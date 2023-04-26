Down but not out: Bike activists plan city hall rally Friday

Local bike activists want everyone to know that the rumors of Portland’s bike decline have been greatly exaggerated.
BikeLoud PDX plans to host a rally this Friday (April 28th) to hammer that point home. Dubbed the “Bikes are Still the Future!” rally, BikeLoud says they will meet at Salmon Street Springs at 5:00 pm and then roll as a group over to the plaza in front of Portland City Hall. It’s an effort to counter whispers in city hall that perhaps, as the city faces steep budget cuts, investing in bikes is no longer good politics.
“When the 2022 Bike Counts were released in March 2023, BikeLoud PDX members weren’t dismayed or shocked by the falling numbers,” reads a statement from BikeLoud. “We were shocked by the City’s statement that they are no longer committed to people who bike by honoring a promise to‘build it and they will come’.” That’s a reference to comments made by Portland Bureau of Transportation Bike Coordinator Roger Geller, who said at a meeting back in June that perhaps the oft-repeated mantra that if bike infrastructure was built, people would ride in it, “just wasn’t working anymore.”
That worries BikeLoud because they’ve staked their entire organizational mission on the goal adopted in the Bike Plan for 2030 that calls for 25% of all trips to be made by bike by 2030. “BikeLoud PDX believes making safe space for biking is the only way we can get more Portlanders to choose to bike on our increasingly dangerous streets,” they maintain.
Here’s another excerpt from their statement:
We are here to say: we are Portlanders who ride bikes and we are still here. BikeLoud PDX wants to support the Portland Bureau of Transportation and our elected leaders to prioritize biking in the future. This is for our children’s future, this is for our climate future, this is for being proud of Portland: America’s Biking City. Rally with your friends and family on April 28 to Keep Portland Biking! We will celebrate, not as a disappointed group of people who bike, but as a group of folks who still love biking, every day, every year, before and after the pandemic, because we believe: Bikes are still the future!
At the rally, BikeLoud will host an open mic where anyone can step up and share what biking means to them and “what it means to the future of Portland.” Gather at Salmon Street Springs at 5:00 or city hall at 5:30. More information here.
That is very frustrating to hear from Geller. He is smart guy, but if he believes PBOT has been “building it” than he is deluding himself or is not as smart as people think he is. PBOT has built a lot of random, disjointed, unconnected and isolated places to be on a bike. PBOT has NOT built bike infrastructure. Bike Infrastructure is well connected- it is supposed to be transportation system that connects people safely and directly to more routes and destinations. There are so many examples of this form the last 10 years, but the most egregious is the Blumenauer Bridge. A brand new bridge that cost millions, connects to a few blocks of bike lanes to the north. And the connect is terrible! Riding north over the bridge, you can see 7th, you are totally aligned with 7th, but the bike route involves a series or 90-degree turns and weaves along a sidewalk. This is not a huge conflict now because there is no safe and direct north/south bike route on 7th (for some dumb reason) and the Lloyd district is struggling to redevelop, If PBOT ever can manage to create a north-south bike route on 7th and the Lloyd district reboots successfully, this design will not be functional.
Well said, maxD. Another great example of non-infrastructure is the Red Electric Bridge in SW (Hillsdale). It cost million$ and connects one neighborhood to SW Capitol Hwy. Such a waste! But this is the type of *performative* cycling infrastructure the city is building: it doesn’t go anywhere but – most important! – it doesn’t upset any motor-vehicle infrastructure. God forbid that any motorist have to spend 30 seconds to accommodate bike infrastructure.
So that’s what the city is doing: building crappy cycling infrastructure in “open” places that don’t upset existing car infrastructure. And we wonder why people aren’t ditching their cars and jumping on their bikes.
Where do you expect to find the broad-based political support to adequately funding active transportation infrastructure — something that Portland has never seriously attempted.
PBOT has a mountain of missed opportunities to make simple connection over the past decade. Most of these would not cost any money or only cost very small amounts. It would not have cost PBOT any additional money to provide a strait, direct connection northbound for cyclists (but they have had to removed the left turn lane for cars). PBOT is actually spending money to close crosswalks for pedestrians. This is alack of will and caring by PBOT, not money.
I don’t know about others but for me personally the decline of public safety in Portland has impacted my willingness and enthusiasm about cycling in Portland. It’s just there seems to be a lot more crazies on our streets and I know police here are understaffed and slow to respond. I still ride but not as much.
A group like Bike Loud PDX that is calling for less police and a closure of all major arterials in Portland to vehicles is never going to win broad based support. I’m pro bike and I just roll my eyes when I see anything from this group. Sorry but that is what happens.