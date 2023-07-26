Amid revenue decline, the CCC will shift away from retail bike shop

Rising expenses and a decline in customers have led the Community Cycling Center to shift gears on its well-known retail bike shop. The nonprofit that has called Northeast Alberta Street its home for nearly 30 years, announced today the current shop space on the corner of Northeast Alberta and 17th will undergo a major remodel.
“Today we are announcing that we are going back to our roots of being an education center,” the CCC said in a statement.
The move comes just days after the CCC’s shop won “Best Bike Shop” in the annual Willamette Week Best of Portland poll. Despite the love, the shop just isn’t pulling its weight in the organization.
The shop had been a reliable source of funding for the organization’s other programs (such as the Holiday Bike Drive, youth summer camps, bike education classes, and so on) for years. But, a statement from the CCC said, “As this funding source becomes less reliable with the changing landscape of cycling in Portland, we realize that we will need to diversify our offerings in order to keep up with the new and changing demands if we are going to provide community services for another 30 years.”
According to Interim Executive Director Stef Galen, the plan is to create three new spaces: a membership-based, DIY workspace; a bike repair classroom; and a much smaller, bare-bones retail shop.
The new membership workspace will be open to anyone in the community who wants to work on their own bike and maintenance and repair classes will be offered by CCC staff. “This new membership-based DIY workshop and class space we will have an additional revenue stream to help grow our current programming to reach even more people throughout Portland,” Galen said.
The members-only workspace will take over the large corner location and a new, smaller retail space will open next door.
According to the CCC, many factors figured into their decision. The rise of remote work and corresponding decrease in commuters needing supplies and repairs was cited as the main one. They said Portland’s precipitous drop in cycling rates hurt their bottom line.
Back in April, the CCC Bike Shop also became the first bike shop in Portland to unionize.
Asked if higher labor costs related to unionization played a role in the shop decision, CCC Development Director Jacks Volkoff said the organization has paid staff a living wage for many years. “Becoming a union shop has not significantly affected our expenses,” they shared. “The cost of labor has increased in Portland, as it has across the country, however, all of our other costs have also grown over the last couple of years.”
According to CCC Finance Director Jonnie Ling, shop revenue was historically about 48-50% of the nonprofit’s total revenue and about 42-44% of its total expenses. But in the past few years, revenue has dropped to 43-44% and expenses have risen to 58-60% of total revenue. “The shop was quickly becoming our most expensive program despite its revenue generating purpose,” Ling shared with BikePortland.
He also alluded to the unionization move just a few months ago and its impact on the CCC’s decision. “The bike industry has long relied on cheap labor in order to generate revenue and that reality is changing. While we applaud and champion better wages for bike shop workers, we need to shift our model in order to continue to support the communities most impacted by transportation inequities.”
The shop will close on September 18th and the CCC will take about six weeks to remodel the space before re-opening in November. The CCC hasn’t shared the cost of the new membership. See their announcement and FAQ for more information.
Well, sorry to see this happen, but to tell the truth the place never felt that welcoming to me. I live less than a couple of miles from the shop, right down Going, so super easy to get to, but I rarely used the place because the staff always made me think that they were just too cool for school, and an old white guy looking for a used brifter for his classic steel road bike or just the exact right stem for a single speed project was a complete intrusion into their day – in spite of the fact that the only thing I ever asked of them was to just ring up my merch.
I get it. I was 20 once too. But someone needs to be the adult in a retail environment and tell the staff to smile, not scowl at the customers.
While there are definitely a lot of people riding their non-assisted road bikes everywhere, the money as such will is in selling and maintaining e-bikes and other assisted micro-mobility vehicles. This requires a very different operational paradigm and not all bike stores are ready for it, whether they are non-profit or for-profit.
The CCC has been a great resource over the years. Volunteering for the holiday bike drive was always fun, as was seeing them at so many bikey events. I liked the simpler shop setup back around 2010 before they remodeled, it was grungier and had more used parts, but I get they had to go for more retail space and a cleaner look. Maybe this new direction will help them focus on their mission, and still sell cool used parts, with less filler in between.
According to the FAQ:
“We will still have a retail space right next door to the current space on 17th & Alberta st. Plus starting in September on the weekends you can visit our satellite location on NE Schuyler between NE 1st ave & 2nd ave. We will still have a great used parts selection both online in our eBay store and in person at our retail space on NE 17th & Alberta St.“
What a loss. Thanks to everyone for their work to keep this shop alive over the years. Losing it is going to affect a lot of people.
Teaching people how to fish, instead just giving out the fish, is the future of bicycle retail. CCC is the canary in coal mine. IBDs should be taking notes.
Tell that to the United Bicycle Institute, who had to close their Portland school a few years ago.