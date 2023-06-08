This should be the year you do the Gorge Ride

Imagine you, rolling down the Rowena Curves as the gorgeous Gorge lays out all over you. (Photo: A.J. Zelada)

*This post is part of a paid promotional partnership.*

If you’ve been curious about riding in the Columbia River Gorge, there’s an event coming Saturday, June 24th that should be on your calendar.

The annual Gorge Ride will introduce you to some of the most stunning sections of the fabled Historic Columbia River Highway. This ride is a real gem. It’s been held since 2006 as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway. It begins at the Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles and the route is a 38-mile out-and-back that will take you through the Mosier tunnels, up and down the legendary Rowena curves (make sure to stop at the view on top!), through cherry tree orchards, and more.

A highlight of the ride will be a rest stop at the historic, 100 year-old Mayerdale Estate.

Add in a pre-made lunch option and fully-supported route with snacks, mechanical support and even a SAG wagon, and you’ve got the making of an excellent day of riding for all types of ages and abilities.

(Photo: A.J. Zelada) (Photo: A.J. Zelada) (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland) (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Longtime Gorge riding advocate A.J. Zelada helps organize the ride. He says even if the elevation profile of the route looks daunting, there are no grades above 5%. “When you encounter a hill, just ‘gear down’, take it one pedal stroke at a time, and remember that it’s taking you to a view even nicer than the ones on the way up! The variety of scenery is amazing.”

One thing you won’t have to worry about on this ride is a lot of car traffic. Much of the route is on carfree sections of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. And when the road is open to drivers, the volumes are low and people are usually out for fun and not in a hurry.

I can personally recommend this route and can vouch for the fine folks like A.J. who put on this event. You will not be disappointed!

Tickets for the event are $45 for ages 12 and up and $15 for those 6-11. Online registration closes June 19th. Check out A.J.’s excellent photos of past rides here. Learn more and get links to register here.