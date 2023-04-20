Weekend Event Guide: Vancouver loop, multimodal scavenger hunt and more

Bike riders on Sauvie Island. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! We hope the rain ceases a bit so we can get a taste of spring. But regardless, there will be people out on their bikes, so here’s our selection of some of the best bike events happening this weekend.

Saturday, April 22nd

Sauvie Island Century – 8:00 am at Northwest Sauvie Island Bridge (Sauvie Island)

Up for a challenge? Join the Portland Bicycling Club on their Sauvie Island Century: a mostly flat route which makes for a great introduction for people new to century rides. The ride will go around beautiful Sauvie Island, heading to St. Johns for a coffee break before grabbing lunch in St Helens and riding back to the start location, which all adds up to a 106 mile ride. More info here.

Cycle Cats Vancouver Loop – 9:00 am at the Vera Katz statue on the Eastbank Esplanade (SE)

Join the Cycle Cats for an adventurous 47 mile loop around Vancouver and back. This is a no drop ride, but they go pretty fast, so be prepared to sweat a bit. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at various locations (SE)

Despite what the weather says, it’s spring, so get on your bike and meet up with friends to see what’s for sale at the PSU Farmers Market. This weekly ride is led by Hami Ramani and is always a great way to meet new people or catch up with folks you haven’t seen in a while — with the opportunity for some shopping. More info here.



Sunday, April 23rd

Ride Westside First Ride of the Season – 11:00 am at Beaverton City Park (Beaverton)

The Ride Westside group leads rides all around the Portland metro area’s west side, and they’re kicking off their 2023 season with an easy-paced, mostly flat ride through Beaverton and Washington County that will end at the BG Food Cartel for refreshments. More info here.



Move for Mother Earth – A Multimodal Scavenger Hunt – 1:00-4:00 pm at the Lloyd Center Marshall’s (NE)

The Street Trust is kicking off Oregon Active Transportation Summit week with a scavenger hunt to encourage people to explore Portland by biking, walking or taking transit. Participants older than 16 will get a code to rent a Biketown bike for free. There are prizes to be won and entry to the event is free. More info here.

SE Community Garden Ride – 1:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Check out some of Southeast Portland’s wonderful community gardens by bike! The ride will visit several gardens and end with doing some gardening work at Brooklyn Community Garden, where pizza and lemonade will be served. More info here.

BikeLoud West Monthly Ride – 2:30 pm at The Fields Park

Join the BikeLoud West chapter for a casual ride around Portland’s westside checking out new routes and building community with advocates. The ride will end near some food and drink options so you can keep the advocacy momentum going. More info here.

Note: Our event calendar is on hiatus as we rebuild it into something better. If you are promoting a ride, please get in touch with our Sales Manager Jonathan Maus to find out if a promotional campaign is right for you. If not, we will do what we can to spread the word!