like parks, schools, and hospitals, our *existing* MUPs are too disconnected and out of the way to be any use for most everyday trips. Indeed, according to BP, most bike traffic seems to happen on greenways, i.e. shared residential streets, not separated bike paths:
https://bikeportland.org/2023/03/29/how-portlands-chief-bike-planner-explains-the-decline-in-cycling-372023
Sure, we’re all entitled to have a place to ride for fun and exercise on the weekends or whenever. But not at the expense of further marginalizing the already most marginalized in society. As Iannarone says, Wheeler’s camping ban is a waste of money that will cause more harm than good and is destined to fail.
I disagree Daniel.
1000s of people have relied on these paths as critical backbones to their mobility network. And many of those people have stopped using them because they perceive the paths as being unsafe, scary, blocked, and so on. If that perception begins to change, we’ll see people start to ride on these paths — and ride everywhere else — again.
I also think it’s unfortunate to see you talking about paths and greenways as some sort of either/or — as if they aren’t a symbiotic relationship that are both essential to a quality bike network.
Looking at the Springwater trail as an example, the historic bike traffic peak was about 3,000 riders per day. I admit that’s a lot, but hardly the linchpin of the overall network. It’s somewhat less than the number of riders using SE Clinton around the same time, and the proportional drop in ridership since the start of the pandemic is about the same.
We don’t know how many of those riders stopped using the MUP specifically because of safety concerns on the trail vs. overall traffic safety concerns, a switch to remote working, etc. (About 2,000 people per day were still using it in 2022.)
I don’t consider MUPs and greenways to be in opposition at all. I agree they are both essential when designed and maintained appropriately. We especially need safe, separated paths for the “interested but concerned” demographic. I just don’t think the specific policy of jailing people for camping on bike paths will deliver much benefit considering the amount of disruption and hardship it will cause.
Thanks for your blessing on this. Glad you have decided it might be OK for the public to use this public park despite your charts and graphs.
BTW, no one is getting thrown in jail, they are simply asked to not claim our public land as their own.
I know, that can be disrupting…
There’s a reason why Inarone didn’t get elected as mayor. That comment of hers you mention is a prime example as to why.
She’s not in touch with the average Portlander. We’re done with the enabling and loss of our city.
Thankfully, we had people like Daniel pushing for the Raiford write-in campaign. We really dodged a bullet on that one.
There’s a reason why Ted Wheeler only got 46% of the vote for mayor. He’s not in touch with the average Portlander, despite what you might see on local TV news (or the BP comment section).
So what if it’s only recreational riders or people who want fun and exercise are using them?? That’s what public parks and green space is for. They are not for you to decide what we use them for.
Quoting someone with the credibility of Iannarone on the subject speaks volumes.
It’s not for her to decide either.
The arrogance and sense of entitlement is astonishing.
Public space is for shared use, it’s not yours or the Street Trusts property or the property of people who decide it’s Their own space to live in.
I sorta agree with your first paragraph. Sorta. But I’m on both these trails weekly, biking or running, and they suck right now. I don’t *usually* feel sketched out but campers do leave a ton of shit on the trails. Tents, bike stuff, garbage, Home Depot heavy carts, busted up glass, etc. If I didn’t live so incredibly close to the Springwater I’d probably refuse to use it in the state it’s in now. This isn’t even touching on the massive increase of auto traffic on the trails that’s happened the last few years. There’s no way this hasn’t discouraged some folks from getting out and riding (sure, recreationally, but that shouldn’t matter).
Last paragraph. Is there anywhere in your mind that campers shouldn’t be moved from? Like the base of Powell Butte, Johnson Creek floodplains, Beggars Tick, Tideman Johnson park, Jenne Butte, etc? Or is that all cool and no problem? Dismantling microwaves and whatnot for scrap and chucking that shit in Johnson Creek is fine yeah? Campers gotta be somewhere, doesn’t matter where it is?
It’s amazing to me that the pro-camping narrative now is that MUPs are for “fun and exercise on the weekends”. People still use MUPs for transportation, and they used to use them a lot more when they were safer.
Recreational riders make utility riders. Biking in the street is scary if you’ve spent your whole life in a car. Bike-curious people need a place to start biking and MUPs are a great place to do that.
It’s unreasonable to ask people to lose access to everything their taxes pay for. I know some people, especially in the ineffective left, have a hard time understanding that people have a limit to their empathy and if you tax them to death and they don’t even feel comfortable using parks in the city, they will leave to a city where they can access the parks and trails their taxes pay for. Portlander’s are sick of being a door mat to anti-social drug addicts.
The big lie of Portland’s bike fun scene.
Why some? My only guess is that some bikeways aren’t owned by the city like the 205 path. Either way if only some are kept clear you can be fairly certain where people will end up.
I said this in the other article but I still don’t get why we’re putting this solely on PPBs shoulders. They’re particularly bad at this work and have openly shown and said that they don’t want to do it. I understand they may be necessary in some situations where someone has to be physically trespassed from property but them being the first contact sounds like a terrible idea.
I just wrote to the mayor and commissioners thanking them for passing the ordinance and imploring them to plan for how it is enforced.
We know enforcement is not going to be easy. Let’s not wait for months to “suddenly” learn there are enforcement issues.
I want to be able to walk and ride safely on the paths and sidewalks again.
Is this map that shows where camping is banned, in effect going to show exactly where this problem behavior is allowed and free from enforcement? In other words, are we going to start seeing an influx of problem campers in areas that we hadn’t before, decimating previously unmolested neighborhoods?
I think we should have had an outright ban, not a piecemeal approach that codifies into law new lawless zones. It will be hard enough to get PPB to enforce these laws, why give them a map to where they can claim no responsibility?
Why give people who have for too long been allowed to destroy the fabric of our city, a map of exactly where to go. The ban should be everywhere, we should all expect equal protection under the law from criminal activity regardless of where we happen to live.