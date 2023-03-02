Reader shares story of ‘bandits hunting cyclists’ on Williams Ave

Two weeks ago we received a troubling text from a reader who said they’d been attacked by drivers multiple times while riding up North Williams Avenue late at night. The person wanted more people to know in case the suspects have done similar things to other people. (It also reminded me of a road rage incident we reported in December of last year that happened just a block over on North Vancouver.)
The reader (who wants to remain anonymous) owns a bar and rides their bike home after closing. In the past few months they say they’ve been attacked twice and sprayed with a pellet gun while riding up the street. “Both times the car would circle [back] and shoot at me,” they wrote.
The first time was a few month ago and it happened while they were biking north on Williams just past Skidmore. They say someone driving a Toyota Camry four-door hit them and another rider and made two more passes before the riders were able to elude the car north of the Killingsworth intersection (which is one-way only).
They decided to reach out after their second attack because it was so much worse than the first one. They were attacked three times by the same driver (in a Chevy Tahoe SUV), starting on NE 7th and Tillamook, then on Tillamook between MLK and Williams, and then again while riding north on Williams.
Here’s how it went down:
“I was literally being hunted by a Chevy Tahoe that was full of people yelling ‘We’re going to kill you m’fer!!’ Seriously was scared for my life. Had to jump off my bike and take cover in some bushes on one of their attacks and then take invasive [sic] maneuvers and alter my route home to escape.”
The bike rider says the vehicle didn’t have a license plate, but they still reported the incident to the Portland Police non-emergency line. We followed up with PPB and they confirmed the report.
If this type of thing has happened to you, please make sure to call it into the police so we have some record and data to track how often it happens. For the rider who shared their story with us, we’re just happy they were not seriously injured.
“I just think other late night cyclists need to know and be prepared,” they shared. “North Williams now has bandits hunting cyclists late at night!”
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
I had an experience about a month ago that made me finally start researching for a better action camera and to have one facing rearward as well. I was riding eastbound on Foster a couple hundred yards before the Springwater when I heard some yelling next to me and a red compact SUV drove by (somewhat slower than the other traffic) with a young guy hanging out the rear passenger window. It appeared that he had attempted to shove me as they went by, luckily I had just swerved towards the curb to avoid some debris as they came by. I checked my camera once I got home but with the lighting at the time and no image stabilization on a gravelly bike lane I couldn’t get the license plate.
What was almost as disturbing as the incident itself, is that when I later relayed the story to friends/family, most of them immediately asked if I had done something that could have upset them, like cut them off or similar (I hadn’t). Even though they all thought it was a disgraceful act, there’s an implied notion that a hostile act towards a person on a bike from a person in a car must have at least some justification. I’ve stopped even mentioning experiences like this at work because the response is nearly universal “well one time I saw a cyclist…” [insert whatever antisocial/reckless behavior that didn’t endanger anyone else]
Cutting someone off in no way provides any justification whatsoever for an assault.
That sounds terrible. My best wishes to the person being hunted down! Clearly Portland is reaching (or has reached) a point where its time for the individual to be prepared to take care of themselves. There are many organizations in Portland that will help train on the use of a sidearm (google Portland pistol training) and for those that don’t trust those kind of people either there are the Pink Pistols
https://www.pinkpistols.org/about-the-pink-pistols/
and Operation Blazing Swords
https://www.blazingsword.org/who-we-are/
It is unfortunate that we do not live in a paradise of understanding and trust and must waste time and resources preparing for a confrontation, but we don’t and never did. Stay safe out there!
What is wrong with people?!
Another good reason not to ride on any routes PBOT has ‘improved’ with bike infrastructure.
Tell me again how a traffic camera only approach is going to solve our road safety problems? Or maybe we can have an un-armed city employee attempt to pull over this Tahoe late at night?
and then
Sure seems like an appropriate time to use the emergency number, aka 911
If they were reporting several minutes later after they had reached safety then non-emergency is what you’re technically supposed to do. Even if they’d called 911, if the car was gone and they had no license plate number I doubt the police show up.
Carry a small, lightweight handgun, and use it. A revolver doesn’t eject its cartridges. You will be long gone before the cops arrive.
Aside from the bit where you’re suggesting shooting a gun at people, it’s likely that someone in the SUV who would want to in this behavior in the first place would also have a gun, and they would have a significant advantage in shooting you on your bike standing in the open.
That’s why I started riding one of these:
https://www.agefotostock.com/age/en/details-photo/system-of-machine-guns-on-a-bike-photocinematographic-department-of-the-royal-italian-army-system-of-machine-guns-on-a-bike-about-1918/MDO-1777668
You always want to be sure you have superior firepower.
Great find
That better be a fixie, this is Portland y’know.
If you are being shot at, even with a pellet gun, and chased by multiple people in a car, you should be calling 911, not the non-emergency number. This clearly meets the definition of an action requiring an emergency response.
Understating the seriousness of this type of crime and being too nice by not demanding assistance of law enforcement will not result in a behavior change by the perpetrators.
HEY LET’S ALL JUST RIDE ARMED NOW I DON’T SEE THE PROBLEM HERE THIS IS THE NORMAL WAY TO THINK
Well we don’t have a working or responsive police force anymore so… f-it, it’s mad max time. Call the cops they don’t show, people are hunting down cyclists and the cops are all quiet quitting. Yeehaw!
Thank you Ted Wheeler for your bold and incisive leadership. The City Of Roses is a cleaner, safer and more welcoming place under your care. I know that I speak for all Portlanders in saying that we look forward to many more years of your stellar accomplishments toward the betterment of this city
Stop calling the non emergency line. You will never hear back and the cops won’t respond. Someone is shooting at you, call 911 ffs.
I’m pretty sure that dude-bro cyclists encouraging each other to pack and shoot their pocket rockets will gross out many of the interested but concerned.
Which is why it is important for the interested, but concerned to attend a firearms class to decide if carrying a lethal weapon is for them and to remove any of the fantasy land versions of self defense that they might hear from people.
We aren’t going to get any interested but concerned until we get traffic enforcement back and get drivers and street safety under control. No amount of painted bike lanes are going to do that when drivers are free to terrorize the community. People are reacting out of frustration because our police still refuse to do their jobs ever since they got their feelings hurt 3 years ago.
Comment of the week.
I agree it looks like a slowdown although 800 cops are not much for the size of the city and starting salary of $75,000 is not exactly going to attract the finest I don’t think (or anybody for a job like that).
Wheeler is over the Police so no surprise he is getting rolled by the union but seriously have never known a policeman, Don’t know where they get the candidates but we need to pay more than 75 grand a year to get anyone competent.
Interested in the riding, concerned about the shooting.
This is nuts and represents a new low in safety in Portland. It’s no wonder our bike share continues to fall. IMO until Portlanders vote for pro public safety candidates these type of situations will continue.
If the solution was “a better supported police force”, this problem wouldn’t currently exist.
It’s hard to describe our current city council as anything but radically pro-police. And PPB’s budget is the largest it’s ever been.
We have the conditions you’re asking for, and yet this horrible article still has to be written – and that is why “more police” is rarely the answer.
Yep. They have all the funding and political authority they need. Over 1000 people applied to be cops here last year and they only hired a few dozen, this is a police management problem. This is by design. The cops simply refuse to do their jobs and no one is even taking about that.