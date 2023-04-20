New film marks one-year anniversary of Portland’s Alameda Bike Bus

Just a quick note to make sure you carve out a few minutes of your day to watch the latest Streetfilms put together by the one and only Clarence Eckerson. Clarence was in town last week and caught up with Alameda Bike Bus leader Sam “Coach” Balto.

As many of you recall, Balto is a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary and created his bike bus as a way to get students more movement and fun time with friends before class. He launched it one year ago. It caught on like wildfire, not only in Portland where it doubled in size in just four months, but it helped spark a movement that has sprouted bike buses all over the country.

Here in Portland we have nine bike buses now in operation. While BP Reporter Taylor Griggs works on a roundup of them, sit back and watch this excellent film about the bike bus — and the leaders and volunteers — who helped start it all.

Lisa Caballero (Assistant Editor)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Assistant Editor)
51 seconds ago

Thank you! That was a really nice video. it’s good to see the Alameda Bike Bus and Sam B. get the attention they deserve.

