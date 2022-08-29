The Monday Roundup: Cops and crash reports, cyclist hit-and-run, camping ban, and more

Welcome to the week.
Path camping ban: The city council of Sacramento voted unanimously on several ordinances that will ban temporary encampments on paths and other public spaces. Supporters said it was about environmental and wildfire concerns. (Sacramento Bee)
Better crash statements: A new study worked with police officers and even proposed a crash statement template (something I’ve long pushed for!) with a goal to make police use more accurate and fair language. (Streetsblog USA)
Lego Long John: Tell Lego they should offer this cool cargo bike for sale! (Lego)
More Native news: Sunday’s Native and Indigenous Pedalpalooza ride gets its due in this profile from a publication that focuses on stories from Indian Country. (Underscore News)
Petrol ad ban: French President Macron has taken a step to prohibit advertising of fossil fuels, becoming the first European country to do so. (Times UK)
Gas car ban: 2035 is the target year for California’s new law that outlaws gas-powered cars. (NPR)
Don’t say it never happens: Police in New York City are searching for a bike rider who hit and killed someone walking in the street. They say it happened during a large group ride. (ABC)
Speed limiters in cars: Just a week after the New York City said they’d require speed limiting tech on their fleet vehicles, there’s a bill to do something similar for all cars in the state. (Streetsblog USA)
Social isolation because cars: It’s nice to see more people making the connection that car-dominant places make it harder to connect and form relationships with other humans. (Vox)
How not to prevent street takeovers: LOL someone at the City of Compton thought little reflectors in an intersection would prevent illegal burnouts and street takeovers. (ABC)
Kenyan cyclist dead: Sule Kangangi, a bike racer and advocate for cycling in Kenya, died while competing in a gravel race in Vermont. (The Guardian)
Let’s follow Sacramento’s lead.
Agreed. I had to call in a fire that was started intentionally by feuding campers under one of the bridges at the sellwood end of the spring water corridor trail on Saturday. The vegetation in that area went up scary fast could have spread easily into numerous businesses and homes. I was first caller roughly 5-10min after the blaze was started and that wasn’t even a remote part of the trail. I had to Imagine if it were out closer to Powell butte or just past downtown Gresham, the destruction would have been catastrophic.
I grew up in that area. When I grew up in the 50’s and 60’s the terrain along the river was either hopfields or just open space. A great place to roam around and jump into the river to cool off. Sacramento is a hot place! That environment is no place for random camping. It is very dry and it would take quite a bit of time for any fire crews to get to a camping fire, due to distance from fire stations, and limited road access. I was last riding on that path about five years ago, and there was not a single homeless encampment then (I was riding about five miles from Sacramento City Center). It must have just exploded. Also, there is lots of expensive housing development very near the path, maybe half a mile or so away, so any fire is going to endanger and lot of people very quickly. Also, in addition to it being hot country, it is pretty windy.
Counter point: lets not follow the lead of right wing reactionaries!
But I would be all for solving homelessness!
All 9 city council members in Sacramento are democrats…so yeah, try again.
I’m all in for trying to solve homelessness but in the short term we still need quick, sometimes uncomfortable solutions to avoid loss of life, green space and property..
What does that have to do with anything? You think democrats aren’t right wing reactionaries? Look at our president!
I don’t mean to weigh in otherwise, but this point in particular bears repeating, because the the myopia of American political discourse irks me so.
See: https://politicalcompass.org/uselection2020
Biden is just like Trump isn’t he?
Almost exactly the same, no difference at all.
Its has to do with your seemingly blanket assessment that due to the decision, the city government must be run by “reactionary conservatives”. There is much evidence here to support the fact that this is a liberal push due to the political affiliation of the city leaders and the environmental groups that are pushing for this camping ban.
Now I would like to have a more in depth conversation around this but you seem to not offer much substance or solutions with your “counter points”. Do you have anything deeper to offer than finger pointing and inaction?
Looks like the area was cleared at the request of the American River Parkway Foundation and the Sierra Club. I don’t know if they are right wing reactionaries.
No, everyone is a right wing reactionary, No difference between Sierra club and the Republican party on anything.
Love how wanting clean and safe places to live makes one a “right wing reactionary”. Well put me at the top of that list I guess.
I agree. I am not a right wing reactionary but I believe that allowing street camping is bad for the city and for the campers. It allows society to not make the hard choices that would lead to more housing and more services. It holds the rest of the city hostage because now a lot of areas are unusable. NE 33rd between Columbia and Marine is a major bike connection that is now unusable because it’s a junk yard of zombie campers and mounds of trash, same with 205 path and parts of spring water. So we allow people to continue living in squalor and dying on the street (see stories about how many homeless people die each year), at the same time making parts of the cities public spaces off limits to resident. Sidewalks are completely blocked – recently saw tents completely blocking the sidewalk on the burnside bride requiring pedestrians to walk out in the street to get around the tents.
It’s been 14 years since I lived in Sacramento but the riverside was riddled with homeless encampments, and many riders stayed away from the otherwise excellent riverside bike trails for that reason.
The fire several years ago flushed out all the rough sleepers, and even the authorities were surprised by the large number of them (several thousand IIRC).