PBOT hires polling firm to help understand cycling decrease

The Portland Bureau of Transportation isn’t sitting idly by while their once-heralded bike ridership numbers head in the wrong direction.
As we’ve reported, a recent report from PBOT found that bicycling in Portland dropped by 34.9% between 2019 and 2022. The news was not a surprise, but finally having the data (since it was the first bike count report the city released since 2014) to back up our hunches has crystallized the issue and adds urgency to calls to reverse the trend. For our part, we have hosted conversations about what’s behind the drop and have read hundreds of your comments and emails.
Despite behavior changes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so far the City of Portland hasn’t offered any official rationale about what might be behind the numbers. A PBOT staffer shared some of his views at a recent Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting, but it was based solely on only well-informed speculation and anecdotal evidence.
Now PBOT wants more direct input about what might be going on.
PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer shared with us last week that one step they have already taken is to contract with a well-known pollster to find out more. “We’re working with the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center to put a poll into the field soon,” Schafer wrote in an email to BikePortland. “It will include a couple open-ended questions as well as a few yes/no questions that are designed to determine what Portlanders at this time freely associate with “bicycling,” the number of bicyclists for any purpose, and the reasons why bicyclists are riding less than in the past.”
The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is a nonprofit that describes their work as, “accurate, inclusive opinion research” that is, “independent and nonpartisan; representative of rural Oregon and communities of color; valid and statistically reliable; and quantitative and qualitative.”
It will be interesting to see what OVBC comes up with. One thing we’ve learned is that there are myriad overlapping reasons behind the decline. Socio-political changes, the rise of tele-commuting, dangerous drivers, vast public safety concerns, and a lack of traffic enforcement are just some of the concerns we’ve heard about most.
Once the poll is completed, OVBC will process the data and provide a report to PBOT. “Once we have that information,” Schafer says. “We’ll use it to inform future steps.”
We’ll get another chance to hear from PBOT about the decline on April 18th. According to the agenda for the Bicycle Advisory Committee that was just released, PBOT Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller will present on the 2022 counts report and then, “present some thoughts on factors contributing to the decline.”
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Is this an Onion article or a missed April fools joke?
It might be news to you and some others Dwk, but a city government can’t make decisions based on anecdata and assumptions. Obviously folks at PBOT already have some good working theories about what’s going on, but they need a professional analysis in order to speak about it publicly and confirm hunches, etc…
Policy makers and business leaders often express surprise when I tell them that researchers lack basic information about the beliefs and values of all Oregonians. Yet that information gap is real: surveys often collect information solely from target populations, such as likely voters or narrow consumer groups, thus preventing Oregonians from understanding the values and beliefs of all members of their community. The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center offers a plan to correct this problem by helping all groups of Oregonians — especially our rural and underrepresented neighbors — share their feelings and views about the issues affecting them. Through that plan, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center will provide Oregonians a better understanding of their communities and it will create a nonpartisan, reliable source of information that businesses, policy makers, and not-for-profits can use to advance the well-being and prosperity of our state.”
How much did we pay for the Polling firm to write statements like this?
What do our Rural neighbors have to do with cycling in Portland?
Am I missing something in the organization’s mission (i just perused their website, thank you for the link)? It looks like this is a poll, not any kind of actual analysis. What it looks like is PBOT killing time with some old fashioned crony capitalism while waiting for the original report of declining ridership to be quietly forgotten.
Exactly, the polling company looks like someone”s buddies and if the city listened to polls, the homeless problems and garbage pick up would have been fixed 3 years ago.
Sure they’re professionals, but they aren’t experts. Pollsters like OVBC don’t actually understand survey analysis, and it drives me crazy that gov’t agencies continue to hire firms like this instead of using actual researchers.
For example, OVBC claims that a survey they performed has a margin of error of +/- 2.48%. You can’t just present a single margin of error at the end of a document and call it good, that’s not how margins of error work — they are affected not only by the sample size, but by the estimated proportion itself. For a given sample size, an estimate of 50% has a bigger margin of error than an estimate of 1% or 99%. There should be margins of error on all the point estimates they present in that document, and they should be calculated correctly. The omission is statistical malpractice.
