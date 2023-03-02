Portland’s snow plows and protected bike lanes

We’ve been tracking how the City of Portland maintains bike lanes during and after winter weather events for many years now. Our recent snowstorm has revealed yet another wrinkle on this issue that deserves a closer look.
At many locations around the city, we’ve noticed walls of snow placed across protected bike lanes. The shape of the wall and the placement of them caught our eyes. It’s clear that they were left by Portland Bureau of Transportation plow operators who were running plows along the curb, then swung their vehicles out into the street as a plastic post or curb of a protected bike lane approached. As they make that swing, the remaining snow in their plow slides off and is left right at the entrance to the bike lane.
Given all the bike lane maintenance problems with have in this city, it’s a bummer to see this happening. The good news is that we know what’s causing it and hopefully PBOT plow operators can adjust their technique to prevent it. We are also happy to report that upon sharing these photos on Twitter yesterday, PBOT replied to us:
Our crews have begun picking up these types of snow piles as well as gravel in bike lanes by addressing reports as they come it. Please help them out by submitting reports via pdxreporter.org with specific locations.
(You can also call the maintenance dispatch hotline at 503-823-1700 or pdxroads@portlandoregon.gov to report these issues.)
It’s nice that PBOT is able to respond to these requests, but we really need to get a more comprehensive and efficient solution. We’ve had protected bike lanes for many years now and it’s unfortunate that PBOT still doesn’t seem to have a protocol for keeping them clean and maintained without relying on conscientious people to report problem spots (not to mention that complain-driven systems like this are inherently inequitable and many people will simply never do it).
This isn’t a new problem and there are solutions to snow removal on protected bike lanes used in other cities that PBOT could adopt and use here.
Will you be calling in any locations (or have you already)? How do the bike lanes look in your neck of the woods?
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
I’ve already submitted 5 different “gravel in the bike lanes” reports in the past week. Not holding out a lot of hope that they will be addressed, but submitting them.
All along BH Hwy was like this too. I don’t report it because it seems unreasonable to report something every other block and it’s so apparent that everywhere needs attention. PBOT can’t even clear out the soil and overgrowth ivy after they “clean” the lanes. Believe it or not there is another foot of pavement and curbs underneath all of it in some areas but you’d never know. I’ll keep resorting to vigilante maintenance when necessary.
The city has a website with a map of its protected bike lanes. Do we really need to report the 99% overlap with it on a different one?
https://pdx.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=b51534aa6e1f4dd4ad4d83c4a084d9a6
LOL, what did y’all expect to happen in this situation?
For the bike lanes to be cleared as the roads are. Is that unreasonable or irrational?
Activists demanded all of these unnecessary protected bike lanes, the city obligingly built them, and of course everyone conveniently forgot about the time and equipment that would be required to maintain them. Now the activists are whinging about it. Sorry, but I have very little sympathy.
Not everyone “conveniently forgot,” just the City. Not looking for sympathy…just comparable conditions to what people driving get.
Serious question…do you mostly drive or mostly ride a bike?
I pay taxes on my vehicle tabs for roads, bike commuters don’t contribute money to both building or maintenance, do why should my automobile tabs fees pay for bikes? Contribute to a fund then you have a legitimate reason to complain.
I rarely drive but still pay for a vehicle tab. I’m tired of subsidizing frequent drivers. It’s time for people who drive fossil-juice-burning vehicles to start paying for each trip they make and the cumulative damage they do to our road system, our shared environment, and the health of our communities.
I own a car and pay for my car’s registration, yet I bike most of the time. You’ll find this to be the case with the vast majority of people who bike.
That’s awesome! So do I. Unfortunately, when I bike to work (on N. Columbia Blvd.) I don’t have a direct “bike route” that gets me there. When I drive, I do. This is an imbalance to many more than just me.
As an aside, your insurance premiums pay for other’s injuries. Weird huh?
Clearing protected bike lanes is not hard. Other cities do it just fine and we should expect the same from our city
Lol. Pay vehicle registration and we can talk about it. And for the people saying, “I already pay for my cars registration”. Yes, I pay registration on each of my cars.
Westbound NE Multnomah, one of Portland’s “signature” protected bike lanes, has been completely blocked by a concrete barrel for over a week.
Platinum.
Plus down by the transit center Multnomah has more gravel than any street I have run across in NE. I hate that section of my commute
Great storm coverage BP!
Bringing up an idea I (and likely others) have long suggested for important wide arterial bike and busways: public works agencies should consider – where appropriate – plowing to the center lane / median vs curb lane/ sidewalk as snow storage zone. This will keep access open to ADA ramps (federal requirement), storm drains open for the melt, bus stops clear, blocks fewer parked cars and multi modal access open in addition to a single thru lane. [Yes, drivers might have to do a ‘UPS turn’ reach some properties and side streets.]
PBoT, how about undertaking a pilot plowing project on a corridor?!
Oh, we don’t clear ADA ramps, either. I chopped the ice off a bunch in Woodstock last weekend.
BRB pdxreporting every bike lane in portland.
Seriously, why don’t they do gravel pickup, you know, where they laid it down?
2 days to spread it, 6 months to clean it. Platinum!
What we called the Mud Season back in the Midwest…
Shovel it yourselves. You want separated lanes that a plow doesn’t fit, you got what you wished. You wanted slower, more Co vested traffic, you got it. You want exercise… Go get it.
I used to report but gave up. Just seemed like it was a waste of time. Ah the life of a Portlander, lots of taxes and few services.
Build a little bike plow and handle it yourselves. You’re asking for a big bad fossil fuel truck to do it for you? Hypocrisy.
I thought PBOT had bike lane sized snowplows? I could swear I’ve seen a post about it on BP.
Portland just can’t handle snow. Ask the hundreds of people who had to abandon cars on freeways or surface streets, the pedestrians who were slipping on iced-over sidewalks, the elderly or mobility-impaired who were essentially trapped in their homes for almost a week.
Considering how infrequently we get snow, I don’t know that this will ever change.
Just one more opportunity for bike riders to understand what it’s like for a wheelchair user under similar conditions.