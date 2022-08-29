The Monday Roundup: Cops and crash reports, cyclist hit-and-run, camping ban, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Path camping ban: The city council of Sacramento voted unanimously on several ordinances that will ban temporary encampments on paths and other public spaces. Supporters said it was about environmental and wildfire concerns. (Sacramento Bee)

Better crash statements: A new study worked with police officers and even proposed a crash statement template (something I’ve long pushed for!) with a goal to make police use more accurate and fair language. (Streetsblog USA)

Lego Long John: Tell Lego they should offer this cool cargo bike for sale! (Lego)

More Native news: Sunday’s Native and Indigenous Pedalpalooza ride gets its due in this profile from a publication that focuses on stories from Indian Country. (Underscore News)

Petrol ad ban: French President Macron has taken a step to prohibit advertising of fossil fuels, becoming the first European country to do so. (Times UK)

Gas car ban: 2035 is the target year for California’s new law that outlaws gas-powered cars. (NPR)

Don’t say it never happens: Police in New York City are searching for a bike rider who hit and killed someone walking in the street. They say it happened during a large group ride. (ABC)

Speed limiters in cars: Just a week after the New York City said they’d require speed limiting tech on their fleet vehicles, there’s a bill to do something similar for all cars in the state. (Streetsblog USA)

Social isolation because cars: It’s nice to see more people making the connection that car-dominant places make it harder to connect and form relationships with other humans. (Vox)

How not to prevent street takeovers: LOL someone at the City of Compton thought little reflectors in an intersection would prevent illegal burnouts and street takeovers. (ABC)

Kenyan cyclist dead: Sule Kangangi, a bike racer and advocate for cycling in Kenya, died while competing in a gravel race in Vermont. (The Guardian)

Video of the Week:

Great song from Edinburgh-based musician Dan Abrahams! Whose streets? Our streets!

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!