That’s interesting as many of the medium to large government bureaus in the City of Portland have people on staff to analyze data to see how well/bad they are doing and to determine working directions going forward.
Is PBOT’s professional analysists all on vacation or something?
Or is this just, yet another, stalling tactic on their part?
I’m not sure why it’s hard for some folks to understand that this poll is very likely only one of the things PBOT is doing in reaction to the counts report.
I understand that and most everyone does.
I can’t understand why anyone thinks that a poll like this helps in anyway.
PBOT and the city have million dollar budgets and lots of employees to figure things out.
I have no idea what your defensive posture is all about?
Exactly!
In addition to this poll there will be stakeholder meetings and consultations of neighborhood associations and community groups.
I feel like the Office of Community and Civic Life should have a small team of researchers exactly for this sort of thing.
We have the data. There is mountains of data showing what motivates people to bike, what stops them from biking, and how to build safe infrastructure. We have thousands of pages of research done by PBOT staff that cost us millions of dollars to get. We have dozens of unbuilt projects from the 2030 bike plan. We have dozens of unbuilt projects for the pedestrian plan.
I’m all for being data driven, especially as a public sector data analyst, but lets not conflate PBOTs newest consultant graft with actually caring about data. A more intersting angle would be to try and figure out who at PBOT is getting kick backs from this.
This is pure government waste. Nothing more.
What is the point if you don’t have political will to do whatever they suggest??
2% of the population is often is often mad or despondent that there isn’t political will to implement their particular vision. Instead of bemoaning reality, bikers could consider 1) why they represent such a narrow demographic and 2) how to broaden their appeal to wider cross-sections of society.
Issuing a single poll in 2023 is a really bad way to understand why cycling started decreasing in 2014! They won’t have any longitudinal way to evaluate how attitudes have changed along with cycling patterns, only a single point-in-time estimate from this year. Recency bias (over-weighting recent changes) and survivorship bias (they probably won’t poll people who left the Portland area) will be impossible to adjust for.
I’d spend the money on a protected bike lane instead. There will be no meaningful results from this.
Easy, there are very few “safe” places to leave your bike while at work, shopping, etc. Make inroads on battling/prosecuting theft and maybe the trend will reverse.
Another possibility is that the well-publicized exodus of people from the city and county over the past few years, especially white-collar workers, has permanently reduced the population of who tend to cycle the most. These peoples’ voices will not be reflected in a survey.
I get the surveys from this organization (once a month) and received this specific survey last week.
How’d it look?
LOL. Spending more taxpayer money to figure out the obvious? No traffic enforcement, record traffic deaths, record homicides, record shootings, MUP’s that have been allowed to turn into dangerous linear campgrounds and we need a poll to figure out why less people want to cycle ?
The core cadre of bicyclist absolutists aged out of daily riding, retired, or now work at home.
Current bicycling in Portland is demonstrably more dangerous today than pre-pandemic and pre-decay.
Folks just aren’t into riding into the city anymore.
oh ffs another blue ribbon commission that will produce zero action
pbot can’t force the police to get back to work and enforce traffic laws
pbot can’t solve the homeless, mental health, drug and crime crisis
pbot cant or won’t keep bike lanes clear or trash tents and debris
pbot can’t stop people from stealing any bike locked up more than 15 minutes
pbot refuses to put diverters in any meaningful way on greenways, such as every three blocks
pbot refuses build protected bike lanes at any real level and then tears them out when someone complains about the loss of parking
pbot can’t even build a bike network in a straight line! (28th street greenway anyone? – 7th street greenway disaster or is it 8th or 9th – I can’t keep up anymore!)
someone please tell me what pbot plans to do with this information they glean from this survey? They have no power to make the real changes that need to happen in this city, and refuse to use the power they do have to build safer streets!